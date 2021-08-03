Adds your Ember App's version to Info tab in Ember Inspector. The version is taken from your project's package.json#version. If you add build metadata to the version, this addon will automatically append SHA to the end of the version.

Compatibility

Ember.js v3.16 or above

Ember CLI v2.13 or above

Node.js v10 or above

Installation

ember install ember-cli-app-version

Usage

{{app-version}} helper

This addon provides {{app-version}} helper that allows you to show your current app version in your app.

The addon has flags to display parts of the version:

{{app-version versionOnly=true}} // => 2.0.1

{{app-version versionOnly=true showExtended=true}} // => 2.0.1-alpha.1

{{app-version shaOnly=true}} // => <git SHA>

Flags are false by default.

Heroku

When running on Heroku the .git folder is not present, making it impossible to fetch the git SHA . A workaround for this is adding the below in your config/environment.js :

if (process.env.SOURCE_VERSION) { const pkg = require ( '../package.json' ); const hash = process.env.SOURCE_VERSION.substr( 0 , 7 ); ENV[ 'ember-cli-app-version' ] = { version : ` ${pkg.version} + ${hash} ` }; }

Contributing

See the Contributing guide for details.

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License.