Ember-cli-admin is a powerful admin dashboard for ember-cli projects that is built on ideas of ActiveAdmin and AbAdmin.
Run
ember install ember-cli-admin
Or if you're using Ember CLI between 0.2.2 and 0.1.4:
Run
ember install:addon ember-cli-admin
Or if you're using Ember CLI 0.1.4 or older:
npm install ember-cli-admin --save-dev
ember g ember-cli-admin
ember g admin-app "My Awesome App Name"
ember g table-view-resource my-resources
That's all!
Also you can see your wiki if you want more details about installation or just need to do it manually.
Ember-Cli-Admin provides some default blueprints.
These are:
Ember-Cli-Admin has some useful plugins that you can use to extend default dashboard functionality:
Ember-Cli-Admin-Auth - adds authorization to Ember-Cli-Admin
Ember-Cli-Admin-Languages - adds multilanguage inputs in forms
You can specify the attributes to use in admin form with
formAttributes property in the controller:
//app/controllers/users.js
import Ember from 'ember';
import TableViewController from 'ember-cli-admin/mixins/controllers/table-view';
export default Ember.Controller.extend(TableViewController,{
formAttributes: ['email', 'name']
});
You can specify the attributes to use in admin table with the
tableAttributes property in the controller:
//app/controllers/users.js
import Ember from 'ember';
import TableViewController from 'ember-cli-admin/mixins/controllers/table-view';
export default Ember.Controller.extend(TableViewController,{
tableAttributes: ['email', 'name']
});
You can customize item actions with
itemActions property in the controller:
//app/controllers/users.js
import Ember from 'ember';
import TableViewController from 'ember-cli-admin/mixins/controllers/table-view';
export default Ember.Controller.extend(TableViewController,{
itemActions: [{title: "Edit",
"class": "btn btn-small btn-primary",
action: "edit",
iconClass: "glyphicon glyphicon-pencil"}]
});
Or you can add custom actions with
additionalActions property in the controller:
//app/controllers/users.js
import Ember from 'ember';
import TableViewController from 'ember-cli-admin/mixins/controllers/table-view';
export default Ember.Controller.extend(TableViewController,{
additionalActions: [{title: "my action", class: "btn my-action-css", action: "my"}],
actions: {
my: function(model){
return alert('hi!');
}
}
});
Maybe you have model depends actions, so you can add in your model:
Or you can add custom actions with
additionalActions property in the model:
//app/models/user.js
additionalActions: function(){
var actions = [];
if(this.get('is_active')){
actions.pushObject({title: "Toggle Active", class: "btn btn-small btn-warning", action: "toggleActive", iconClass: "glyphicon glyphicon-remove"});
}
else{
actions.pushObject({title: "Toggle Active", class: "btn btn-small btn-green", action: "toggleActive", iconClass: "glyphicon glyphicon-ok"});
}
return actions;
}.property('is_active')
You can specify the batch actions with
batchActions property in the controller:
//app/controllers/users.js
import Ember from 'ember';
import TableViewController from 'ember-cli-admin/mixins/controllers/table-view';
export default Ember.Controller.extend(TableViewController,{
batchActions: [{title: "my action", confirm: "Are you sure you to do it", action: "my"}],
actions: {
my: function(model){
return alert('hi!');
}
}
});
We currently support
google-map component which can be added to your resource form with the following simple setup
//app/models/user.js
...
export default DS.Model.extend({
...
lat: DS.attr('number')
long: DS.attr('number')
zoom: DS.attr('number')
asGoogleMap: ['lat', 'long', 'zoom']
});
For more info see ember-cli-map README.
Say, our user has one main avatar and/or many avatar pictures.
To display and upload them in admin interface, do the following setup.
First add avatar model, extending it from ember-cli-admin Asset:
//app/models/avatar.js
import Asset from 'ember-cli-admin/logics/asset';
import DS from 'ember-data';
export default Asset.extend();
Add avatar/avatars to User model, and specify them on
fileuploads property:
//app/models/user.js
...
export default DS.Model.extend({
...
avatar: DS.belongsTo('avatar'),
avatars: DS.hasMany('avatar', {async: true}),
fileuploads: ["avatar", "avatars"]
});
Then add an Avatar adapter like this:
//app/adapters/avatar.js
import FileuploadAdapterMixin from 'ember-cli-admin/mixins/fileupload-adapter';
import ApplicationAdapter from './application';
var avatar = ApplicationAdapter.extend(FileuploadAdapterMixin, {
});
export default avatar;
By default, FileuploadAdapterMixin Asset type property is
Asset.
If your backend API expect for different type request parameters property you can specify it in your asset model.
Let's say your API excepts Avatar type to be "Avatar", not "Asset".
Also, you need to define
content_type property in your model. Ember-Cli-admin accepts standart MIME types and guesses how to display your assets based on it.
