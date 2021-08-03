openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

ember-cli-app-version

by ember-cli
5.0.0 (see all)

Adds your app's version to Ember Inspector's Info tab

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

123K

GitHub Stars

54

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

27

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

ember-cli-app-version Build Status [EmberObserver Badge](http://emberobserver.com/addons/ember-cli-app-version)

Adds your Ember App's version to Info tab in Ember Inspector. The version is taken from your project's package.json#version. If you add build metadata to the version, this addon will automatically append SHA to the end of the version.

Compatibility

  • Ember.js v3.16 or above
  • Ember CLI v2.13 or above
  • Node.js v10 or above

Installation

ember install ember-cli-app-version

Usage

Ember Inspector Info Tab

{{app-version}} helper

This addon provides {{app-version}} helper that allows you to show your current app version in your app.

The addon has flags to display parts of the version:

  • {{app-version versionOnly=true}} // => 2.0.1
  • {{app-version versionOnly=true showExtended=true}} // => 2.0.1-alpha.1
  • {{app-version shaOnly=true}} // => <git SHA>

Flags are false by default.

Heroku

When running on Heroku the .git folder is not present, making it impossible to fetch the git SHA. A workaround for this is adding the below in your config/environment.js:

// Heroku Git Hash support
if (process.env.SOURCE_VERSION) {
  const pkg = require('../package.json');
  const hash = process.env.SOURCE_VERSION.substr(0, 7);
  ENV['ember-cli-app-version'] = {
    version: `${pkg.version}+${hash}`
  };
}

Contributing

See the Contributing guide for details.

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial