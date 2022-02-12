Ember CLI Bootstrap 4

An ember-cli addon for using Bootstrap 4 in Ember applications.

Compatibility

Ember.js v3.4 or above

Ember CLI v2.13 or above

Node.js v8 or above

Installation

Getting Started

Install in ember-cli application

ember install ember-cli-bootstrap-4

Then include the following in your app.scss file:

@ import "ember-cli-bootstrap-4/bootstrap" ;

or for grid only

@ import "ember-cli-bootstrap-4/bootstrap-grid" ;

Configuration

JavaScript Components

This addon don't have any Ember.js components.

Javascript files of Bootstrap are adding from bootstrap/dist/js/bootstrap.js .

For import not all Bootstrap 4 js modules, you can specify its in ember-cli-build :

module .exports = function ( defaults ) { let app = new EmberApp(defaults, { 'ember-cli-bootstrap-4' : { js : [ 'util' , 'alert' , 'button' , 'carousel' , 'collapse' , 'dropdown' , 'modal' , 'tooltip' , 'popover' , 'scrollspy' , 'tab' , 'toast' ] } }); ... };

Or you can turn its off:

module .exports = function ( defaults ) { let app = new EmberApp(defaults, { 'ember-cli-bootstrap-4' : { js : null } }); ... };

Custom variables

You can use custom Bootstrap 4 variables. Store your custom available variables in app\styles\_custom.scss . And add import _custom.scss in app.scss .

@ import "custom" ; @ import "ember-cli-bootstrap-4/bootstrap" ;

Custom Bootstrap 4 components

For import custom Bootstrap 4 css components instead @import "ember-cli-bootstrap-4/bootstrap"; you can use code below:

@ import "ember-cli-bootstrap-4/functions" ; @ import "ember-cli-bootstrap-4/variables" ; @ import "ember-cli-bootstrap-4/mixins" ; @ import "ember-cli-bootstrap-4/root" ; @ import "ember-cli-bootstrap-4/reboot" ; @ import "ember-cli-bootstrap-4/type" ; @ import "ember-cli-bootstrap-4/images" ; @ import "ember-cli-bootstrap-4/code" ; @ import "ember-cli-bootstrap-4/grid" ; @ import "ember-cli-bootstrap-4/tables" ; @ import "ember-cli-bootstrap-4/forms" ; @ import "ember-cli-bootstrap-4/buttons" ; @ import "ember-cli-bootstrap-4/transitions" ; @ import "ember-cli-bootstrap-4/dropdown" ; @ import "ember-cli-bootstrap-4/button-group" ; @ import "ember-cli-bootstrap-4/input-group" ; @ import "ember-cli-bootstrap-4/custom-forms" ; @ import "ember-cli-bootstrap-4/nav" ; @ import "ember-cli-bootstrap-4/navbar" ; @ import "ember-cli-bootstrap-4/card" ; @ import "ember-cli-bootstrap-4/breadcrumb" ; @ import "ember-cli-bootstrap-4/pagination" ; @ import "ember-cli-bootstrap-4/badge" ; @ import "ember-cli-bootstrap-4/jumbotron" ; @ import "ember-cli-bootstrap-4/alert" ; @ import "ember-cli-bootstrap-4/progress" ; @ import "ember-cli-bootstrap-4/media" ; @ import "ember-cli-bootstrap-4/list-group" ; @ import "ember-cli-bootstrap-4/close" ; @ import "ember-cli-bootstrap-4/toasts" ; @ import "ember-cli-bootstrap-4/modal" ; @ import "ember-cli-bootstrap-4/tooltip" ; @ import "ember-cli-bootstrap-4/popover" ; @ import "ember-cli-bootstrap-4/carousel" ; @ import "ember-cli-bootstrap-4/spinners" ; @ import "ember-cli-bootstrap-4/utilities" ; @ import "ember-cli-bootstrap-4/print" ;

Contributing

See the Contributing guide for details.

License

Ember-cli-bootstrap-4 is released under the MIT License. See the bundled LICENSE file for details.