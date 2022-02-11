Compatibility

Ember.js v3.24 or above

Ember CLI v3.24 or above

Node.js v12 or above

2/28/20 Update: AddonDocs is in Maintenance Mode.

AddonDocs is still actively being used by many addons, but is effectively in maintenance mode as the original authors are no longer working on this project.

So, there's lots of good stuff in here, but use it at your own risk!

If you run into parts of the guides that are confusing or out-of-date, check the issues/PRs, or hop into the #ec-addon-docs channel in Discord.

Easy documentation for Ember addons.

View the docs here.

Feature requests

Please open an issue and add a 👍 emoji reaction. We will use the number of reactions as votes to indicate community interest, which will in turn help us prioritize feature development.

You can view the most-upvoted feature requests with this link.

Getting help

Please open an issue or join the Ember community on Discord

About

Created and maintained by Dan Freeman, Chris Garrett, and Sam Selikoff. Thanks to all of our contributors!

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License.