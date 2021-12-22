This Ember-CLI plugin uses Babel and @babel/preset-env to allow you to use latest Javascript in your Ember CLI project.
ember install ember-cli-babel
This plugin should work without any configuration after installing. By default
it will take every
.js file in your project and run it through the Babel
transpiler to convert your ES6 code to code supported by your target browsers
(as specified in
config/targets.js in ember-cli >= 2.13). Running non-ES6
code through the transpiler shouldn't change the code at all (likely just a
format change if it does).
If you need to customize the way that
babel-preset-env configures the plugins
that transform your code, you can do it by passing in any of the
babel/babel-preset-env options.
Note:
.babelrc files are ignored by default.
Example (configuring babel directly):
// ember-cli-build.js
let app = new EmberApp({
babel: {
// enable "loose" mode
loose: true,
// don't transpile generator functions
exclude: [
'transform-regenerator',
],
plugins: [
require.resolve('transform-object-rest-spread')
]
}
});
Example (configuring ember-cli-babel itself):
// ember-cli-build.js
let app = new EmberApp({
'ember-cli-babel': {
compileModules: false
}
});
There are a few different options that may be provided to ember-cli-babel.
These options are typically set in an apps
ember-cli-build.js file, or in an
addon or engine's
index.js.
type BabelPlugin = string | [string, any] | [any, any];
interface EmberCLIBabelConfig {
/**
Configuration options for babel-preset-env.
See https://github.com/babel/babel-preset-env/tree/v1.6.1#options for details on these options.
*/
babel?: {
spec?: boolean;
loose?: boolean;
debug?: boolean;
include?: string[];
exclude?: string[];
useBuiltIns?: boolean;
sourceMaps?: boolean | "inline" | "both";
plugins?: BabelPlugin[];
};
/**
Configuration options for ember-cli-babel itself.
*/
'ember-cli-babel'?: {
includePolyfill?: boolean;
includeExternalHelpers?: boolean;
compileModules?: boolean;
disableDebugTooling?: boolean;
disablePresetEnv?: boolean;
disableEmberModulesAPIPolyfill?: boolean;
disableEmberDataPackagesPolyfill?: boolean;
disableDecoratorTransforms?: boolean;
enableTypeScriptTransform?: boolean;
extensions?: string[];
};
}
The exact location you specify these options varies depending on the type of
project you're working on. As a concrete example, to add
babel-plugin-transform-object-rest-spread so that your project can use object
rest/spread syntax, you would do something like this in an app:
// ember-cli-build.js
let app = new EmberApp(defaults, {
babel: {
plugins: [require.resolve('transform-object-rest-spread')]
}
});
In an engine:
// index.js
module.exports = EngineAddon.extend({
babel: {
plugins: [require.resolve('transform-object-rest-spread')]
}
});
In an addon:
// index.js
module.exports = {
options: {
babel: {
plugins: [require.resolve('transform-object-rest-spread')]
}
}
};
Babel comes with a polyfill that includes a custom regenerator runtime and core-js. Many transformations will work without it, but for full support you may need to include the polyfill in your app.
To include it in your app, pass
includePolyfill: true in your
ember-cli-babel options.
// ember-cli-build.js
let app = new EmberApp(defaults, {
'ember-cli-babel': {
includePolyfill: true
}
});
Babel often includes helper functions to handle some of the more complex logic in codemods. These functions are inlined by default, so they are duplicated in every file that they are used in, which adds some extra weight to final builds.
Enabling
includeExternalHelpers will cause Babel to import these helpers from
a shared module, reducing app size overall. This option is available only to
the root application, because it is a global configuration value due to the fact
that there can only be one version of helpers included.
Note that there is currently no way to allow or ignore helpers, so all helpers will be included, even ones which are not used. If your app is small, this could add to overall build size, so be sure to check.
ember-cli-babel will attempt to include helpers if it believes that it will
lower your build size, using a number of heuristics. You can override this to
force inclusion or exclusion of helpers in your app by passing
true or
false
to
includeExternalHelpers in your
ember-cli-babel options.
// ember-cli-build.js
let app = new EmberApp(defaults, {
'ember-cli-babel': {
includeExternalHelpers: true
}
});
Babel generated source maps will enable you to debug your original ES6 source code. This is disabled by default because it will slow down compilation times.
