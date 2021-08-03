Adds your Ember App's version to Info tab in Ember Inspector. The version is taken from your project's package.json#version. If you add build metadata to the version, this addon will automatically append SHA to the end of the version.
ember install ember-cli-app-version
This addon provides
{{app-version}} helper that allows you to show your current app version in your app.
The addon has flags to display parts of the version:
{{app-version versionOnly=true}} // => 2.0.1
{{app-version versionOnly=true showExtended=true}} // => 2.0.1-alpha.1
{{app-version shaOnly=true}} // => <git SHA>
Flags are
false by default.
When running on Heroku the
.git folder is not present, making it impossible to fetch the
git SHA. A workaround for this is adding the below in your
config/environment.js:
// Heroku Git Hash support
if (process.env.SOURCE_VERSION) {
const pkg = require('../package.json');
const hash = process.env.SOURCE_VERSION.substr(0, 7);
ENV['ember-cli-app-version'] = {
version: `${pkg.version}+${hash}`
};
}