You can do this by editing your Avatar model like this:
//app/models/avatar.js
...
var avatar = Asset.extend({
type: DS.attr('string', {defaultValue: 'Avatar'}),
content_type: DS.attr('string')
});
...
After that you should specify
sortAssetsBy: 'assetOrderProperty' in controller.
By default, navigation bar title display your application's module prefix. You can change this to any name of you choice by adding 'appName' property to your application config file.
Here you can also change where the title link actually points to via 'titleLinksTo' property. If this property is not set, it will point to the root URL by default.
//config/environment.js
...
var ENV = {
...
EmberENV: {
appName: 'application name of your choice',
titleLinksTo: '/example/url/'
...
}
...
}
That's it!
You can also provide your own template for the show, edit and new actions. These can override the global defaults as well as for specific resources.
Put your template in the
app/templates/admin directory. For example:
#app/templates/admin/show.hbs
#app/templates/admin/new.hbs
#app/templates/admin/edit.hbs
#app/templates/admin/form.hbs
Put your template in
app/templates/[controllerName] directory. For users resource:
#app/templates/users/show.hbs
#app/templates/users/new.hbs
#app/templates/users/edit.hbs
If you have
admin/new.hbs and
users/new.hbs templates, the latter will be used for your users resource, and the first for all the other resources.
All model attributes, except of relations, are searchable in search form on resource index page. For now, we render text inputs for all attributes. This will be fixed in future.
In your resource controller, you can specify search attributes that appear in this form:
//app/controllers/users.js
...
isShowSearchForm: true,
searchForm: (function() {
return new SearchLogic().form(this.get('q'), function() {
this.input('email');
this.input('name', {type: 'autocomplete', url: '/api/users/autocomplete'});
this.input('price', {type: 'number'});
});
}).property('q')
...
You can also provide your own search form template:
#app/templates/admin/search.hbs
...
More options for autocomplete check in
app/components/admin-typeahead.js
You can sort records on resource index page by attributes in ascending or descending order.
To specify fields for sorting, add
sortFields property in your resource controller:
//app/controllers/users.js
import SearchLogic from 'ember-cli-admin/dsl/search'
...
sortFields: ['id', 'name'],
...
You can put sidebar for each resource:
//app/controllers/users.js
...
isShowSidebar: true,
sidebarTitle: 'Hi i am sidebar',
sidebarContent: '<p>Some Content</p>'
...
You can also provide your own sidebar template:
#app/templates/users/sidebar.hbs
...
You can display nested trees of records in Ember-Cli-Admin. They are implemented following the nested set model pattern.
In your model:
//app/models/catalogue.js
...
export default DS.Model.extend({
name: DS.attr('string'),
parent_id: DS.attr('number'), //necessary
catalogues: DS.hasMany('catalogue', {async: true, inverse: null}),
children: Ember.computed.alias('catalogues'), //necessary
rebuildUrl: function(){
return '/api/v1/catalogues'; //necessary
}.property()
});
Add
TreeViewController Mixin to your resource controller:
//app/controllers/catalogues.js
import TreeViewController from 'ember-cli-admin/mixins/controllers/tree-view';
export default Ember.Controller.extend(TreeViewController, {
formAttributes: ['name']
});
You can chose what table columns to display via table settings icon next to the 'Batch actions' button in the table header.
Each controller has its own set of table settings that persist via browser local storage.
Now you can integrate admin with elasticsearch server. You need use elasticsearch adapter download into vendor and import it to app. Then you need turn CORS in elasticsearch, and create resource route:
//routes/users.js
/* global EDEK*/
import Ember from 'ember';
import BaseAdminRouteMixin from 'ember-cli-admin/mixins/routes/base';
import ElasticSearch from 'ember-cli-admin/mixins/routes/elasticsearch';
BaseAdminRouteMixin.reopen(ElasticSearch);
export default Ember.Route.extend(BaseAdminRouteMixin, {
//you need implement this method for ES search
_queryElasticsearch: function(query, params){
var fields = [];
var text = "";
for (var value in params){
fields.pushObject(value);
text += params[value].value;
}
if(fields.length === 0){
return query;
}
return EDEK.QueryDSL.query(function(){
return this.flt({
fields: fields,
like_text: text,
max_query_terms: 12
});
});
}
});
You can change how text is dispayed in table, breadcrumbs, searchbar, etc.
To do this you should specify
caseType property in controller.
For example,
//controllers/users.js
import TableViewController from 'ember-cli-admin/mixins/controllers/table-view'
export default Ember.Controller.extend(TableViewController, {
caseType: 'title'
});
You have these options for case changing by default:
title
upper
lower
By default all text is lowercased.
For breadcrumbs:
//config/environment.js
...
var ENV = {
...
EmberENV: {
appName: 'application name of your choice',
titleLinksTo: '/example/url/',
caseType: 'title'
...
}
...
}
See our wiki pages on contributing and the roadmap.