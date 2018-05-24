A set of useful helpers for ember-cli acceptance tests. Includes
hasComponent,
hasElement,
hasNoElement, and
clickComponent.
In 1.0, the helper function names have changed (replacing expect with has), and the invocation changed; they are now meant to be used as QUnit assertion methods rather than as globals.
To upgrade from a pre 1.0 branch, do the following: Replace the following calls:
expectElement ->
assert.hasElement
expectNoElement ->
assert.hasNoElement
expectComponent ->
assert.hasComponent
Then, open
start-app.js and update the call to to pass in the QUnit assert object; change
registerAcceptanceTestHelpers(); to
registerAcceptanceTestHelpers(attrs.assert || window.QUnit.assert);. You may also have to update the
module-for-acceptance.js file to make
beforeEach take
assert as a first parameter, and pass
assert into
startApp, for example
beforeEach(assert) {
this.application = startApp({ assert });
}
hasComponent
hasComponent(assert, componentName, count, options) or
assert.hasComponent(componentName, count, options)
Passes when the component exists in the container and is in the DOM.
count optional, defaults to
null.
null means 'at least one'.
If an integer count is provided, there must be exactly that many components in the DOM.
If
options.contains is set, the expectation only passes if the
component is in the DOM and contains the string from
options.contains.
hasComponent can also be used in component integration tests. See has-component-hbs-integration-test.js for an example.
Note that
ember-qunit version 0.4.7 or greater is required to make the component integration tests work properly.
clickComponent
clickComponent(assert, componentName, selector)
Clicks the CSS selector inside the component(s) of type
componentName
in the DOM.
hasElement
hasElement(assert, selector, count, options) or
assert.hasElement(selector, count, options)
Expect that
count instances of the selector are in the DOM.
count is optional and defaults to 1.
If
options.contains is set, the expectation will only pass if there
are exactly count instances of the selector that include the string
value of
options.contains.
If
options.message is set, the message will be displayed in the test results instead of the default,
Found 0 of '.selector' but expected 1.
hasNoElement
hasNoElement(assert, selector, options) or
assert.hasNoElement(selector, options)
A convenience for
hasElement when the count is 0.
options can include a
contains and/or a
message key.
If you want to use this with
ember-cli-mocha, try this fork.
ember install ember-cli-acceptance-test-helpers
After installing, Ember-CLI will run a generator. The generator makes changes to files assuming the structure of them has not changed much from the default version created during the initial Ember application creation. If too many changes have been made you will need to manually make the changes below instead:
Import the registerTestHelpers function in your
tests/helpers/start-app.js. Add this line to to the top of
start-app.js:
import registerAcceptanceTestHelpers from './201-created/register-acceptance-test-helpers';
Register the test helpers. Update
start-app.js to call
registerAcceptanceTestHelpers, passing in the QUnit
assert object, before
App.injectTestHelpers.
startApp(attrs) {
...
registerAcceptanceTestHelpers(attrs.assert || window.QUnit.assert);
Update
module-for-acceptance.js in project to pass
assert into
startApp like this:
beforeEach(assert) {
this.application = startApp({ assert });
}
Update your
tests/.jshintrc file to notify it of the new globals
that these helpers have added. Add the following line to the
predef array (after "currentRouteName"):
"clickComponent",
You may need to restart your ember server so that it picks up the new .jshintrc file.
npm adduser
package.json
npm publish
If you have errors running
npm adduser, you may have previously set your npm registry to a read-only or non-standard URL.
npm config get registry
npm config set registry https://registry.npmjs.org/
hasClass option
within(selector/component, block&) helper
expect(X)