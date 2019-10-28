⚠️ 👉 This addon has been deprecated in favor of the official
ember-modifieraddon. See the upgrade guide.
This is the next iteration of ember-oo-modifiers with some breaking changes to the API. If you are looking for the previous documentation, select the version you are using in the tags dropdown at the top of the page. For a list of API differences, see here
This addon provides a class-based API for authoring element modifiers in Ember, similar to the class-based helper API.
This is currently compatible with:
ember install ember-class-based-modifier
This addon does not provide any modifiers out of the box; instead, this library allows you to write your own.
Much of this addon was based on ember-oo-modifiers, and, in turn, ember-functional-modifiers.
For example, let's say you want to implement your own
{{scroll-position}} modifier (similar to this).
This modifier can be attached to any element and accepts a single positional argument. When the element is inserted, and whenever the argument is updated, it will set the element's
scrollTop property to the value of its argument.
// app/modifiers/scroll-position.js
import Modifier from 'ember-class-based-modifier';
export default class ScrollPositionModifier extends Modifier {
get scrollPosition() {
// get the first positional argument passed to the modifier
//
// {{scoll-position @someNumber relative=@someBoolean}}
// ~~~~~~~~~~~
//
return this.args.positional[0];
}
get isRelative() {
// get the named argument "relative" passed to the modifier
//
// {{scoll-position @someNumber relative=@someBoolean}}
// ~~~~~~~~~~~~
//
return this.args.named.relative
}
didReceiveArguments() {
if(this.isRelative) {
this.element.scrollTop += this.scrollPosition;
} else {
this.element.scrollTop = this.scrollPosition;
}
}
}
Usage:
{{!-- app/components/scroll-container.hbs --}}
<div
class="scroll-container"
style="width: 300px; heigh: 300px; overflow-y: scroll"
{{scroll-position this.scrollPosition relative=false}}
>
{{yield this.scrollToTop}}
</div>
// app/components/scroll-container.js
import Component from '@glimmer/component';
import { tracked } from '@glimmer/tracking';
import { action } from '@ember/object';
export default class ScrollContainerComponent extends Component {
@tracked scrollPosition = 0;
@action scrollToTop() {
this.scrollPosition = 0;
}
}
{{!-- app/templates/application.hbs --}}
<ScrollContainer as |scroll|>
A lot of content...
<button {{on "click" scroll}}>Back To Top</button>
</ScrollContainer>
If the functionality you add in the modifier needs to be torn down when the modifier is removed, you can use the
willRemove hook.
For example, if you want to have your elements dance randomly on the page using
setInterval, but you wanted to make sure that was canceled when the modifier was removed, you could do this:
// app/modifiers/move-randomly.js
import { action } from '@ember/object';
import Modifier from 'ember-class-based-modifier';
const { random, round } = Math;
const DEFAULT_DELAY = 1000;
export default class MoveRandomlyModifier extends Modifier {
setIntervalId = null;
get delay() {
// get the named argument "delay" passed to the modifier
//
// {{move-randomly delay=@someNumber}}
// ~~~~~~~~~~~
//
return this.args.named.delay || DEFAULT_DELAY;
}
@action moveElement() {
let top = round(random() * 500);
let left = round(random() * 500);
this.element.style.transform = `translate(${left}px, ${top}px)`;
}
didReceiveArguments() {
if (this.setIntervalId !== null) {
clearInterval(this.setIntervalId);
}
this.setIntervalId = setInterval(this.moveElement, this.delay);
}
willRemove() {
clearInterval(this.setIntervalId);
this.setIntervalId = null;
}
}
Usage:
<div {{move-randomly}}>
Catch me if you can!
</div>
You can also use services into your modifier, just like any other class in Ember.
For example, suppose you wanted to track click events with
ember-metrics:
// app/modifiers/track-click.js
import { action } from '@ember/object';
import { inject as service } from '@ember/service';
import Modifier from 'ember-class-based-modifier';
export default class TrackClickModifier extends Modifier {
@service metrics;
get eventName() {
// get the first positional argument passed to the modifier
//
// {{track-click "like-button-click" page="some page" title="some title"}}
// ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
//
return this.args.positional[0];
}
get options() {
// get the named arguments passed to the modifier
//
// {{track-click "like-button-click" page="some page" title="some title"}}
// ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
//
return this.args.named;
}
@action onClick() {
this.metrics.trackEvent(this.eventName, this.options);
}
didInstall() {
this.element.addEventListener('click', this.onClick, true);
}
willRemove() {
this.element.removeEventListener('click', this.onClick, true);
}
}
Usage:
<button {{track-click "like-button-click" page="some page" title="some title"}}>
Click Me!
</button>
If you would like to use
Ember.Object based APIs, such as
this.get,
this.set,
this.setProperties, etc, you can import the "classic" base class instead, located at the import path
ember-class-based-modifier/classic.
