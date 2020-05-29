A charting library built with the Ember.js and d3.js frameworks. It includes time series, bar, pie, and scatter charts which are easy to extend and modify. The out-of-the-box behavior these chart components represents our thoughts on best practices in chart interactivity and presentation.
https://opensource.addepar.com/ember-charts/
https://emberjs.jsbin.com/rekawobugu/1/edit
Unfortunately, this version of Ember Charts is out of date, and the current maintainers of Ember Charts at Addepar have not been able to update it recently.
Ember Charts is an Ember CLI addon published to the public NPM repository at https://www.npmjs.com/package/ember-charts , so it can be installed like so:
# ember-cli >= 0.2.0
ember install:addon ember-charts
# ember-cli >= 0.2.3
ember install ember-charts
Once it's installed, you can customize the look of Ember Charts with CSS.
npm install -g bower # install Bower
bower install ember-charts --save
Using Ember Charts with bower is deprecated and will eventually be removed. We recommend that you migrate your apps to Ember CLI! Documentation has been updated to show Ember CLI usage. If you need documentation for globals-based use, please check out version 0.5.0 of Ember Charts and follow the setup instructions under "Running Old Versions" to display the old guides.
After cloning this repo, install dependencies and run the demo application:
yarn
bower install
ember serve
Now you can:
We aim to support the last two major versions of every common browser.
If you need to support further browsers, we welcome pull requests with fixes.
Touch support may work but has not been tested.
Got something to add? Great! Bug reports, feature ideas, and (especially) pull requests are extremely helpful, and this project wouldn't be where it is today without lots of help from the community.
Please read the contribution guidelines for directions on opening issues and working on the project.
Ember Charts uses Semantic Versioning to keep track of releases using the following format:
<major>.<minor>.<patch>
In a nutshell, this means:
Prior to releasing, ensure that the CHANGELOG.md is updated to track any changes that have been made since the prior release.
We increment version numbers and release using release-it:
npm run release -- <options>
The local configuration file for
release-it is named
.release-it.json, found in the
root directory of the repository.
By default,
release-it without options will increment the
version number (
X.Y.Z -->
X.Y.(Z+1)) in the
VERSION file and
package.json file, and then commit the resulting changes to the ember-charts
git repository.
If you want to control the version number, use these options:
npm run release -- major # 1.2.3 -> 2.0.0
npm run release -- minor # 1.2.3 -> 1.3.0
npm run release -- X.Y.Z # 1.2.3 -> X.Y.Z
Ember Charts has also configured
release-it to automatically update the
gh-pages
branch (from which the demo and documentation website is published). This is done by
pushing the
/ember-dist/ directory after constructing it with
ember build.
These commands can be seen in the
.release-it.json file.
release-it is also configured to automatically publish the updated version to
npm.
Lastly, the new version should be released on Github, which can be done via the Github UI after the steps above are complete.
Copyright © 2013 Addepar, Inc. All Rights Reserved
Licensed under the BSD License (the "License"); you may not use this work except in compliance with the License. You may obtain a copy of the License in the LICENSE.md file.