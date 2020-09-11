Test helpers for testing Ember CLI addons inside the context of a real Ember app.
Previously, it was difficult to do real integration testing with Ember
CLI addons because the process of creating a new Ember app is very slow, due
to the required
npm install and
bower install steps.
This package automates the process of creating a new Ember CLI app and caching its npm and Bower dependencies, so each test run can get a fresh app in very little time. Best of all, you'll be testing your addon in a real app so you can catch integration issues early.
Stability Note: API likely to change
npm install ember-cli-addon-tests --save-dev
'use strict';
const expect = require('chai').expect;
const denodeify = require('denodeify');
const request = denodeify(require('request'));
const AddonTestApp = require('ember-cli-addon-tests').AddonTestApp;
describe('serve assets acceptance', function() {
this.timeout(300000);
let app;
before(function() {
app = new AddonTestApp();
return app.create('dummy')
.then(() => {
return app.startServer();
});
});
after(function() {
return app.stopServer();
});
it('/index.html', function() {
return request({
url: 'http://localhost:49741',
headers: {
'Accept': 'text/html'
}
})
.then(response => {
expect(response.statusCode).to.equal(200);
expect(response.headers["content-type"]).to.eq("text/html");
expect(response.body).to.contain("<body>");
});
});
it('/assets/vendor.js', function() {
return request('http://localhost:49741/assets/vendor.js')
.then(response => {
expect(response.statusCode).to.equal(200);
expect(response.headers["content-type"]).to.eq("application/javascript");
expect(response.body).to.contain("Ember =");
});
});
it('/assets/dummy.js', function() {
return request('http://localhost:49741/assets/dummy.js')
.then(response => {
expect(response.statusCode).to.equal(200);
expect(response.headers["content-type"]).to.eq("application/javascript");
expect(response.body).to.contain("this.route('posts')");
});
});
});
See the ember-cli-fastboot tests for real world examples.
Creates a new app for testing.
const AddonTestApp = require('ember-cli-addon-tests').AddonTestApp;
app = new AddonTestApp();
This starts the process of actually creating a new Ember CLI app on
disk. The first run may take several minutes while the
npm install
happens. Subsequent runs will be faster. Pass the name of the
application as the first argument.
// returns a promise
app.create('my-app');
You can "precook" (essentially pre-install) the node modules for the test
applications by using
scripts/precook-node-modules.js. This will speed up
test runs by configuring a
node_modules directory that will be reused.
You can customize the app by supplying an options hash:
// returns a promise
app.create('my-app', {
emberVersion: 'release'
});
The following options exist:
|option
|description
|defaults to
|emberVersion
|Set the ember version the app should be created with, as you would in your
bower.json
|canary
|emberDataVersion
|Set the version of ember-data, as you would in your
package.json
|emberjs/data#master
|fixturesPath
|The path to look for your fixture files (see below)
|test/fixtures
|noFixtures
|Disables the use of fixture files
|false
|skipNpm
|Useful if you want to edit the
package.json and install later (skips the default blueprint)
|false
You will probably want to add files to the Ember application that you want to test your addon with. Ember CLI Addon Tests will automatically copy fixtures on top of the base Ember CLI app, based on the name of the application that you created.
For example, if you call
app.create('my-app'), the test helper will
look for a file called
test/fixtures/my-app in your addon's directory
and will copy them to the test app, overwriting any files that exist.
If you do not need fixture files in your test, you can disable them by
specifying the
noFixtures option.
Once the promise resolves, you can inspect the temporary location of the
app under test via
app.path:
app.create('my-app').then(() => {
console.log(app.path);
// /var/folders/vc/wjjhq0f542q3dn2109clfy81dlk662/T/d-117613-7500-1bq89dh.8ts6wuq5mi/under-test/my-app
// or
// C:\Users\kelly\AppData\Local\Temp\d-117613-15884-1j1bw40.5kbh\under-test\my-app
});
package.json
If your addon depends on end developers configuring their application's
package.json, you can edit the test app's
package.json with the
editPackageJSON method:
// runs synchronously
app.editPackageJSON(pkg => {
pkg.devDependencies['fake-addon'] = "*";
pkg.devDependencies['fake-addon-2'] = "*";
});
You should not call
app.editPackageJSON() until after the
create()
promise has resolved.
To test the assets served by Ember CLI, you can start the server (i.e.,
ember serve) via the
startServer() method:
// returns a promise
app.startServer();
You can also pass additional command line arguments via the
additionalArguments option:
// equivalent to `ember serve -prod`
app.startServer({
additionalArguments: ['-prod']
});
You can run your own command like
ember foo instead of
ember serve.
Then you need to tell it what to look for in the console to know it is ready.:
app.startServer({
command: 'foo',
detectServerStart(output) {
return output.indexOf('foo is ready') > -1;
}
});
After your tests, stop the development server via
stopServer().
app.stopServer();
You can run arbitrary commands inside the test app via the
run()
method. Takes a command and optional arguments.
// returns a promise
app.run('ember', 'build', '--verbose');
You can run commands using the app's version of Ember CLI via the
runEmberCommand method:
// equivalent to `ember build --environment production`
app.runEmberCommand('build', '--environment', 'production');
Temporary directories are automatically deleted once the process exits.