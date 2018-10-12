A simple link wrapper to wrap active links in an element that inherits
the link's active class. Useful for e.g. bootstrap where the active
class should be on the containing
li not on the
a.
If you are using ember version earlier than
2.3.0, install version
0.2.0 of this addon.
{{#active-link}}
{{link-to "Index" "index"}}
{{/active-link}}
Produces (roughly) the markup:
<li class="active">
<a href="/" class="active">Index</a>
</li>
ember install ember-cli-active-link-wrapper
There are several options available to adjust functionality:
|Option
|Default
|Description
|tagName
|'li'
|Components HTML tag name
|linkSelector
|'a.ember-view'
|jQuery selector for child
{{link-to}}'s
|activeClass
|Computed**
|Class name to apply when any child
{{link-to}} is also active
|disabledClass
|Computed**
|Class name to apply when ALL child
{{link-to}}'s are disabled
** Default class names are pulled from the child
{{link-to}},
which in turn defaults to 'active'. You can change it on either
the child
{{link-to}} or directly on the
{{active-link}}.
See the examples below.
The
.ember-transitioning-in and
.ember-transitioning-out classes are also mirrored on the containing wrapper if they are present on the child
link-to, allowing you to style the wrapper during router transitions.
Change the element type by defining the
tagName.
{{#active-link tagName="div"}}
{{link-to "Index" "index"}}
{{/active-link}}
<div class="active">
<a href="/" class="active">Index</a>
</div>
Changing the
activeClass on the
{{link-to}} will also change
it on the
{{active-link}}. Or, you can specifically define what
the
activeClass will be for the
{{active-link}}. Similarly,
the
disabledClass functions the same way.
{{#active-link}}
{{link-to "Index" "index" activeClass="enabled"}}
{{/active-link}}
{{#active-link activeClass="enabled"}}
{{link-to "Index" "index"}}
{{/active-link}}
<li class="enabled">
<a href="/" class="enabled">Index</a>
</li>
<li class="enabled">
<a href="/" class="active">Index</a>
</li>
The active and/or disabled classes can be disabled (pun intended)
by passing boolean
false. This causes the class NOT to be applied,
even if child
{{link-to}}'s are active/disabled.
{{#active-link disabledClass=false}}
{{link-to "Other" "other" disabled=true}}
{{/active-link}}
<li>
<a href="/" class="disabled">Index</a>
</li>
If the child
{{link-to}}'s have their
tagName changed,
be sure to adjust the selector. Always include the
.ember-view
class since all link-to's apply that class.
{{#active-link linkSelector="button.ember-view"}}
{{link-to "Index" "index" tagName="button"}}
{{/active-link}}
<li class="active">
<button class="active">Index</button>
</li>
This wrapper is also very useful as a container of a dropdown. Here is an example of a bootstrap dropdown within a navbar.
{{#active-link class="dropdown"}}
<a class="dropdown-toggle" data-toggle="dropdown">Dropdown <span class="caret"></span></a>
<ul class="dropdown-menu">
{{#active-link}}
{{link-to "Index" "index"}}
{{/active-link}}
{{#active-link}}
{{link-to "Other" "other"}}
{{/active-link}}
</ul>
{{/active-link}}
<li class="dropdown active">
<a class="dropdown-toggle" data-toggle="dropdown">Dropdown <span class="caret"></span></a>
<ul class="dropdown-menu">
<li class="active">
<a href="/" class="active">Index</a>
</li>
<li>
<a href="/other">Other</a>
</li>
</ul>
</li>
Functionality of the
{{active-link}} component has been extracted
into a mixin. That way you can
import the mixin and use it in other
components, such as dropdown's.
// app/components/my-dropdown.js
import Ember from 'ember';
import ActiveLinkMixin from 'ember-cli-active-link-wrapper/mixins/active-link';
export default Ember.Component.extend(ActiveLinkMixin, {
// your code (or extend from an another addon component)
});
git clone this repository
npm install
bower install
ember server
npm test (Runs
ember try:testall to test against multiple Ember versions)
ember test
ember test --server
For more information on using ember-cli, visit http://www.ember-cli.com/.