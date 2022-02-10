The Ember.js command line utility.

Features

Asset build pipeline using Broccoli.js

ES6 transpilation using Babel

Project structure conventions using ES6 module syntax

Development server including live-reload and API proxy

File/Project generator using blueprints

Unit, Integration and Acceptance test support using Testem

Powerful addon system for extensibility

Installation

npm install -g ember-cli

Usage

After installation the ember CLI tool will be available to you. It is the entrypoint for all the functionality mentioned above.

You can call ember <command> --help to find out more about all of the following commands or visit https://cli.emberjs.com/release/ to read the in-depth documentation.

Documentation

Please refer to the CLI guides for help using Ember CLI.

Contributing

Please see the contributing guidelines

Community

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License.