ember-cli-bootstrap-sassy

by lifegadget
0.5.8 (see all)

a fork of ember-cli-bootstrap-sass but without any dependencies on the now defunct bootstrap_for_ember

Readme

#ember-cli-bootstrap-sassy

fork of ember-cli-bootstrap-sass without any references to now defunct bootstrap_for_ember

#Installation In the root of your ember-cli project directory, run:

For ember-cli 0.2.3 and above:

ember install ember-cli-bootstrap-sassy

For prior versions of ember-cli:

ember install:addon ember-cli-bootstrap-sassy

You should now have access to Bootstrap, SCSS pre-processor style. Now go out and have a good time.

Note: this assumes that you already have SCSS installed as you can't very well use Bootstrap for SASS without SASS can you? At some point it may make sense just to build that in but right now I'm just trying to fix up the old addon so it works for modern Ember builds

#Usage

Import Bootstrap styles in app/styles/app.scss

@import "bootstrap";

By default all of Bootstrap is imported, however, you can also include optional bootstrap theme:

@import "bootstrap/theme";

The full list of bootstrap variables can be found here. You can override these by simply redefining the variable before the @import directive, e.g.:

$navbar-default-bg: #312312;
$light-orange: #ff8c00;
$navbar-default-color: $light-orange;

@import "bootstrap";

You can also import components explicitly. To start with a full list of modules copy bootstrap.scss file into your app/styles folder as _bootstrap-custom.scss. Then comment out components you do not want from bootstrap-custom. In the application Sass file, replace @import 'bootstrap' with:

@import 'bootstrap-custom';

Bootstrap Javascript

All of Bootstrap's JS libraries are included by default but if you wish to remove them you can do so with the following configuration:

// in your path/to/app/ember-cli-build.js

var app = new EmberApp({
  'ember-cli-bootstrap-sassy': {
    'js': false
  }
});

Alternatively you can specify exactly which plugins should be imported into the project via the js option, like so:

// in your path/to/app/ember-cli-build.js

var app = new EmberApp({
  'ember-cli-bootstrap-sassy': {
    'js': ['affix','collapse']
  }
});

You can check dependencies in the Bootstrap JS documentation.

Glyphicons

Included by default, if you wish to have them removed:

// in your path/to/app/ember-cli-build.js

var app = new EmberApp({
  'ember-cli-bootstrap-sassy': {
    'glyphicons': false
  }
});

Logs

Also by default, this addon will communicate the configuration setup when either ember serve or ember build which could be handy to remind you of the configuration but if this is unwanted verbosity you can turn it off with:

// in your path/to/app/ember-cli-build.js

var app = new EmberApp({
  'ember-cli-bootstrap-sassy': {
    'quiet': true
  }
});

