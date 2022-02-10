openbase logo
ember-cli

by ember-cli
3.28.4 (see all)

The Ember.js command line utility

Readme

ember-cli

Latest npm release GitHub Actions CI Test Coverage Code Climate

The Ember.js command line utility.

Features

  • Asset build pipeline using Broccoli.js
  • ES6 transpilation using Babel
  • Project structure conventions using ES6 module syntax
  • Development server including live-reload and API proxy
  • File/Project generator using blueprints
  • Unit, Integration and Acceptance test support using Testem
  • Powerful addon system for extensibility

Installation

npm install -g ember-cli

Usage

After installation the ember CLI tool will be available to you. It is the entrypoint for all the functionality mentioned above.

You can call ember <command> --help to find out more about all of the following commands or visit https://cli.emberjs.com/release/ to read the in-depth documentation.

Documentation

Please refer to the CLI guides for help using Ember CLI.

Contributing

Please see the contributing guidelines

Community

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License.

Ilya Radchenko
January 24, 2021
Enjoy building products with @emberjs. Lead product developer @appgeo. Interested in the decentralized web (@beakerbrowser)
January 24, 2021
Easy to Use
Highly Customizable
Bleeding Edge

When starting a project without Ember, I always miss the CLI. While not the fastest or with the most new features, it still is very stable and supports a whole ecosystem of add-ons.

0

