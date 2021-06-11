CircleCI configuration generator for your Ember projects.
The generated configuration is compatible with applications and addons. In addition, it uses parallel jobs to optimize CI time.
ember install ember-circleci
ember g ember-circleci [--exam=X]
--exam=X: Use
ember-exam to run tests in parallel, X is the number of parallel processes (default value is 4)
This addon generates the
.circleci/config.yml file.
Lint and Tests jobs are started as parallel jobs.
If you activate ember-exam, it provides the ability to split, parallelize, and load-balance your test suite. For an app, built assets will build once and then be re-used during parallelization to further speed up builds.
If ember-exam is not activated, it provides reports of the tests by using xUnit. xUnit generates an xml file and expose it to CircleCI, that way it can gave a quick overview of the failing tests
After the install dependencies job, the
node_modules folder is cached by CircleCI to speed up the next runs.
💡 If you later need to regenerate the
.circleci/config.yml file, run
ember g ember-circleci [--exam=X].
It will provides a
test_and_build workflow, as follows:
It will provides a
test_matrix workflow, as follows:
See the Contributing guide for details.
This project is licensed under the MIT License.