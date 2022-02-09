ember-changeset-validations is a companion validation library to
ember-changeset. It's really simple to use and understand, and there are no CPs or observers anywhere – it's mostly just functions.
Since
ember-changeset is required to use this addon, please see documentation there on how to install and use changesets.
To install if your app is on ember-source >= 3.13:
ember install ember-changeset-validations
To install if your app is on ember-source < 3.13:
ember install ember-changeset-validations@v2.2.1
Starting with v4 this addon does not install
ember-changeset so make sure to list it in your devDependencies (for apps) or dependencies (for addons).
This addon updates the
changeset helper by taking in a validation map as a 2nd argument (instead of a validator function). This means that you can very easily compose validations and decouple the validation from the underlying model.
{{! application/template.hbs}}
<DummyForm
@changeset={{changeset user EmployeeValidations}}
@submit={{action "submit"}}
@rollback={{action "rollback"}} />
<DummyForm
@changeset={{changeset user AdminValidations}}
@submit={{action "submit"}}
@rollback={{action "rollback"}} />
A validation map is just a POJO (Plain Old JavaScript Object). Use the bundled validators from
ember-changeset-validations to compose validations or write your own. For example:
// validations/employee.js
import {
validatePresence,
validateLength,
validateConfirmation,
validateFormat
} from 'ember-changeset-validations/validators';
import validateCustom from '../validators/custom'; // local validator
import validatePasswordStrength from '../validators/password-strength'; // local validator
export default {
firstName: [
validatePresence(true),
validateLength({ min: 4 })
],
lastName: validatePresence(true),
age: validateCustom({ foo: 'bar' }),
email: validateFormat({ type: 'email' }),
password: [
validateLength({ min: 8 }),
validatePasswordStrength({ minScore: 80 })
],
passwordConfirmation: validateConfirmation({ on: 'password' })
};
Then, you can use the POJO as a property on your Component or Controller and use it in the template:
import Component from '@glimmer/component';
import EmployeeValidations from '../validations/employee';
import AdminValidations from '../validations/admin';
export default class EmployeeComponent extends Component {
EmployeeValidations = EmployeeValidations;
AdminValidations = AdminValidations;
}
<DummyForm
@changeset={{changeset user this.EmployeeValidations}}
@submit={{action "submit"}}
@rollback={{action "rollback"}} />
Moreover, as of 3.8.0, a validator can be an Object or Class with a
validate function.
import fetch from 'fetch';
export default class PersonalNoValidator {
async validate(key, newValue, oldValue, changes, content) {
try {
await fetch(
'/api/personal-no/validation',
{
method: 'POST',
headers: { 'Content-Type': 'application/json' },
body: JSON.stringify({ data: newValue })
}
);
return true;
} catch (_) {
return 'Personal No is invalid';
}
}
}
When creating the
Changeset programmatically instead of using the
changeset helper, you will have to apply the
lookupValidator function to convert the POJO to a validator function as expected by
Changeset:
import Component from '@glimmer/component';
import EmployeeValidations from '../validations/employee';
import lookupValidator from 'ember-changeset-validations';
import Changeset from 'ember-changeset';
export default class ChangesetComponent extends Component {
constructor() {
super(...arguments);
this.changeset = new Changeset(this.model, lookupValidator(EmployeeValidations), EmployeeValidations);
}
}
<DummyForm
@changeset={{this.changeset}}
@submit={{action "submit"}}
@rollback={{action "rollback"}} />
ember-changeset and
ember-changeset-validations both also support creating changesets from promises. However, because that will also return a promise, to render in your template you will need to use a helper like
await from
ember-promise-helpers.
ember-changeset-validations utilizes
ember-validators as a core set of validators.
All validators take a custom message option.
presence
Validates presence/absence of a value.
{
propertyName: validatePresence(true), // must be present
propertyName: validatePresence(false) // must be blank
propertyName: validatePresence({ presence: true }) // alternative option syntax
propertyName: validatePresence({ presence: true, ignoreBlank: true }) // If ignoreBlank true, treats an empty or whitespace string as not present.
}
on option for
presence
Only validates for presence if any of the other values are present
{
password: validatePresence({ presence: true, on: 'ssn' })
password: validatePresence({ presence: true, on: [ 'ssn', 'email', 'address' ] })
password: validatePresence({ presence: false, on: 'alternative-login' })
}
length
Validates the length of a
String or an
Array.
