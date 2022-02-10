The Ember.js command line utility.
npm install -g ember-cli
After installation the
ember CLI tool will be available to you. It is the
entrypoint for all the functionality mentioned above.
You can call
ember <command> --help to find out more about all of the
following commands or visit https://cli.emberjs.com/release/ to read
the in-depth documentation.
Please refer to the CLI guides for help using Ember CLI.
Please see the contributing guidelines
This project is licensed under the MIT License.
When starting a project without Ember, I always miss the CLI. While not the fastest or with the most new features, it still is very stable and supports a whole ecosystem of add-ons.