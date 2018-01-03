ember-cli-auto-register allows you to register all the objects in a specified directory into the application container.
You install this ember-addon via npm
npm install ember-cli-auto-register --save-dev
You can use this by creating an initializer for your application. Let's take the example that you have some "repos" that you would like to have registered in your application container. Your initializer might look like the following:
import registerWithContainer from "ember-cli-auto-register/register";
export function initialize(container, application) {
registerWithContainer("repos", application);
}
export default {
name: "repos",
initialize: initialize
};
What does this save you? The single
registerWithContainer("repos", application); line does the following for you, cutting down on the boilerplate
code you have to write in the initializer and would automatically register any
new objects you create in your repos directory:
application.register("repos:foo", FooRepo);
application.register("repos:bar", BarRepo);
At this time, the auto-register only supports Ember Objects exported as default.
To run the test, install dependencies:
npm install
bower install
Then run:
ember test
or
ember test --server
Please submit bugs to the issues.
Copyright © 2015 Brandon Williams http://williamsbdev.com
Licensed under the MIT License