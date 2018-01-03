openbase logo
eca

ember-cli-auto-register

by Brandon Williams
1.1.0 (see all)

An ember-addon to auto register objects in a specified directory

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

309

GitHub Stars

12

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Ember-cli-auto-register

Build Status NPM Downlaads

Description

ember-cli-auto-register allows you to register all the objects in a specified directory into the application container.

Installation

You install this ember-addon via npm

npm install ember-cli-auto-register --save-dev

API

You can use this by creating an initializer for your application. Let's take the example that you have some "repos" that you would like to have registered in your application container. Your initializer might look like the following:

import registerWithContainer from "ember-cli-auto-register/register";

export function initialize(container, application) {
    registerWithContainer("repos", application);
}

export default {
    name: "repos",
    initialize: initialize
};

What does this save you? The single registerWithContainer("repos", application); line does the following for you, cutting down on the boilerplate code you have to write in the initializer and would automatically register any new objects you create in your repos directory:

application.register("repos:foo", FooRepo);
application.register("repos:bar", BarRepo);

At this time, the auto-register only supports Ember Objects exported as default.

Running Tests

To run the test, install dependencies:

npm install
bower install

Then run:

ember test

or

ember test --server

Issues

Please submit bugs to the issues.

License

Copyright © 2015 Brandon Williams http://williamsbdev.com

Licensed under the MIT License

