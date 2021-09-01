Facilitates automated testing using BrowserStack with ember-cli projects
ember browserstack:connect
ember browserstack:disconnect
ember browserstack:results
--build <buildName>
ember browserstack:browsers
ember install ember-cli-browserstack
Register for a BrowserStack account
Set environment variables
BROWSERSTACK_USERNAME and
BROWSERSTACK_ACCESS_KEY
Add browsers to your
testem.js. You can see available browsers by running
ember browserstack:browsers
For example:
launchers: {
bs_edge: {
exe: 'npx ember-cli-browserstack',
args: ['--os', 'Windows', '--osv', '10', '--b', 'edge', '--bv', 'latest', '-t', '1200', '-p',
'my-project-name', '--u', '<url>'],
protocol: 'browser'
},
bs_chrome: {
exe: 'node_modules/.bin/browserstack-launch',
args: ['--os', 'Windows', '--osv', '10', '--b', 'chrome', '--bv', 'latest', '-t', '600', '-p', 'my-project-name', '--u', '<url>'],
protocol: 'browser'
}
},
launch_in_ci: [
'bs_edge',
'Chrome'
]
To see available options run
npx ember-cli-browserstack --help or see https://www.browserstack.com/automate/capabilities and https://github.com/scottgonzalez/node-browserstack#browser-objects
Not all options are required.
Open a tunnel to BrowserStack using
ember browserstack:connect.
This will create a
browserstack-local.pid file, necessary for later disconnecting the tunnel.
Run tests (
ember test)
You may need to specify
--host 127.0.0.1 and
--test-port=7774 to support Safari
When tests are complete, close the tunnel to BrowserStack using
ember browserstack:disconnect
The build name can be set by passing it to each launcher (
--build) or by setting the environment variable
BROWSERSTACK_BUILD_NAME.
If no build name is passed it will be determined by CI Environment variables, falling back to a random value.
The build name can be prefixed by setting
BROWSERSTACK_BUILD_NAME_PREFIX.
The name is used for grouping runs in the BrowserStack UI and to fetch results.
local identifier
In most cases you don't need to do anything with default setup. However if you are building custom matrix build CI pipeline, then you need to tell Browserstack where each instance is for its routing to work.
In case you need to setup custom value for
local identifier, you can set
BROWSERSTACK_LOCAL_IDENTIFIER env var.
If the env var is not set, this addon attempts to set a smart value for the local identifier based on the build name.
You can append to this smart value by setting
BROWSERSTACK_LOCAL_ID_SUFFIX.
See, for example, the GitHub Actions setup in this repository.
See for more information: https://www.browserstack.com/local-testing/automate#multiple-local-testing-connections
git clone <repository-url> this repository
cd ember-cli-browserstack
yarn install
npm link
npm link ember-cli-browserstack
Thanks to BrowserStack for providing an open-source account for testing & development!
This addon is based on ember-cli-sauce and testem-browserstack. It also relies upon node-browserstack and browserstack-local-nodejs.
This project is licensed under the MIT License.