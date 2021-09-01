Facilitates automated testing using BrowserStack with ember-cli projects

Commands

ember browserstack:connect

Opens a local tunnel to BrowserStack

ember browserstack:disconnect

Closes the local tunnel to BrowserStack

ember browserstack:results

Optional argument --build <buildName>

Returns results for a particular build, with links to the build data on BrowserStack

ember browserstack:browsers

Returns the list of available browsers

How to set up automated testing with BrowserStack using this addon

ember install ember-cli-browserstack Register for a BrowserStack account Set environment variables BROWSERSTACK_USERNAME and BROWSERSTACK_ACCESS_KEY Add browsers to your testem.js . You can see available browsers by running ember browserstack:browsers For example: launchers : { bs_edge : { exe : 'npx ember-cli-browserstack' , args : [ '--os' , 'Windows' , '--osv' , '10' , '--b' , 'edge' , '--bv' , 'latest' , '-t' , '1200' , '-p' , 'my-project-name' , '--u' , '<url>' ], protocol : 'browser' }, bs_chrome : { exe : 'node_modules/.bin/browserstack-launch' , args : [ '--os' , 'Windows' , '--osv' , '10' , '--b' , 'chrome' , '--bv' , 'latest' , '-t' , '600' , '-p' , 'my-project-name' , '--u' , '<url>' ], protocol : 'browser' } }, launch_in_ci : [ 'bs_edge' , 'Chrome' ] To see available options run npx ember-cli-browserstack --help or see https://www.browserstack.com/automate/capabilities and https://github.com/scottgonzalez/node-browserstack#browser-objects Not all options are required. Open a tunnel to BrowserStack using ember browserstack:connect . This will create a browserstack-local.pid file, necessary for later disconnecting the tunnel. Run tests ( ember test ) You may need to specify --host 127.0.0.1 and --test-port=7774 to support Safari When tests are complete, close the tunnel to BrowserStack using ember browserstack:disconnect

Build name

The build name can be set by passing it to each launcher ( --build ) or by setting the environment variable BROWSERSTACK_BUILD_NAME . If no build name is passed it will be determined by CI Environment variables, falling back to a random value. The build name can be prefixed by setting BROWSERSTACK_BUILD_NAME_PREFIX .

The name is used for grouping runs in the BrowserStack UI and to fetch results.

Configuring Browserstack local identifier

In most cases you don't need to do anything with default setup. However if you are building custom matrix build CI pipeline, then you need to tell Browserstack where each instance is for its routing to work.

In case you need to setup custom value for local identifier , you can set BROWSERSTACK_LOCAL_IDENTIFIER env var. If the env var is not set, this addon attempts to set a smart value for the local identifier based on the build name. You can append to this smart value by setting BROWSERSTACK_LOCAL_ID_SUFFIX .

See, for example, the GitHub Actions setup in this repository.

See for more information: https://www.browserstack.com/local-testing/automate#multiple-local-testing-connections

Developing

git clone <repository-url> this repository

this repository cd ember-cli-browserstack

yarn install

npm link

In another project, npm link ember-cli-browserstack

Thanks

Thanks to BrowserStack for providing an open-source account for testing & development!

This addon is based on ember-cli-sauce and testem-browserstack. It also relies upon node-browserstack and browserstack-local-nodejs.

Contributing

See the Contributing guide for details.

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License.