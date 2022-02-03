Date and time picker addon based on bootstrap. It uses bootstrap-datetimepicker and moment.js.
ember install ember-cli-bootstrap-datetimepicker
For demonstration see bootstrap-datetimepicker
Basic example:
{{bs-datetimepicker date=myDate}}
Returns:
date,
null
Fired when the date is changed.
{{bs-datetimepicker change=(action onChange)}}
Returns:
null
Fired when the date picker is hidden.
{{bs-datetimepicker hide=(action onHide)}}
Returns:
null
Fired when the date picker is shown.
{{bs-datetimepicker show=(action onShow)}}
Default:
false
Accepts:
boolean
{{bs-datetimepicker date=myDate allowInputToggle=true}}
If
true, the picker will show on textbox focus and icon click when used in a button group.
Default:
false
Accepts:
boolean
{{bs-datetimepicker date=myDate calendarWeeks=true}}
Shows the week of the year to the left of first day of the week.
Default:
null
Accepts:
date,
moment,
string
{{bs-datetimepicker date=myDate}}
Sets the picker date/time.
Default: []
Accepts:
array of [
number]
{{bs-datetimepicker daysOfWeekDisabled=daysOfWeekDisabled}}
Disables selection of days in the array, e.g. sundays.
Default:
false
Accepts:
boolean
{{bs-datetimepicker disabled=disabled}}
Disables the input element.
Default:
false
Accepts:
array of [
date,
moment,
string]
{{bs-datetimepicker disabledDates=disabledDates}}
{{bs-datetimepicker enabledDates=enabledDates}}
Disables / enables selection of dates in the array, e.g. holidays.
When updating the value, the array should be of type
date.
Default:
false
Accepts:
array of [
number]
{{bs-datetimepicker date=myDate disabledHours=disabledHours}}
{{bs-datetimepicker date=myDate enabledHours=enabledHours}}
Disables / enables selection of hours in the array, affecting all days.
Default:
false
Accepts:
array of [
string]
{{bs-datetimepicker date=myDate extraFormats=extraFormats}}
Allows for several input formats to be valid. Accepts an array of valid input moment format options.
Default:
true
Accepts:
boolean
{{bs-datetimepicker date=myDate focusOnShow=false}}
If
false, the textbox will not be given focus when the picker is shown.
Default:
false
Accepts:
string
{{bs-datetimepicker date=myDate format='MM/DD/YYYY'}}
See momentjs' docs for valid formats. Format also dictates what components are shown, e.g.
MM/dd/YYYY will not display the time picker.
Defaults:
component defaults
'ember-cli-bootstrap-datetimepicker': {
icons: {
next: 'chevron right',
previous: 'chevron left'
}
}
Replaces icon classes globally.
Supported icons include
clear,
close,
date,
down,
next,
previous,
time,
today and
up.
If inner html has to be set (Material Icons), use
::after pseudo selector.
Note: When using only the time picker, pass
isTime=true so that the correct icon is displayed.
Defaults:
component defaults
{{bs-datetimepicker inline=true}}
Default:
moment.locale()
Accepts:
string,
moment.local('locale')
{{bs-datetimepicker date=myDate locale='de'}}
Use the specified locale for text rendering.
Note: When using localization, add
includeLocales to
config/environment.js.
Cherry pick locales (optimal)
moment: {
includeLocales: ['de', 'fr']
}
Include all locales
moment: {
includeLocales: true
}
Default:
false
Accepts:
date,
moment,
string
{{bs-datetimepicker date=myDate maxDate=myMaxDate}}
Prevents date/time selections after this date.
Default:
false
Accepts:
date,
moment,
string
{{bs-datetimepicker date=myDate minDate=myMinDate}}
Prevents date/time selections before this date.
Default:
false
Accepts:
boolean
{{bs-datetimepicker date=myDate openOnFocus=true}}
Opens the picker on input focus.
Default:
false
Accepts:
boolean
{{bs-datetimepicker date=myDate showClear=true}}
Show the Clear button in the icon toolbar.
Clicking the Clear button will set the calendar to
null.
Default:
false
Accepts:
boolean
{{bs-datetimepicker date=myDate showClose=true}}
Show the Close button in the icon toolbar.
Clicking the Close button will call
hide().
Default:
false
Accepts:
boolean
{{bs-datetimepicker date=myDate showTodayButton=true}}
Show the Today button in the icon toolbar.
Clicking the Today button will set the calendar view and set the date to
now.
Default:
false
Accepts:
boolean
{{bs-datetimepicker date=myDate sideBySide=true}}
Show calendar and time side by side.
Default:
''
Accepts:
string
{{bs-datetimepicker date=myDate timeZone='Europe/Berlin'}}
Set timezone.
Default:
{ today: 'Go to today', clear: 'Clear selection', close: 'Close the picker', selectMonth: 'Select Month', prevMonth: 'Previous Month', nextMonth: 'Next Month', selectYear: 'Select Year', prevYear: 'Previous Year', nextYear: 'Next Year', selectDecade: 'Select Decade', prevDecade: 'Previous Decade', nextDecade: 'Next Decade', prevCentury: 'Previous Century', nextCentury: 'Next Century', pickHour: 'Pick Hour', incrementHour: 'Increment Hour', decrementHour: 'Decrement Hour', pickMinute: 'Pick Minute', incrementMinute: 'Increment Minute', decrementMinute: 'Decrement Minute', pickSecond: 'Pick Second', incrementSecond: 'Increment Second', decrementSecond: 'Decrement Second', togglePeriod: 'Toggle Period', selectTime: 'Select Time' }
Accepts:
object with one or all of the parameters above
{{bs-datetimepicker date=myDate tooltips=tooltips}}
Default:
false
Accepts:
boolean, 'year', 'month', 'day', 'hour', 'minute'
{{bs-datetimepicker date=myDate useCurrent='day'}}
If the date is not set, the first time the widget opens will set the date
to current moment (if
true). Granularity can be specified as a
string.
Default:
false
Accepts:
date,
moment,
string
{{bs-datetimepicker date=myDate viewDate=customDate}}
Pre-set the date / time, allowing to change default time from 12:00 AM.
Default:
days
Accepts: 'years', 'months', 'days'
{{bs-datetimepicker date=myDate viewMode=false}}
The default view to display when the picker is shown.
Note: To limit the picker to selecting, for instance the year and month, use format:
MM/YYYY.
Default:
null
Accepts: string or jQuery object
{{bs-datetimepicker date=myDate widgetParent='#an-element-id'}}
On picker show, places the widget at the identifier (string) or jQuery object if the element has css position: 'relative'.
Default:
{ horizontal: 'auto', vertical: 'auto' }
Accepts:
object with one or all of the parameters above
(horizontal: 'auto', 'left', 'right' / vertical: 'auto', 'top', 'bottom')
{{bs-datetimepicker date=myDate widgetPositioning=widgetPositioning}}
Will position widget according to the parameters given in object.
Default:
true
Accepts:
boolean
{{bs-datetimepicker date=myDate showIcon=false}}
Show calendar or time icon after input.