To enable it, pass
sourceMaps: 'inline' in your
babel options.
// ember-cli-build.js
let app = new EmberApp(defaults, {
babel: {
sourceMaps: 'inline'
}
});
Older versions of Ember CLI (
< 2.12) use its own ES6 module transpiler.
Because of that, this plugin disables Babel module compilation by ignoring
that transform when running under affected ember-cli versions. If you find that
you want to use the Babel module transform instead of the Ember CLI one, you'll
have to explicitly set
compileModules to
true in your configuration. If
compileModules is anything other than
true, this plugin will leave the
module syntax compilation up to Ember CLI.
If for some reason you need to disable this debug tooling, you can opt-out via configuration.
In an app that would look like:
// ember-cli-build.js
module.exports = function(defaults) {
let app = new EmberApp(defaults, {
'ember-cli-babel': {
disableDebugTooling: true
}
});
return app.toTree();
}
The transform plugin required for Babel to transpile TypeScript will
automatically be enabled when
ember-cli-typescript >= 4.0 is installed.
You can enable the TypeScript Babel transform manually without
ember-cli-typescript by setting the
enableTypeScriptTransform to
true.
NOTE: Setting this option to
true is not compatible with
ember-cli-typescript < 4.0 because of conflicting Babel plugin ordering
constraints and is unnecessary because
ember-cli-typescript < 4.0 adds the
TypeScript Babel transform itself.
NOTE: Setting this option to
true does not enable type-checking. For
integrated type-checking, you will need
ember-cli-typescript.
In an app, manually enabling the TypeScript transform would look like:
// ember-cli-build.js
module.exports = function(defaults) {
let app = new EmberApp(defaults, {
'ember-cli-babel': {
enableTypeScriptTransform: true
}
});
return app.toTree();
}
If you want to use the existing babel config from your project instead of the auto-generated one from this addon, then you would need to opt-in by passing the config
useBabelConfig: true as a child property of
ember-cli-babel in your
ember-cli-build.js file.
Note: If you are using this option, then you have to make sure that you are adding all of the required plugins required for Ember to transpile correctly.
Example usage:
//ember-cli-build.js
let app = new EmberAddon(defaults, {
"ember-cli-babel": {
useBabelConfig: true,
// ember-cli-babel related options
},
});
//babel.config.js
const { buildEmberPlugins } = require("ember-cli-babel");
module.exports = function (api) {
api.cache(true);
return {
presets: [
[
require.resolve("@babel/preset-env"),
{
targets: require("./config/targets"),
},
],
],
plugins: [
// if you want external helpers
[
require.resolve("@babel/plugin-transform-runtime"),
{
version: require("@babel/plugin-transform-runtime/package").version,
regenerator: false,
useESModules: true,
},
],
// this is where all the ember required plugins would reside
...buildEmberPlugins(__dirname, { /*customOptions if you want to pass in */ }),
],
};
};
Ember Plugins is a helper function that returns a list of plugins that are required for transpiling Ember correctly. You can import this helper function and add it to your existing
babel.config file.
The first argument is required which is the path to the root of your project (generally
__dirname).
Config options:
{
disableModuleResolution: boolean, // determines if you want the module resolution enabled
emberDataVersionRequiresPackagesPolyfill: boolean, // enable ember data's polyfill
shouldIgnoreJQuery: boolean, // ignore jQuery
shouldIgnoreEmberString: boolean, // ignore ember string
shouldIgnoreDecoratorAndClassPlugins: boolean, // disable decorator plugins
disableEmberModulesAPIPolyfill: boolean, // disable ember modules API polyfill
}
You can add custom plugins to be used during transpilation of the
addon/ or
addon-test-support/ trees by ensuring that your addon's
options.babel is
properly populated (as mentioned above in the
Options section).
For addons which want additional customizations, they are able to interact with this addon directly.
interface EmberCLIBabel {
/**
Used to generate the options that will ultimately be passed to babel itself.
*/
buildBabelOptions(type: 'babel' | 'broccoli', config?: EmberCLIBabelConfig): Opaque;
/**
Supports easier transpilation of non-standard input paths (e.g. to transpile
a non-addon NPM dependency) while still leveraging the logic within
ember-cli-babel for transpiling (e.g. targets, preset-env config, etc).
