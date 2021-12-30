This is a port of the great accounting.js library to ES6 modules that integrates seamlessly with ember-cli.
Just add like any other ember-cli addon:
ember install ember-cli-accounting
Version 1.0.0 and beyond use
Ember.Helper and helper's autoregistration, and are only compatible
with Ember 1.13 and Ember 2.0+
Version 0.1.X requires HTMLBars, to works with ember 1.10+, including 1.13, but not with Ember 2.0
If you are in an older than 1.10 use version 0.0.4
You no longer need to access the global accounting, you can import only what you need:
import formatMoney from "accounting/format-money"
Although you can import everything as expected:
import accounting from "accounting"
This addon also registers 2 handy helpers in your application:
format-number and
format-money.
You can set options using bound or unbound options like this:
{{format-money price symbol=selectedCurrency format="%v %s"}} <!-- "123.45 £" -->
Any option not set will have the usual default value:
{{format-number "1234.567" precision=2}} <!-- "1,234.57" -->
You can use an initializer to set some default values at initializations and avoid having to repeat over and over the options in the helpers.
Use something like this:
// app/initializers/accounting.js
import { currency, number } from "accounting/settings";
export default {
name: 'accounting.js',
initialize: function() {
currency.symbol = "€";
number.decimal = ",";
number.thousand = ".";
}
};
Although this is almost a 1:1 port of accountant.js, there is a few differences:
Array.isArray,
Array.prototype.map and
Object.prototype.toString.
They are not required in modern browsers, and ember.js (unless you opt-out with
EXTEND_PROTOTYPES = false) already provides polifills for those functions.
At the time of writting, this addon bundles the same funcionality than accounting version 0.4.1. This addon's version don't match accounting's version. However, you can check accounting's version easily:
import version from "accounting/version";
console.log(version) // => "0.4.1"
I'll try to keep it always up to date with any bugfix or new feature in the original library.
This library does not make any change in the public api of accounting.js, so you can read the official documentation here