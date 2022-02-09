test helpers for ember-cli blueprints
ember install ember-cli-blueprint-test-helpers
It should be noted that
ember-cli-blueprint-test-helpers currently
only works for testing blueprints inside addon projects.
The blueprint tests can be run by:
node_modules/.bin/mocha node-tests --recursive
For convenience you should add the following to your
package.json:
"scripts": {
"nodetest": "mocha node-tests --recursive"
}
to be able to use
npm run nodetest to run the tests.
Generate a blueprint test scaffold using the
blueprint-test generator:
ember generate blueprint-test my-blueprint
which will generate a test file at
node-tests/blueprints/my-blueprint-test.js.
const {
setupTestHooks,
emberNew,
emberGenerateDestroy,
} = require('ember-cli-blueprint-test-helpers/helpers');
const {
expect
} = require('ember-cli-blueprint-test-helpers/chai');
describe('Acceptance: ember generate and destroy my-blueprint', function() {
// create and destroy temporary working directories
setupTestHooks(this);
it('my-blueprint foo', function() {
const args = ['my-blueprint', 'foo'];
// create a new Ember.js app in the working directory
return emberNew()
// then generate and destroy the `my-blueprint` blueprint called `foo`
.then(() => emberGenerateDestroy(args, (file) => {
// and run some assertions in between
expect(file('path/to/file.js'))
.to.contain('file contents to match')
.to.contain('more file contents\n');
}));
// magically done for you: assert that the generated files are destroyed again
});
});
or more explicitly:
const {
setupTestHooks,
emberNew,
emberGenerate,
emberDestroy,
} = require('ember-cli-blueprint-test-helpers/helpers');
const {
expect,
file,
} = require('ember-cli-blueprint-test-helpers/chai');
describe('Acceptance: ember generate and destroy my-blueprint', function() {
// create and destroy temporary working directories
setupTestHooks(this);
it('my-blueprint foo', function() {
const args = ['my-blueprint', 'foo'];
// create a new Ember.js app in the working directory
return emberNew()
// then generate the `my-blueprint` blueprint called `foo`
.then(() => emberGenerate(args))
// then assert that the files were generated correctly
.then(() => expect(file('path/to/file.js'))
.to.contain('file contents to match')
.to.contain('more file contents\n'))
// then destroy the `my-blueprint` blueprint called `foo`
.then(() => emberDestroy(args))
// then assert that the files were destroyed correctly
.then(() => expect(file('path/to/file.js')).to.not.exist);
});
});
This project exports two major API endpoints for you to use:
require('ember-cli-blueprint-test-helpers/chai')
This endpoint exports the Chai assertion library including the chai-as-promised and chai-files plugins
require('ember-cli-blueprint-test-helpers/helpers')
This endpoint exports the functions mentioned in the following API reference
setupTestHooks(scope, options)
Prepare the test context for the blueprint tests.
Parameters:
{Object} scope the test context (i.e.
this)
{Object} [options] optional parameters
{Number} [options.timeout=20000] the test timeout in milliseconds
{Object} [options.tmpenv] object containing info about the temporary directory for the test.
{String} [options.cliPath='ember-cli'] path to the
ember-cli dependency
{Boolean} [options.disabledTasks=['addon-install', 'bower-install', 'npm-install']] override the mocked installs
Defaults to
lib/helpers/tmp-env.js
Returns:
{Promise}
emberNew(options)
Create a new Ember.js app or addon in the current working directory.
Parameters:
{Object} [options] optional parameters
{String} [options.target='app'] the type of project to create (
app,
addon or
in-repo-addon)
Returns:
{Promise}
emberGenerate(args)
Run a blueprint generator.
Parameters:
{Array.<String>} args arguments to pass to
ember generate (e.g.
['my-blueprint', 'foo'])
Returns:
{Promise}
emberDestroy(args)
Run a blueprint destructor.
Parameters:
{Array.<String>} args arguments to pass to
ember destroy (e.g.
['my-blueprint', 'foo'])
Returns:
{Promise}
emberGenerateDestroy(args, assertionCallback)
Run a blueprint generator and the corresponding blueprint destructor while checking assertions in between.
Parameters:
{Array.<String>} args arguments to pass to
ember generate (e.g.
['my-blueprint', 'foo'])
{Function} assertionCallback the callback function in which the assertions should happen
Returns:
{Promise}
modifyPackages(packages)
Modify the dependencies in the
package.json file of the test project.
Parameters:
{Array.<Object>} packages the list of packages that should be added,
changed or removed
setupPodConfig(options)
Setup
usePods in
.ember-cli and/or
podModulePrefix in
environment.js.
Parameters:
{Object} [options] optional parameters
{Boolean} [options.usePods] add
usePods in
.ember-cli
{Boolean} [options.podModulePrefix] set
npodModulePrefix to
app/pods
in
config/environment.js
This project is licensed under the MIT License.