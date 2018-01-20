#ember-cli-bootstrap-sassy
fork of ember-cli-bootstrap-sass without any references to now defunct bootstrap_for_ember
#Installation In the root of your ember-cli project directory, run:
For ember-cli 0.2.3 and above:
ember install ember-cli-bootstrap-sassy
For prior versions of ember-cli:
ember install:addon ember-cli-bootstrap-sassy
You should now have access to Bootstrap, SCSS pre-processor style. Now go out and have a good time.
Note: this assumes that you already have SCSS installed as you can't very well use Bootstrap for SASS without SASS can you? At some point it may make sense just to build that in but right now I'm just trying to fix up the old addon so it works for modern Ember builds
#Usage
Import Bootstrap styles in
app/styles/app.scss
@import "bootstrap";
By default all of Bootstrap is imported, however, you can also include optional bootstrap theme:
@import "bootstrap/theme";
The full list of bootstrap variables can be found here. You can override these by simply redefining the variable before the
@import directive, e.g.:
$navbar-default-bg: #312312;
$light-orange: #ff8c00;
$navbar-default-color: $light-orange;
@import "bootstrap";
You can also import components explicitly. To start with a full list of modules copy bootstrap.scss file into your
app/styles folder as
_bootstrap-custom.scss. Then comment out components you do not want from bootstrap-custom. In the application Sass file, replace
@import 'bootstrap' with:
@import 'bootstrap-custom';
All of Bootstrap's JS libraries are included by default but if you wish to remove them you can do so with the following configuration:
// in your path/to/app/ember-cli-build.js
var app = new EmberApp({
'ember-cli-bootstrap-sassy': {
'js': false
}
});
Alternatively you can specify exactly which plugins should be imported into the project via the
js option, like so:
// in your path/to/app/ember-cli-build.js
var app = new EmberApp({
'ember-cli-bootstrap-sassy': {
'js': ['affix','collapse']
}
});
You can check dependencies in the Bootstrap JS documentation.
Included by default, if you wish to have them removed:
// in your path/to/app/ember-cli-build.js
var app = new EmberApp({
'ember-cli-bootstrap-sassy': {
'glyphicons': false
}
});
Also by default, this addon will communicate the configuration setup when either
ember serve or
ember build which could be handy to remind you of
the configuration but if this is unwanted verbosity you can turn it off with:
// in your path/to/app/ember-cli-build.js
var app = new EmberApp({
'ember-cli-bootstrap-sassy': {
'quiet': true
}
});