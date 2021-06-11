openbase logo
ember-circleci

by Guillaume Gérard
2.1.0 (see all)

CircleCI configuration generator for your Ember projects.

Readme

Ember-CircleCI

CircleCI Ember Observer Score License: MIT Liberapay

CircleCI configuration generator for your Ember projects.

The generated configuration is compatible with applications and addons. In addition, it uses parallel jobs to optimize CI time.

Installation

ember install ember-circleci

Usage

ember g ember-circleci [--exam=X]

Options

  • --exam=X: Use ember-exam to run tests in parallel, X is the number of parallel processes (default value is 4)

Generated configuration

This addon generates the .circleci/config.yml file. Lint and Tests jobs are started as parallel jobs.

If you activate ember-exam, it provides the ability to split, parallelize, and load-balance your test suite. For an app, built assets will build once and then be re-used during parallelization to further speed up builds.

If ember-exam is not activated, it provides reports of the tests by using xUnit. xUnit generates an xml file and expose it to CircleCI, that way it can gave a quick overview of the failing tests

After the install dependencies job, the node_modules folder is cached by CircleCI to speed up the next runs.

💡 If you later need to regenerate the .circleci/config.yml file, run ember g ember-circleci [--exam=X].

Configuration for application

It will provides a test_and_build workflow, as follows:

prepare / run lint (js and hbs) / run tests (default)

Configuration for addon

It will provides a test_matrix workflow, as follows:

prepare / run lint (js and hbs) and tests (default) / run tests (LTS 3.16, LTS 3.20, release, beta, canary, default with jquery and classic)

Contributing

See the Contributing guide for details.

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License.

