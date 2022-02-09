openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

ember-cli-blueprint-test-helpers

by ember-cli
0.19.2 (see all)

Test helpers for testing ember-cli blueprints

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5.2K

GitHub Stars

23

Maintenance

Last Commit

9d ago

Contributors

27

Package

Dependencies

8

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

ember-cli-blueprint-test-helpers

npm version Build Status Build status

test helpers for ember-cli blueprints

Installation

ember install ember-cli-blueprint-test-helpers

It should be noted that ember-cli-blueprint-test-helpers currently only works for testing blueprints inside addon projects.

Usage

Running Tests

The blueprint tests can be run by:

node_modules/.bin/mocha node-tests --recursive

For convenience you should add the following to your package.json:

"scripts": {
  "nodetest": "mocha node-tests --recursive"
}

to be able to use npm run nodetest to run the tests.

Generating Tests

Generate a blueprint test scaffold using the blueprint-test generator:

ember generate blueprint-test my-blueprint

which will generate a test file at node-tests/blueprints/my-blueprint-test.js.

Example Usage

const { 
  setupTestHooks,
  emberNew,
  emberGenerateDestroy,
} = require('ember-cli-blueprint-test-helpers/helpers');

const {
  expect
} = require('ember-cli-blueprint-test-helpers/chai');

describe('Acceptance: ember generate and destroy my-blueprint', function() {
  // create and destroy temporary working directories
  setupTestHooks(this);

  it('my-blueprint foo', function() {
    const args = ['my-blueprint', 'foo'];

    // create a new Ember.js app in the working directory
    return emberNew()

      // then generate and destroy the `my-blueprint` blueprint called `foo`
      .then(() => emberGenerateDestroy(args, (file) => {

        // and run some assertions in between
        expect(file('path/to/file.js'))
          .to.contain('file contents to match')
          .to.contain('more file contents\n');
      }));

     // magically done for you: assert that the generated files are destroyed again
  });
});

or more explicitly:

const { 
  setupTestHooks,
  emberNew,
  emberGenerate,
  emberDestroy,
} = require('ember-cli-blueprint-test-helpers/helpers');

const {
  expect,
  file,
} = require('ember-cli-blueprint-test-helpers/chai');

describe('Acceptance: ember generate and destroy my-blueprint', function() {
  // create and destroy temporary working directories
  setupTestHooks(this);

  it('my-blueprint foo', function() {
    const args = ['my-blueprint', 'foo'];

    // create a new Ember.js app in the working directory
    return emberNew()

      // then generate the `my-blueprint` blueprint called `foo`
      .then(() => emberGenerate(args))

      // then assert that the files were generated correctly
      .then(() => expect(file('path/to/file.js'))
        .to.contain('file contents to match')
        .to.contain('more file contents\n'))

      // then destroy the `my-blueprint` blueprint called `foo`
      .then(() => emberDestroy(args))

      // then assert that the files were destroyed correctly
      .then(() => expect(file('path/to/file.js')).to.not.exist);
  });
});

API Reference

This project exports two major API endpoints for you to use:

  • require('ember-cli-blueprint-test-helpers/chai')

    This endpoint exports the Chai assertion library including the chai-as-promised and chai-files plugins

  • require('ember-cli-blueprint-test-helpers/helpers')

    This endpoint exports the functions mentioned in the following API reference

setupTestHooks(scope, options)

Prepare the test context for the blueprint tests.

Parameters:

  • {Object} scope the test context (i.e. this)
  • {Object} [options] optional parameters
  • {Number} [options.timeout=20000] the test timeout in milliseconds
  • {Object} [options.tmpenv] object containing info about the temporary directory for the test.
  • {String} [options.cliPath='ember-cli'] path to the ember-cli dependency
  • {Boolean} [options.disabledTasks=['addon-install', 'bower-install', 'npm-install']] override the mocked installs Defaults to lib/helpers/tmp-env.js

Returns: {Promise}

emberNew(options)

Create a new Ember.js app or addon in the current working directory.

Parameters:

  • {Object} [options] optional parameters
  • {String} [options.target='app'] the type of project to create (app, addon or in-repo-addon)

Returns: {Promise}

emberGenerate(args)

Run a blueprint generator.

Parameters:

  • {Array.<String>} args arguments to pass to ember generate (e.g. ['my-blueprint', 'foo'])

Returns: {Promise}

emberDestroy(args)

Run a blueprint destructor.

Parameters:

  • {Array.<String>} args arguments to pass to ember destroy (e.g. ['my-blueprint', 'foo'])

Returns: {Promise}

emberGenerateDestroy(args, assertionCallback)

Run a blueprint generator and the corresponding blueprint destructor while checking assertions in between.

Parameters:

  • {Array.<String>} args arguments to pass to ember generate (e.g. ['my-blueprint', 'foo'])
  • {Function} assertionCallback the callback function in which the assertions should happen

Returns: {Promise}

modifyPackages(packages)

Modify the dependencies in the package.json file of the test project.

Parameters:

  • {Array.<Object>} packages the list of packages that should be added, changed or removed

setupPodConfig(options)

Setup usePods in .ember-cli and/or podModulePrefix in environment.js.

Parameters:

  • {Object} [options] optional parameters
  • {Boolean} [options.usePods] add usePods in .ember-cli
  • {Boolean} [options.podModulePrefix] set npodModulePrefix to app/pods in config/environment.js

Used by

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial