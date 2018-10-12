A simple link wrapper to wrap active links in an element that inherits the link's active class. Useful for e.g. bootstrap where the active class should be on the containing li not on the a .

If you are using ember version earlier than 2.3.0 , install version 0.2.0 of this addon.

Usage

{{# active -link}} {{link-to "Index" "index"}} {{/ active -link}}

Produces (roughly) the markup:

< li class = "active" > < a href = "/" class = "active" > Index </ a > </ li >

Installation

ember install ember-cli-active-link-wrapper

Options

There are several options available to adjust functionality:

Option Default Description tagName 'li' Components HTML tag name linkSelector 'a.ember-view' jQuery selector for child {{link-to}} 's activeClass Computed** Class name to apply when any child {{link-to}} is also active disabledClass Computed** Class name to apply when ALL child {{link-to}} 's are disabled

** Default class names are pulled from the child {{link-to}} , which in turn defaults to 'active'. You can change it on either the child {{link-to}} or directly on the {{active-link}} . See the examples below.

Transition classes

The .ember-transitioning-in and .ember-transitioning-out classes are also mirrored on the containing wrapper if they are present on the child link-to , allowing you to style the wrapper during router transitions.

Examples

Change the element type by defining the tagName .

{{# active -link tagName="div"}} {{link-to "Index" "index"}} {{/ active -link}}

< div class = "active" > < a href = "/" class = "active" > Index </ a > </ div >

Changing the activeClass on the {{link-to}} will also change it on the {{active-link}} . Or, you can specifically define what the activeClass will be for the {{active-link}} . Similarly, the disabledClass functions the same way.

{{# active -link}} {{link-to "Index" "index" activeClass="enabled"}} {{/ active -link}} {{# active -link activeClass="enabled"}} {{link-to "Index" "index"}} {{/ active -link}}

< li class = "enabled" > < a href = "/" class = "enabled" > Index </ a > </ li > < li class = "enabled" > < a href = "/" class = "active" > Index </ a > </ li >

The active and/or disabled classes can be disabled (pun intended) by passing boolean false . This causes the class NOT to be applied, even if child {{link-to}} 's are active/disabled.

{{# active -link disabledClass=false}} {{link-to "Other" "other" disabled=true}} {{/ active -link}}

< li > < a href = "/" class = "disabled" > Index </ a > </ li >

If the child {{link-to}} 's have their tagName changed, be sure to adjust the selector. Always include the .ember-view class since all link-to's apply that class.

{{# active -link linkSelector="button.ember-view"}} {{link-to "Index" "index" tagName="button"}} {{/ active -link}}

< li class = "active" > < button class = "active" > Index </ button > </ li >

This wrapper is also very useful as a container of a dropdown. Here is an example of a bootstrap dropdown within a navbar.

{{# active -link class="dropdown"}} < a class = "dropdown-toggle" data-toggle = "dropdown" > Dropdown < span class = "caret" > </ span > </ a > < ul class = "dropdown-menu" > {{# active -link}} {{link-to "Index" "index"}} {{/ active -link}} {{# active -link}} {{link-to "Other" "other"}} {{/ active -link}} </ ul > {{/ active -link}}

< li class = "dropdown active" > < a class = "dropdown-toggle" data-toggle = "dropdown" > Dropdown < span class = "caret" > </ span > </ a > < ul class = "dropdown-menu" > < li class = "active" > < a href = "/" class = "active" > Index </ a > </ li > < li > < a href = "/other" > Other </ a > </ li > </ ul > </ li >

Mixin

Functionality of the {{active-link}} component has been extracted into a mixin. That way you can import the mixin and use it in other components, such as dropdown's.

import Ember from 'ember' ; import ActiveLinkMixin from 'ember-cli-active-link-wrapper/mixins/active-link' ; export default Ember.Component.extend(ActiveLinkMixin, { });

