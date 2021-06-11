CircleCI configuration generator for your Ember projects.

The generated configuration is compatible with applications and addons. In addition, it uses parallel jobs to optimize CI time.

Installation

ember install ember-circleci

Usage

ember g ember-circleci [--exam=X]

Options

--exam=X : Use ember-exam to run tests in parallel, X is the number of parallel processes (default value is 4)

Generated configuration

This addon generates the .circleci/config.yml file. Lint and Tests jobs are started as parallel jobs.

If you activate ember-exam, it provides the ability to split, parallelize, and load-balance your test suite. For an app, built assets will build once and then be re-used during parallelization to further speed up builds.

If ember-exam is not activated, it provides reports of the tests by using xUnit. xUnit generates an xml file and expose it to CircleCI, that way it can gave a quick overview of the failing tests

After the install dependencies job, the node_modules folder is cached by CircleCI to speed up the next runs.

💡 If you later need to regenerate the .circleci/config.yml file, run ember g ember-circleci [--exam=X] .

Configuration for application

It will provides a test_and_build workflow, as follows:

Configuration for addon

It will provides a test_matrix workflow, as follows:

Contributing

See the Contributing guide for details.

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License.