{
propertyName: validateLength({ min: 1 }), // 1 or more
propertyName: validateLength({ max: 8 }), // up to 8
propertyName: validateLength({ min: 1, max: 8 }), // between 1 and 8 (inclusive)
propertyName: validateLength({ is: 16 }), // exactly 16
propertyName: validateLength({ allowBlank: true }) // can be blank
}
date
This API accepts valid Date objects or a Date in milliseconds since Jan 1 1970, or a functiom that returns a Date. Strings are currently not supported. It is recommended you use use native JavaScript or you library of choice to generate a date from your data.
{
propertyName: validateDate({ before: new Date('3000-01-01') }), // must be before 1st Jan. 3000
propertyName: validateDate({ onOrBefore: Date.parse(new Date('3000-01-01')) }), // must be not after 1st Jan. 3000
propertyName: validateDate({ after: new Date('3000-01-01') }), // must be after 1st Jan. 3000
propertyName: validateDate({ onOrAfter: new Date('3000-01-01') }), // must be not before 1st Jan. 3000
propertyName: validateDate({ onOrAfter: () => new Date() }), // must not be in the past
propertyName: validateDate({ onOrAfter: '3000-01-01' }), // Error
}
number
Validates various properties of a number.
{
propertyName: validateNumber({ is: 16 }), // exactly 16
propertyName: validateNumber({ allowBlank: true }), // can be blank
propertyName: validateNumber({ integer: true }), // must be an integer
propertyName: validateNumber({ lt: 10 }), // less than 10
propertyName: validateNumber({ lte: 10 }), // less than or equal to 10
propertyName: validateNumber({ gt: 5 }), // greater than 5
propertyName: validateNumber({ gte: 10 }), // greater than or equal to 10
propertyName: validateNumber({ positive: true }), // must be a positive number
propertyName: validateNumber({ odd: true }), // must be an odd number
propertyName: validateNumber({ even: true }), // must be an even number
propertyName: validateNumber({ multipleOf: 7 }) // must be a multiple of 7
}
inclusion
Validates that a value is a member of some list or range.
{
propertyName: validateInclusion({ list: ['Foo', 'Bar'] }), // must be "Foo" or "Bar"
propertyName: validateInclusion({ range: [18, 60] }), // must be between 18 and 60
propertyName: validateInclusion({ allowBlank: true }), // can be blank
}
exclusion
Validates that a value is a not member of some list or range.
{
propertyName: validateExclusion({ list: ['Foo', 'Bar'] }), // cannot be "Foo" or "Bar"
propertyName: validateExclusion({ range: [18, 60] }), // must not be between 18 and 60
propertyName: validateExclusion({ allowBlank: true }), // can be blank
}
format
Validates a
String based on a regular expression.
{
propertyName: validateFormat({ allowBlank: true }), // can be blank
propertyName: validateFormat({ type: 'email' }), // built-in email format
propertyName: validateFormat({ type: 'phone' }), // built-in phone format
propertyName: validateFormat({ type: 'url' }), // built-in URL format
propertyName: validateFormat({ regex: /\w{6,30}/ }) // custom regular expression
propertyName: validateFormat({ type: 'email', inverse: true }) // passes if the value doesn't match the given format
}
confirmation
Validates that a field has the same value as another.
{
propertyName: validateConfirmation({ on: 'password' }), // must match 'password'
propertyName: validateConfirmation({ allowBlank: true }), // can be blank
}
Adding your own validator is super simple – there are no Base classes to extend! Validators are just functions. All you need to do is to create a function with the correct signature.
Create a new validator using the blueprint:
ember generate validator <name>
ember-changeset-validations expects a higher order function that returns the validator function. The validator (or inner function) accepts a
key,
newValue,
oldValue,
changes, and
content. The outer function accepts options for the validator.
For example:
// validators/custom.js
export default function validateCustom({ min, max } = {}) {
return (key, newValue, oldValue, changes, content) => {
// validation logic
// return `true` if valid || error message string if invalid
}
}
In addition to conforming to the function signature above, your validator function should return a Promise that resolves with
true (if valid), or an error message string if invalid.
