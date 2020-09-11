Ember CLI Addon Tests

Test helpers for testing Ember CLI addons inside the context of a real Ember app.

Previously, it was difficult to do real integration testing with Ember CLI addons because the process of creating a new Ember app is very slow, due to the required npm install and bower install steps.

This package automates the process of creating a new Ember CLI app and caching its npm and Bower dependencies, so each test run can get a fresh app in very little time. Best of all, you'll be testing your addon in a real app so you can catch integration issues early.

Stability Note: API likely to change

Installation

npm install ember-cli-addon-tests --save-dev

Example

; const expect = require ( 'chai' ).expect; const denodeify = require ( 'denodeify' ); const request = denodeify( require ( 'request' )); const AddonTestApp = require ( 'ember-cli-addon-tests' ).AddonTestApp; describe( 'serve assets acceptance' , function ( ) { this .timeout( 300000 ); let app; before( function ( ) { app = new AddonTestApp(); return app.create( 'dummy' ) .then( () => { return app.startServer(); }); }); after( function ( ) { return app.stopServer(); }); it( '/index.html' , function ( ) { return request({ url : 'http://localhost:49741' , headers : { 'Accept' : 'text/html' } }) .then( response => { expect(response.statusCode).to.equal( 200 ); expect(response.headers[ "content-type" ]).to.eq( "text/html" ); expect(response.body).to.contain( "<body>" ); }); }); it( '/assets/vendor.js' , function ( ) { return request( 'http://localhost:49741/assets/vendor.js' ) .then( response => { expect(response.statusCode).to.equal( 200 ); expect(response.headers[ "content-type" ]).to.eq( "application/javascript" ); expect(response.body).to.contain( "Ember =" ); }); }); it( '/assets/dummy.js' , function ( ) { return request( 'http://localhost:49741/assets/dummy.js' ) .then( response => { expect(response.statusCode).to.equal( 200 ); expect(response.headers[ "content-type" ]).to.eq( "application/javascript" ); expect(response.body).to.contain( "this.route('posts')" ); }); }); });

See the ember-cli-fastboot tests for real world examples.

Defining a New App

Creates a new app for testing.

const AddonTestApp = require ( 'ember-cli-addon-tests' ).AddonTestApp; app = new AddonTestApp();

Creating the App

This starts the process of actually creating a new Ember CLI app on disk. The first run may take several minutes while the npm install happens. Subsequent runs will be faster. Pass the name of the application as the first argument.

app.create( 'my-app' );

"Precooking" Node Modules

You can "precook" (essentially pre-install) the node modules for the test applications by using scripts/precook-node-modules.js . This will speed up test runs by configuring a node_modules directory that will be reused.

Options

You can customize the app by supplying an options hash:

app.create( 'my-app' , { emberVersion : 'release' });

The following options exist:

option description defaults to emberVersion Set the ember version the app should be created with, as you would in your bower.json canary emberDataVersion Set the version of ember-data, as you would in your package.json emberjs/data#master fixturesPath The path to look for your fixture files (see below) test/fixtures noFixtures Disables the use of fixture files false skipNpm Useful if you want to edit the package.json and install later (skips the default blueprint) false

Fixtures

You will probably want to add files to the Ember application that you want to test your addon with. Ember CLI Addon Tests will automatically copy fixtures on top of the base Ember CLI app, based on the name of the application that you created.

For example, if you call app.create('my-app') , the test helper will look for a file called test/fixtures/my-app in your addon's directory and will copy them to the test app, overwriting any files that exist.

If you do not need fixture files in your test, you can disable them by specifying the noFixtures option.

Once the promise resolves, you can inspect the temporary location of the app under test via app.path :

app.create( 'my-app' ).then( () => { console .log(app.path); });

Editing App's package.json

If your addon depends on end developers configuring their application's package.json , you can edit the test app's package.json with the editPackageJSON method:

app.editPackageJSON( pkg => { pkg.devDependencies[ 'fake-addon' ] = "*" ; pkg.devDependencies[ 'fake-addon-2' ] = "*" ; });

You should not call app.editPackageJSON() until after the create() promise has resolved.

Starting the Server

To test the assets served by Ember CLI, you can start the server (i.e., ember serve ) via the startServer() method:

app.startServer();

You can also pass additional command line arguments via the additionalArguments option:

app.startServer({ additionalArguments : [ '-prod' ] });

You can run your own command like ember foo instead of ember serve . Then you need to tell it what to look for in the console to know it is ready.:

app.startServer({ command : 'foo' , detectServerStart(output) { return output.indexOf( 'foo is ready' ) > -1 ; } });

Stopping the Server

After your tests, stop the development server via stopServer() .

app.stopServer();

Running Commands

You can run arbitrary commands inside the test app via the run() method. Takes a command and optional arguments.

app.run( 'ember' , 'build' , '--verbose' );

Running Ember CLI Commands

You can run commands using the app's version of Ember CLI via the runEmberCommand method:

app.runEmberCommand( 'build' , '--environment' , 'production' );

Cleanup

Temporary directories are automatically deleted once the process exits.