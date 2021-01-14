Install the addon:
ember install ember-cli-bugsnag
💥
ember-cli-bugsnag 3.0.0 includes some breaking changes. Learn more.
There are two ways to configure
ember-cli-bugsnag:
config/environment:
{
bugsnag: {
apiKey: '',
enabledReleaseStages: ['development', 'production']
}
}
The releaseStage defaults to the current application environment, if you
need to set a different releaseStage that diverges from the environment, you
can pass and additional attribute to the bugsnag configuration called
releaseStage. It would look like this:
{
bugsnag: {
apiKey: '',
enabledReleaseStages: ['development', 'production', 'staging'],
releaseStage: 'staging'
}
}
export BUGSNAG_API_KEY=''
export BUGSNAG_ENABLED_RELEASE='development,production'
Configuration options:
config.bugsnag.apiKey /
BUGSNAG_API_KEY -- required
config.bugsnag.enabledReleaseStages /
BUGSNAG_ENABLED_RELEASE -- optional, defaults to
[] (never notify).
config.bugsnag.releaseStage /
BUGSNAG_RELEASE_STAGE -- optional, defaults to
config.environment.
config.bugsnag.endpoints /
BUGSNAG_ENDPOINTS -- optional, defaults to what the libraryUrl uses.
config.currentRevision -- any string representing the current version of the app, e.g.
"1b8ef2c7" or
"v1.2.4", optional.
0.1.0.
In order to send additional data along with errors reported to Bugsnag, generate
a utility named
bugsnag:
ember g util bugsnag
To send custom metadata, define a helper method
getMetadata in the
app/utils/bugsnag.js you created.
getMetadata takes the error and the
container as arguments, e.g.:
export function getMetadata(error, container) {
return {
// …some metadata
};
}
ember-cli-bugsnag calls this method for every error and reports any data
returned by it to Bugsnag as metadata for the respective error. The returned
metadata should be formatted to correspond with tabs in your interface. E.g.
for an Account tab:
return {
account: {
name: "Bugsnag",
plan: "premium",
beta_access: true
}
};
To correlate a specific user to an error and have the information appear in the
User tab in the Bugsnag UI, send user data with each error data. Define a
helper method
getUser in the
app/utils/bugsnag.js you created.
getUser
takes the container as an argument. For example, if you have a
currentUser
service that references a
user model in your app:
import Ember from 'ember';
const {
getProperties
} = Ember;
export function getUser(owner) {
const currentUser = owner.lookup('service:current-user').get('user');
const {
email,
id,
fullName: name
} = getProperties(currentUser, 'email', 'id', 'fullName');
return {
email,
id,
name
};
}
Uploading sourcemaps to Bugsnag makes it easier to track down errors in your
code because the stacktrace for each error in the Bugsnag UI highlights the
exact line in your unminified source code. To send sourcemaps to Bugsnag, you can use the
Ember CLI Deploy addon
ember-cli-deploy-bugsnag.
ember-cli-bugsnag 3.0 includes some changes to bring this addon in line with the latest from the bugsnag-js library and accompanying documentation.
Rename
config.bugsnag.notifyReleaseStages/
BUGSNAG_NOTIFY_RELEASE to
config.bugsnag.enabledReleaseStages/
BUGSNAG_ENABLED_RELEASE
config.bugsnag.endpoint/
BUGSNAG_ENDPOINT =>
config.bugsnag.endpoints/
BUGSNAG_ENDPOINTS
Rename
getMetaData =>
getMetadata in
app/utils/bugsnag.js