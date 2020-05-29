Ember Charts

A charting library built with the Ember.js and d3.js frameworks. It includes time series, bar, pie, and scatter charts which are easy to extend and modify. The out-of-the-box behavior these chart components represents our thoughts on best practices in chart interactivity and presentation.

Demo and Documentation

https://opensource.addepar.com/ember-charts/

Getting Started

JS Bin Starter Kit

https://emberjs.jsbin.com/rekawobugu/1/edit

Unfortunately, this version of Ember Charts is out of date, and the current maintainers of Ember Charts at Addepar have not been able to update it recently.

Installation with Ember CLI (Recommended)

Ember Charts is an Ember CLI addon published to the public NPM repository at https://www.npmjs.com/package/ember-charts , so it can be installed like so:

ember install:addon ember-charts ember install ember-charts

Once it's installed, you can customize the look of Ember Charts with CSS.

Installation with Bower (Globals-Based Version)

npm install -g bower bower install ember-charts --save

Using Ember Charts with bower is deprecated and will eventually be removed. We recommend that you migrate your apps to Ember CLI! Documentation has been updated to show Ember CLI usage. If you need documentation for globals-based use, please check out version 0.5.0 of Ember Charts and follow the setup instructions under "Running Old Versions" to display the old guides.

Developing or Testing

After cloning this repo, install dependencies and run the demo application:

yarn bower install ember serve

Now you can:

View the demos and read the documentation: http://localhost:4200

Run tests: http://localhost:4200/tests

Dependencies

ember

lodash

d3

jquery-ui

Browser Support

We aim to support the last two major versions of every common browser.

If you need to support further browsers, we welcome pull requests with fixes.

Touch support may work but has not been tested.

Contributing

Got something to add? Great! Bug reports, feature ideas, and (especially) pull requests are extremely helpful, and this project wouldn't be where it is today without lots of help from the community.

Please read the contribution guidelines for directions on opening issues and working on the project.

Versioning

Ember Charts uses Semantic Versioning to keep track of releases using the following format:

<major>.<minor>.<patch>

In a nutshell, this means:

Breaking changes to the API or behavior increases the major version

Adding functionality in a backwards-compatible way increases the minor version

Making backwards-compatible bug fixes increases the patch version

Releasing a New Version (For Maintainers)

Prior to releasing, ensure that the CHANGELOG.md is updated to track any changes that have been made since the prior release.

We increment version numbers and release using release-it:

npm run release -- <options>

The local configuration file for release-it is named .release-it.json , found in the root directory of the repository.

By default, release-it without options will increment the version number ( X.Y.Z --> X.Y.(Z+1) ) in the VERSION file and package.json file, and then commit the resulting changes to the ember-charts git repository.

If you want to control the version number, use these options:

npm run release -- major npm run release -- minor npm run release -- X.Y.Z

Ember Charts has also configured release-it to automatically update the gh-pages branch (from which the demo and documentation website is published). This is done by pushing the /ember-dist/ directory after constructing it with ember build . These commands can be seen in the .release-it.json file.

release-it is also configured to automatically publish the updated version to npm .

Lastly, the new version should be released on Github, which can be done via the Github UI after the steps above are complete.

Copyright and License

Copyright © 2013 Addepar, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Licensed under the BSD License (the "License"); you may not use this work except in compliance with the License. You may obtain a copy of the License in the LICENSE.md file.