This project is no longer actively maintained because other great addons like ember-power-select do a much better job :)
ember-cli addon that provides type-ahead selection for text inputs (requires ember.js 1.11+)
http://emberjs.jsbin.com/hohegogizi/1/
npm install ember-cli-auto-complete --save-dev
Add a custom component that extends AutoComplete, e.g. with ember-cli:
ember generate component my-auto-complete.
Note: if you use use ember-cli to generate the component, it will create a template file e.g.
my-auto-complete.hbs. Delete this if you don't intend to use it.
In this component you need to set the
valueProperty property and implement
suggestions:
valueProperty this string should be the value property for the options passed in (think selectbox value/label)
determineSuggestions this function will determine how the list of options is filtered as the user enters text (it gets passed the available options and the users input). This function should return an array.
e.g.
import AutoComplete from "ember-cli-auto-complete/components/auto-complete";
export default AutoComplete.extend({
valueProperty: "code",
determineSuggestions: function(options, input) {
var list = options.filter(function(item) {
return item.get("code").toLowerCase().indexOf(input.toLowerCase()) > -1;
});
return Ember.A(list);
}
});
Next add the component to your template including a block with html for the options (requires ember 1.11)
{{#my-auto-complete options=codes inputClass="foobar" selectedValue=model.code placeHolderText="Find a thing" noMesssagePlaceHolderText="No things are found" as |result|}}
<p><b>{{result.code}}</b>{{result.text}}</p>
{{/my-auto-complete}}
Finally prepare a list of options for the component in the route or controller
var Foo = Ember.Object.extend({});
var Bar = Ember.Object.extend({code: ""});
export default Ember.Route.extend({
model: function() {
var codes = [];
codes.pushObject(Foo.create({code: "ABC", text: "SOMETHING 1"}));
codes.pushObject(Foo.create({code: "ABCD", text: "SOMETHING 2"}));
codes.pushObject(Foo.create({code: "ABCDE", text: "SOMETHING 3"}));
return Ember.RSVP.hash({
model: Bar.create(),
codes: codes
});
},
setupController: function(controller, hash) {
controller.set("model", hash.model);
controller.set("codes", hash.codes);
}
});
If you would like to call an action every time an elements is
selected just bind the action through the attribute
selectItem.
{{#my-auto-complete
options=codes
selectedValue=model.code
placeHolderText="Find a thing"
inputClass="my-fun-input-thing andTwo"
noMesssagePlaceHolderText="No things are found"
selectItem="itemSelected" as |result|}}
<p><b>{{result.code}}</b>{{result.text}}</p>
{{/my-auto-complete}}
<p class="selection">{{controller.selection}}</p>
In the example above the action
itemSelected will be called with the
selected
item, bubbling through your routes and controllers.
actions: {
itemSelected: function(item) {
this.get('controller').set('selection', item.get('code'));
}
}
If you would like to hide the dropdown when there are no suggestions,
set the
hideWhenNoSuggestions attribute.
{{#my-auto-complete
...
hideWhenNoSuggestions=true
... }}
When you set this options, you will generally not want to set the
noMesssagePlaceHolderText attribute.
npm install
bower install
ember test
1) npm install
2) bower install
3) ember server
4) localhost:4200
First I'd like to thank Nick Christus for the design work that made this great component happen to begin with. Next I'd like to thank Charlie for his amazing project ember-cli-suggest as this project truly represents a fork of his work.
Copyright © 2015 Toran Billups http://toranbillups.com
Licensed under the MIT License