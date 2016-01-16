This project is no longer actively maintained because other great addons like ember-power-select do a much better job :)

Description

ember-cli addon that provides type-ahead selection for text inputs (requires ember.js 1.11+)

Demo

http://emberjs.jsbin.com/hohegogizi/1/

Installation

npm install ember-cli-auto-complete --save-dev

How to use this component

Add a custom component that extends AutoComplete, e.g. with ember-cli:

ember generate component my-auto-complete.

Note: if you use use ember-cli to generate the component, it will create a template file e.g. my-auto-complete.hbs . Delete this if you don't intend to use it.

In this component you need to set the valueProperty property and implement suggestions :

valueProperty this string should be the value property for the options passed in (think selectbox value/label) determineSuggestions this function will determine how the list of options is filtered as the user enters text (it gets passed the available options and the users input). This function should return an array.

e.g.

import AutoComplete from "ember-cli-auto-complete/components/auto-complete" ; export default AutoComplete.extend({ valueProperty : "code" , determineSuggestions : function ( options, input ) { var list = options.filter( function ( item ) { return item.get( "code" ).toLowerCase().indexOf(input.toLowerCase()) > -1 ; }); return Ember.A(list); } });

Next add the component to your template including a block with html for the options (requires ember 1.11)

{{#my-auto-complete options=codes inputClass= "foobar" selectedValue=model.code placeHolderText= "Find a thing" noMesssagePlaceHolderText= "No things are found" as |result|}} <p> < b > {{result.code}} </ b > {{result.text}}< /p> {{/my -auto-complete}}

Finally prepare a list of options for the component in the route or controller

var Foo = Ember.Object.extend({}); var Bar = Ember.Object.extend({ code : "" }); export default Ember.Route.extend({ model : function ( ) { var codes = []; codes.pushObject(Foo.create({ code : "ABC" , text : "SOMETHING 1" })); codes.pushObject(Foo.create({ code : "ABCD" , text : "SOMETHING 2" })); codes.pushObject(Foo.create({ code : "ABCDE" , text : "SOMETHING 3" })); return Ember.RSVP.hash({ model : Bar.create(), codes : codes }); }, setupController : function ( controller, hash ) { controller.set( "model" , hash.model); controller.set( "codes" , hash.codes); } });

Handling item selected

If you would like to call an action every time an elements is selected just bind the action through the attribute selectItem .

{{#my-auto-complete options=codes selectedValue=model.code placeHolderText= "Find a thing" inputClass= "my-fun-input-thing andTwo" noMesssagePlaceHolderText= "No things are found" selectItem= "itemSelected" as |result|}} <p> < b > {{result.code}} </ b > {{result.text}}< /p> {{/my -auto-complete}} <p class = "selection" >{{controller.selection}}< /p>

In the example above the action itemSelected will be called with the selected item , bubbling through your routes and controllers.

actions: { itemSelected : function ( item ) { this .get( 'controller' ).set( 'selection' , item.get( 'code' )); } }

Styling Attributes

If you would like to hide the dropdown when there are no suggestions, set the hideWhenNoSuggestions attribute.

{{#my-auto-complete ... hideWhenNoSuggestions= true ... }}

When you set this options, you will generally not want to set the noMesssagePlaceHolderText attribute.

Running the unit tests

npm install bower install ember test

Example project built in

1 ) npm install 2 ) bower install 3 ) ember server 4 ) localhost:4200

Credits

First I'd like to thank Nick Christus for the design work that made this great component happen to begin with. Next I'd like to thank Charlie for his amazing project ember-cli-suggest as this project truly represents a fork of his work.

License

Copyright © 2015 Toran Billups http://toranbillups.com

Licensed under the MIT License