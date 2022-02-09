test helpers for ember-cli blueprints

Installation

ember install ember-cli-blueprint-test-helpers

It should be noted that ember-cli-blueprint-test-helpers currently only works for testing blueprints inside addon projects.

Usage

Running Tests

The blueprint tests can be run by:

node_modules/.bin/mocha node-tests

For convenience you should add the following to your package.json :

"scripts" : { "nodetest" : "mocha node-tests --recursive" }

to be able to use npm run nodetest to run the tests.

Generating Tests

Generate a blueprint test scaffold using the blueprint-test generator:

ember generate blueprint-test my-blueprint

which will generate a test file at node-tests/blueprints/my-blueprint-test.js .

Example Usage

const { setupTestHooks, emberNew, emberGenerateDestroy, } = require ( 'ember-cli-blueprint-test-helpers/helpers' ); const { expect } = require ( 'ember-cli-blueprint-test-helpers/chai' ); describe( 'Acceptance: ember generate and destroy my-blueprint' , function ( ) { setupTestHooks( this ); it( 'my-blueprint foo' , function ( ) { const args = [ 'my-blueprint' , 'foo' ]; return emberNew() .then( () => emberGenerateDestroy(args, (file) => { expect(file( 'path/to/file.js' )) .to.contain( 'file contents to match' ) .to.contain( 'more file contents

' ); })); }); });

or more explicitly:

const { setupTestHooks, emberNew, emberGenerate, emberDestroy, } = require ( 'ember-cli-blueprint-test-helpers/helpers' ); const { expect, file, } = require ( 'ember-cli-blueprint-test-helpers/chai' ); describe( 'Acceptance: ember generate and destroy my-blueprint' , function ( ) { setupTestHooks( this ); it( 'my-blueprint foo' , function ( ) { const args = [ 'my-blueprint' , 'foo' ]; return emberNew() .then( () => emberGenerate(args)) .then( () => expect(file( 'path/to/file.js' )) .to.contain( 'file contents to match' ) .to.contain( 'more file contents

' )) .then( () => emberDestroy(args)) .then( () => expect(file( 'path/to/file.js' )).to.not.exist); }); });

API Reference

This project exports two major API endpoints for you to use:

require('ember-cli-blueprint-test-helpers/chai') This endpoint exports the Chai assertion library including the chai-as-promised and chai-files plugins

require('ember-cli-blueprint-test-helpers/helpers') This endpoint exports the functions mentioned in the following API reference

Prepare the test context for the blueprint tests.

Parameters:

{Object} scope the test context (i.e. this )

the test context (i.e. ) {Object} [options] optional parameters

optional parameters {Number} [options.timeout=20000] the test timeout in milliseconds

the test timeout in milliseconds {Object} [options.tmpenv] object containing info about the temporary directory for the test.

object containing info about the temporary directory for the test. {String} [options.cliPath='ember-cli'] path to the ember-cli dependency

path to the dependency {Boolean} [options.disabledTasks=['addon-install', 'bower-install', 'npm-install']] override the mocked installs Defaults to lib/helpers/tmp-env.js

Returns: {Promise}

Create a new Ember.js app or addon in the current working directory.

Parameters:

{Object} [options] optional parameters

optional parameters {String} [options.target='app'] the type of project to create ( app , addon or in-repo-addon )

Returns: {Promise}

Run a blueprint generator.

Parameters:

{Array.<String>} args arguments to pass to ember generate (e.g. ['my-blueprint', 'foo'] )

Returns: {Promise}

Run a blueprint destructor.

Parameters:

{Array.<String>} args arguments to pass to ember destroy (e.g. ['my-blueprint', 'foo'] )

Returns: {Promise}

Run a blueprint generator and the corresponding blueprint destructor while checking assertions in between.

Parameters:

{Array.<String>} args arguments to pass to ember generate (e.g. ['my-blueprint', 'foo'] )

arguments to pass to (e.g. ) {Function} assertionCallback the callback function in which the assertions should happen

Returns: {Promise}

Modify the dependencies in the package.json file of the test project.

Parameters:

{Array.<Object>} packages the list of packages that should be added, changed or removed

Setup usePods in .ember-cli and/or podModulePrefix in environment.js .

Parameters:

{Object} [options] optional parameters

optional parameters {Boolean} [options.usePods] add usePods in .ember-cli

add in {Boolean} [options.podModulePrefix] set npodModulePrefix to app/pods in config/environment.js

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License.