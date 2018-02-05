The add-on provides you a date input component based on amazing bootstrap-datepicker library. It supports popup and inline mode, and can be used in Ember CLI applications.

It doesn't have any external dependecy except bootstrap-datepicker.

Installation

git clone <repository-url> this repository

this repository cd new-addon

npm install

Usage

Basic example:

{{bootstrap-datepicker value=expiresAt}}

Use separate component for inline mode:

{{bootstrap-datepicker-inline value=expiresAt}}

The component supports many options of the bootstrap-datepicker library. Feel free to take a look into bootstrap-datepicker docs on Read the Docs for more in-depth information.

Let me show you how to use them ✨

Available options

autoclose

Whether or not to close the datepicker immediately when a date is selected.

Type: Boolean Default: false

{{bootstrap-datepicker value=expiresAt autoclose=true}}

calendarWeeks

Whether or not to show week numbers to the left of week rows.

Type: Boolean Default: false

{{bootstrap-datepicker value=expiresAt calendarWeeks=true}}

clearBtn

If true, displays a “Clear” button at the bottom of the datepicker to clear the input value. If “autoclose” is also set to true, this button will also close the datepicker.

Type: Boolean Default: false

{{bootstrap-datepicker value=expiresAt clearBtn=true}}

Array of date strings or a single date string formatted in the given date format

Type: Array or String Default: "" or []

{{bootstrap-datepicker value=expiresAt datesDisabled="1,14"}}

daysOfWeekDisabled

Days of the week that should be disabled. Values are 0 (Sunday) to 6 (Saturday). Multiple values should be comma-separated. Example: disable weekends: '06' or '0,6' or [0,6] .

Type: Array or String Default: "" or []

{{bootstrap-datepicker value=expiresAt daysOfWeekDisabled="1,2"}}

The latest date that may be selected; all later dates will be disabled.

Type: Date or String Default: Infinity (end of time)

{{bootstrap-datepicker value=expiresAt endDate="01/01/2018"}}

forceParse

Whether or not to force parsing of the input value when the picker is closed. That is, when an invalid date is left in the input field by the user, the picker will forcibly parse that value, and set the input’s value to the new, valid date, conforming to the given format.

Type: Boolean Default: true

{{bootstrap-datepicker value=expiresAt forceParse=false}}

format

The date format, combination of d, dd, D, DD, m, mm, M, MM, yy, yyyy.

d, dd: Numeric date, no leading zero and leading zero, respectively. Eg, 5, 05.

D, DD: Abbreviated and full weekday names, respectively. Eg, Mon, Monday.

m, mm: Numeric month, no leading zero and leading zero, respectively. Eg, 7, 07.

M, MM: Abbreviated and full month names, respectively. Eg, Jan, January

yy, yyyy: 2- and 4-digit years, respectively. Eg, 12, 2012.

Type: String Default: 'mm/dd/yyyy'

{{bootstrap-datepicker value=expiresAt format="dd.mm.yy"}}

keyboardNavigation

Whether or not to allow date navigation by arrow keys.

Type: Boolean Default: true

{{bootstrap-datepicker value=expiresAt keyboardNavigation=false}}

language

The IETF code (eg “en” for English, “pt-BR” for Brazilian Portuguese) of the language to use for month and day names. These will also be used as the input’s value (and subsequently sent to the server in the case of form submissions). If a full code (eg “de-DE”) is supplied the picker will first check for an “de-DE” language and if not found will fallback and check for a “de” language. If an unknown language code is given, English will be used.

When you need another language, you should import a locale file using your ember-cli-build.js. Just import vendor/bootstrap-datepicker-locales/bootstrap-datepicker.<LANGUAGE_CODE>.js , e.g.:

app.import( 'vendor/bootstrap-datepicker-locales/bootstrap-datepicker.de.js' );

Type: String Default: 'en'

{{bootstrap-datepicker value=expiresAt language="de"}}

minViewMode

Set a minimum limit for the view mode. Accepts: “days” or 0, “months” or 1, “years” or 2, “decades” or 3, and “centuries” or 4. Gives the ability to pick only a month, a year or a decade. The day is set to the 1st for “months”, and the month is set to January for “years”, the year is set to the first year from the decade for “decades”, and the year is set to the first from the millennium for “centuries”.

Type: Number or String Default: 0 or 'days'

{{bootstrap-datepicker value=expiresAt minViewMode="months"}}

orientation

A space-separated string consisting of one or two of “left” or “right”, “top” or “bottom”, and “auto” (may be omitted); for example, “top left”, “bottom” (horizontal orientation will default to “auto”), “right” (vertical orientation will default to “auto”), “auto top”. Allows for fixed placement of the picker popup.

“orientation” refers to the location of the picker popup’s “anchor”; you can also think of it as the location of the trigger element (input, component, etc) relative to the picker.

“auto” triggers “smart orientation” of the picker. Horizontal orientation will default to “left” and left offset will be tweaked to keep the picker inside the browser viewport; vertical orientation will simply choose “top” or “bottom”, whichever will show more of the picker in the viewport.

Type: String Default: 'auto'

{{bootstrap-datepicker value=expiresAt orientation="right"}}

The earliest date that may be selected; all earlier dates will be disabled.

Type: Date or String Default: -Infinity (beginning of time)

{{bootstrap-datepicker value=expiresAt startDate="01/01/2014"}}

startView

The view that the datepicker should show when it is opened. Accepts values of 0 or “month” for month view (the default), 1 or “year” for the 12-month overview, 2 or “decade” for the 10-year overview, 3 or “century” for the 10-decade overview, and 4 or “millennium” for the 10-century overview. Useful for date-of-birth datepickers.

Type: Number or String Default: 0 or 'month'

{{bootstrap-datepicker value=expiresAt startView="decade"}}

todayBtn

If true or “linked”, displays a “Today” button at the bottom of the datepicker to select the current date. If true, the “Today” button will only move the current date into view; if “linked”, the current date will also be selected.

Type: Boolean or String Default: false

{{bootstrap-datepicker value=expiresAt todayBtn=true}}

todayHighlight

If true, highlights the current date.

Type: Boolean Default: false

{{bootstrap-datepicker value=expiresAt todayHighlight=true}}

weekStart

Day of the week start. 0 (Sunday) to 6 (Saturday)

Type: Number Default: 0 (Sunday)

{{bootstrap-datepicker value=expiresAt weekStart=1}}

Actions

The changeDate action is triggered when the selected date changes. It can be specified like this:

{{bootstrap-datepicker changeDate="changeDateAction"}}

The action can be handled by a parent component, controller or route:

actions: { changeDateAction(date) { } }

changeMonth

The changeMonth action is triggered when the view month changes (e.g. user click on "prev"/"next" buttons). Action called has new view date as first argument.

{{bootstrap-datepicker changeMonth="changeMonthAction"}}

actions: { changeDateAction(date) { } }

The clearDate action is triggered when the date is cleared (e.g. when the "clear" button is clicked).

{{bootstrap-datepicker clearDate="clearDateAction"}}

The action can be handled by a parent component, controller or route:

actions: { clearDateAction() { } }

The focus-in and focus-out actions are triggered when the respective focus events occur on the input field.

{{bootstrap-datepicker focus-in="focusInAction" focus-out="focusOutAction"}}

The actions can be handled by a parent component, controller or route:

actions: { focusInAction(component, event) { }, focusOutAction(component, event) { } }

hide & show

The hide and show actions are triggered when the datepicker is either hidden or displayed.

{{bootstrap-datepicker hide="hideAction" show="showAction"}}

The actions can be handled by a parent component, controller or route:

actions: { hideAction() { }, showAction() { } }

Contributing

Fork it Create your feature branch ( git checkout -b my-new-feature ) Commit your changes ( git commit -am 'Add some feature' ) Push to the branch ( git push origin my-new-feature ) Create a new Pull Request

Credits

The add-on is based on bootstrap-datepicker.

License

MIT License