*/
transpileTree(inputTree: BroccoliTree, config?: EmberCLIBabelConfig): BroccoliTree;
/**
Used to determine if a given plugin is required by the current target configuration.
Does not take `includes` / `excludes` into account.
See https://github.com/babel/babel-preset-env/blob/master/data/plugins.json for the list
of known plugins.
*/
isPluginRequired(pluginName: string): boolean;
}
buildBabelOptions usage
// find your babel addon (can use `this.findAddonByName('ember-cli-babel')` in ember-cli@2.14 and newer)
let babelAddon = this.addons.find(addon => addon.name === 'ember-cli-babel');
// create the babel options to use elsewhere based on the config above
let options = babelAddon.buildBabelOptions('babel', config)
// now you can pass these options off to babel or broccoli-babel-transpiler
require('babel-core').transform('something', options);
getSupportedExtensions usage
// find your babel addon (can use `this.findAddonByName('ember-cli-babel')` in ember-cli@2.14 and newer)
let babelAddon = this.addons.find(addon => addon.name === 'ember-cli-babel');
// create the babel options to use elsewhere based on the config above
let extensions = babelAddon.getSupportedExtensions(config)
transpileTree usage
// find your babel addon (can use `this.findAddonByName('ember-cli-babel')` in ember-cli@2.14 and newer)
let babelAddon = this.addons.find(addon => addon.name === 'ember-cli-babel');
// invoke .transpileTree passing in the custom input tree
let transpiledCustomTree = babelAddon.transpileTree(someCustomTree);
In order to allow apps and addons to easily provide good development mode ergonomics (assertions, deprecations, etc) but still perform well in production mode ember-cli-babel automatically manages stripping / removing certain debug statements. This concept was originally proposed in ember-cli/rfcs#50, but has been slightly modified during implementation (after researching what works well and what does not).
To add convienient deprecations and assertions, consumers (in either an app or an addon) can do the following:
import { deprecate, assert } from '@ember/debug';
export default Ember.Component.extend({
init() {
this._super(...arguments);
deprecate(
'Passing a string value or the `sauce` parameter is deprecated, please pass an instance of Sauce instead',
false,
{ until: '1.0.0', id: 'some-addon-sauce' }
);
assert('You must provide sauce for x-awesome.', this.sauce);
}
})
In testing and development environments those statements will be executed (and assert or deprecate as appropriate), but in production builds they will be inert (and stripped during minification).
The following are named exports that are available from
@ember/debug:
function deprecate(message: string, predicate: boolean, options: any): void - Results in calling
Ember.deprecate.
function assert(message: string, predicate: boolean): void - Results in calling
Ember.assert.
function warn(message: string, predicate: boolean): void - Results in calling
Ember.warn.
In some cases you may have the need to do things in debug builds that isn't
related to asserts/deprecations/etc. For example, you may expose certain API's
for debugging only. You can do that via the
DEBUG environment flag:
import { DEBUG } from '@glimmer/env';
const Component = Ember.Component.extend();
if (DEBUG) {
Component.reopen({
specialMethodForDebugging() {
// do things ;)
}
});
}
In testing and development environments
DEBUG will be replaced by the boolean
literal
true, and in production builds it will be replaced by
false. When
ran through a minifier (with dead code elimination) the entire section will be
stripped.
Please note, that these general purpose environment related flags (e.g.
DEBUG
as a boolean flag) are imported from
@glimmer/env not from an
@ember
namespace.
By default, broccoli-babel-transpiler will attempt to spin up several sub-processes (~1 per available core), to achieve parallelization. (Once Node.js has built-in worker support, we plan to utilize it.) This yields significant Babel build time improvements.
Unfortunately, some Babel plugins may break this functionality. When this occurs, we gracefully fallback to the old serial strategy.
To have the build fail when failing to do parallel builds, opt-in is via:
let app = new EmberAddon(defaults, {
'ember-cli-babel': {
throwUnlessParallelizable: true
}
});
or via environment variable via
THROW_UNLESS_PARALLELIZABLE=1 ember serve
The
ember-cli-build option is only specifying that your
ember-cli-babel is parallelizable, not that all of them are.
The environment variable works by instructing all
ember-cli-babel instances to put themselves in parallelize mode (or throw).
Note: Future versions will enable this flag by default.
Read more about broccoli parallel transpilation.