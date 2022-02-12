An ember-cli addon for using Bootstrap 4 in Ember applications.
Install in ember-cli application
ember install ember-cli-bootstrap-4
Then include the following in your
app.scss file:
@import "ember-cli-bootstrap-4/bootstrap";
or for grid only
@import "ember-cli-bootstrap-4/bootstrap-grid";
This addon don't have any Ember.js components.
Javascript files of Bootstrap are adding from
bootstrap/dist/js/bootstrap.js.
For import not all Bootstrap 4 js modules, you can specify its in
ember-cli-build:
module.exports = function(defaults) {
let app = new EmberApp(defaults, {
'ember-cli-bootstrap-4': {
//Default list
js: ['util', 'alert', 'button', 'carousel', 'collapse', 'dropdown', 'modal', 'tooltip', 'popover', 'scrollspy', 'tab', 'toast']
}
});
...
};
Or you can turn its off:
module.exports = function(defaults) {
let app = new EmberApp(defaults, {
'ember-cli-bootstrap-4': {
js: null
}
});
...
};
You can use custom Bootstrap 4 variables. Store your custom available variables in
app\styles\_custom.scss. And add import
_custom.scss in
app.scss.
@import "custom";
@import "ember-cli-bootstrap-4/bootstrap";
For import custom Bootstrap 4 css components instead
@import "ember-cli-bootstrap-4/bootstrap"; you can use code below:
@import "ember-cli-bootstrap-4/functions";
@import "ember-cli-bootstrap-4/variables";
@import "ember-cli-bootstrap-4/mixins";
@import "ember-cli-bootstrap-4/root";
@import "ember-cli-bootstrap-4/reboot";
@import "ember-cli-bootstrap-4/type";
@import "ember-cli-bootstrap-4/images";
@import "ember-cli-bootstrap-4/code";
@import "ember-cli-bootstrap-4/grid";
@import "ember-cli-bootstrap-4/tables";
@import "ember-cli-bootstrap-4/forms";
@import "ember-cli-bootstrap-4/buttons";
@import "ember-cli-bootstrap-4/transitions";
@import "ember-cli-bootstrap-4/dropdown";
@import "ember-cli-bootstrap-4/button-group";
@import "ember-cli-bootstrap-4/input-group";
@import "ember-cli-bootstrap-4/custom-forms";
@import "ember-cli-bootstrap-4/nav";
@import "ember-cli-bootstrap-4/navbar";
@import "ember-cli-bootstrap-4/card";
@import "ember-cli-bootstrap-4/breadcrumb";
@import "ember-cli-bootstrap-4/pagination";
@import "ember-cli-bootstrap-4/badge";
@import "ember-cli-bootstrap-4/jumbotron";
@import "ember-cli-bootstrap-4/alert";
@import "ember-cli-bootstrap-4/progress";
@import "ember-cli-bootstrap-4/media";
@import "ember-cli-bootstrap-4/list-group";
@import "ember-cli-bootstrap-4/close";
@import "ember-cli-bootstrap-4/toasts";
@import "ember-cli-bootstrap-4/modal";
@import "ember-cli-bootstrap-4/tooltip";
@import "ember-cli-bootstrap-4/popover";
@import "ember-cli-bootstrap-4/carousel";
@import "ember-cli-bootstrap-4/spinners";
@import "ember-cli-bootstrap-4/utilities";
@import "ember-cli-bootstrap-4/print";
See the Contributing guide for details.
Ember-cli-bootstrap-4 is released under the MIT License. See the bundled LICENSE file for details.