The examples above can be rewritten using the classic API:
// app/modifiers/scroll-position.js
import { computed } from '@ember/object';
import Modifier from 'ember-class-based-modifier/classic';
export default Modifier.extend({
scrollPosition: computed('args.positional.[]', function() {
// get the first positional argument passed to the modifier
//
// {{scoll-position @someNumber relative=@someBoolean}}
// ~~~~~~~~~~~
//
return this.args.positional[0];
}),
isRelative: computed('args.named.relative', function() {
// get the named argument "relative" passed to the modifier
//
// {{scoll-position @someNumber relative=@someBoolean}}
// ~~~~~~~~~~~~
//
return this.args.named.relative;
}),
didReceiveArguments() {
if(this.isRelative) {
this.element.scrollTop += this.scrollPosition;
} else {
this.element.scrollTop = this.scrollPosition;
}
}
});
// app/modifiers/move-randomly.js
import { action, computed } from '@ember/object';
import Modifier from 'ember-class-based-modifier/classic';
const { random, round } = Math;
const DEFAULT_DELAY = 1000;
export default Modifier.extend({
init() {
this._super(...arguments);
this.set('setIntervalId', null);
},
delay: computed('args.named.delay', function() {
// get the named argument "delay" passed to the modifier
//
// {{move-randomly delay=@someNumber}}
// ~~~~~~~~~~~
//
return this.args.named.delay || DEFAULT_DELAY;
}),
moveElement: action(function() {
let top = round(random() * 500);
let left = round(random() * 500);
this.element.style.transform = `translate(${left}px, ${top}px)`;
}),
didReceiveArguments() {
let setIntervalId = this.get('setIntervalId');
if (setIntervalId !== null) {
clearInterval(setIntervalId);
}
setIntervalId = setInterval(this.moveElement, this.get('delay'));
this.set('setIntervalId', setIntervalId);
},
willRemove() {
clearInterval(this.setIntervalId);
this.setIntervalId = null;
}
});
// app/modifiers/track-click.js
import { action, computed } from '@ember/object';
import { inject as service } from '@ember/service';
import Modifier from 'ember-class-based-modifier/classic';
export default Modifier.extend({
metrics: service(),
eventName: computed('args.positional.[]', function() {
// get the first positional argument passed to the modifier
//
// {{track-click "like-button-click" page="some page" title="some title"}}
// ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
//
return this.args.positional[0];
}),
options: computed('args.named', function() {
// get the named arguments passed to the modifier
//
// {{track-click "like-button-click" page="some page" title="some title"}}
// ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
//
return this.args.named;
}),
onClick: action(function() {
this.metrics.trackEvent(this.get('eventName'), this.get('options'));
}),
didInstall() {
this.element.addEventListener('click', this.onClick, true);
}
willRemove() {
this.element.removeEventListener('click', this.onClick, true);
}
});
Whenever possible, it is recommended that you use the default "modern" API instead of the classic API.
Using the "modern" native class API, you can use
.ts instead of
.js and it'll just work, as long as you do runtime checks to narrow the types of your args when you access them.
// app/modifiers/scroll-position.ts
import Modifier from 'ember-class-based-modifier';
export default class ScrollPositionModifier extends Modifier {
// ...
}
But to avoid writing runtime checks, you can extend
Modifier with your own args, similar to the way you would define your args for a Glimmer Component.
// app/modifiers/scroll-position.ts
import Modifier from 'ember-class-based-modifier';
interface ScrollPositionModifierArgs {
positional: [number],
named: {
relative: boolean
}
}
export default class ScrollPositionModifier extends Modifier<ScrollPositionModifierArgs> {
get scrollPosition(): number {
// get the first positional argument passed to the modifier
//
// {{scoll-position @someNumber relative=@someBoolean}}
// ~~~~~~~~~~~
//
return this.args.positional[0];
}
get isRelative(): boolean {
// get the named argument "relative" passed to the modifier
//
// {{scoll-position @someNumber relative=@someBoolean}}
// ~~~~~~~~~~~~
//
return this.args.named.relative
}
didReceiveArguments() {
if(this.isRelative) {
this.element.scrollTop += this.scrollPosition;
} else {
this.element.scrollTop = this.scrollPosition;
}
}
}
See this pull request comment for a full discussion about using TypeScript with your Modifiers.
element
args:
{ positional: Array, named: Object }
args.positional is an array of positional arguments, and
args.named is an object containing the named arguments.
isDestroying
true if the modifier is in the process of being destroyed, or has already been destroyed.
isDestroyed
true if the modifier has already been destroyed.
constructor(owner, args) (or
init() in classic API)
super(...arguments) (or
this._super(...arguments) in classic API) before performing other initialization. The
element is not yet available at this point (i.e. its value is
null during construction).
didReceiveArguments()
didUpdateArguments()
didReceiveArguments.
didInstall()
didReceiveArguments.
willRemove()
willDestroy()
willRemove. The
element is no longer available at this point (i.e. its value is
null during teardown).
|Install
|Update
|Remove
|
this.element
|
this.args
|
constructor()
|(1)
|❌
|❌
|❌
|after
super()
|
didUpdateArguments()
|❌
|(1)
|❌
|✔️
|✔️
|
didReceiveArguments()
|(2)
|(2)
|❌
|✔️
|✔️
|
didInstall()
|(3)
|❌
|❌
|✔️
|✔️
|
willRemove()
|❌
|❌
|(1)
|✔️
|✔️
|
willDestroy()
|❌
|❌
|(2)
|❌
|✔️
ember-class-based-modifier.
Modifier.modifier() function.
ember-class-based-modifier/classic.
this.args.
didInsertElement to
didInstall and
willDestroyElement to
willRemove. This is to emphasize that when the modifier is installed or removed, the underlying element may not be freshly inserted or about to go away. Therefore, it is important to perform clean-up work in the
willRemove to reverse any modifications you made to the element.
didReceiveArguments fires before
didInstall, and
didUpdateArguments fires before
didReceiveArguments, mirroring the classic component life-cycle hooks ordering.
willDestroy,
isDestroying and
isDestroyed with the same semantics as Ember objects and Glimmer components.
See the Contributing guide for details.
This project is licensed under the MIT License.