For example:
export default function validateUniqueness(opts) {
return (key, newValue, oldValue, changes, content) => {
return new Promise((resolve) => {
// validation logic
// resolve with `true` if valid || error message string if invalid
resolve(true);
});
};
}
That's it! Then, you can use your custom validator like so:
// validations/custom.js
import { validateLength } from 'ember-changeset-validations/validators';
import validateUniqueness from '../validators/unique';
import validateCustom from '../validators/custom';
export default {
firstName: validateCustom({ min: 4, max: 8 }),
lastName: validateCustom({ min: 1 }),
email: [
validateFormat({ type: 'email'}),
validateUniqueness()
]
};
Since validators are higher order functions that return functions, testing is straightforward and requires no additional setup:
import validateUniqueness from 'path/to/validators/uniqueness';
import { module, test } from 'qunit';
module('Unit | Validator | uniqueness');
test('it does something', function(assert) {
let key = 'email';
let options = { /* ... */ };
let validator = validateUniqueness(options);
assert.equal(validator(key, undefined), /* ... */);
assert.equal(validator(key, null), /* ... */);
assert.equal(validator(key, ''), /* ... */);
assert.equal(validator(key, 'foo@bar.com'), /* ... */);
});
Because validation maps are POJOs, composing them couldn't be simpler:
// validations/user.js
import {
validatePresence,
validateLength
} from 'ember-changeset-validations/validators';
export default {
firstName: validatePresence(true),
lastName: validatePresence(true)
};
You can easily import other validations and combine them using
Object.assign.
// validations/adult.js
import UserValidations from './user';
import { validateNumber } from 'ember-changeset-validations/validators';
export const AdultValidations = {
age: validateNumber({ gt: 18 })
};
export default Object.assign({}, UserValidations, AdultValidations);
Each validator that is a part of this library can utilize a
message property on the
options object passed to the validator. That
message property can either be a string or a function.
If
message is a string, you can put particular placeholders into it that will be automatically replaced. For example:
{
propertyName: validatePresence({ presence: true, message: '{description} should be present' })
}
{description} is a hardcoded placeholder that will be replaced with a normalized version of the property name being validated. Any other placeholder will map to properties of the
options object you pass to the validator.
Message can also accept a function with the signature
(key, type, value, context). Key is the property name being validated. Type is the type of validation being performed (in the case of validators such as
number or
length, there can be a couple of different ones.) Value is the actual value being validated. Context maps to the
options object you passed to the validator.
If
message is a function, it must return the error message as a string.
If you need to be able to override the entire validation message object, simply create a module at
app/validations/messages.js, exporting a POJO with the following keys:
// app/validations/messages.js
export default {
inclusion: // '{description} is not included in the list',
exclusion: // '{description} is reserved',
invalid: // '{description} is invalid',
confirmation: // "{description} doesn't match {on}",
accepted: // '{description} must be accepted',
empty: // "{description} can't be empty",
blank: // '{description} must be blank',
present: // "{description} can't be blank",
collection: // '{description} must be a collection',
singular: // "{description} can't be a collection",
tooLong: // '{description} is too long (maximum is {max} characters)',
tooShort: // '{description} is too short (minimum is {min} characters)',
between: // '{description} must be between {min} and {max} characters',
before: // '{description} must be before {before}',
onOrBefore: // '{description} must be on or before {onOrBefore}',
after: // '{description} must be after {after}',
onOrAfter: // '{description} must be on or after {onOrAfter}',
wrongDateFormat: // '{description} must be in the format of {format}',
wrongLength: // '{description} is the wrong length (should be {is} characters)',
notANumber: // '{description} must be a number',
notAnInteger: // '{description} must be an integer',
greaterThan: // '{description} must be greater than {gt}',
greaterThanOrEqualTo: // '{description} must be greater than or equal to {gte}',
equalTo: // '{description} must be equal to {is}',
lessThan: // '{description} must be less than {lt}',
lessThanOrEqualTo: // '{description} must be less than or equal to {lte}',
otherThan: // '{description} must be other than {value}',
odd: // '{description} must be odd',
even: // '{description} must be even',
positive: // '{description} must be positive',
multipleOf: // '{description} must be a multiple of {multipleOf}',
date: // '{description} must be a valid date',
email: // '{description} must be a valid email address',
phone: // '{description} must be a valid phone number',
url: // '{description} must be a valid url'
}
In the message body, any text wrapped in single braces will be replaced with their appropriate values that were passed in as options to the validator. For example:
import buildMessage from 'ember-changeset-validations/utils/validation-errors';
// validators/custom.js
export default function validateIsOne(options) {
return (key, newValue, oldValue, changes, content) => {
return newValue === 1 || buildMessage(key, { type: 'isOne', value: newValue, context: options });
}
}
// validations/foo.js
export default {
mySpecialNumber: validateIsOne({ foo: 'foo' }})
};
The above will look for a key
isOne in your custom validation map, and use keys defined on the options object (in this case,
foo) to replace tokens. With the custom validator above, we can add:
// app/validations/messages.js
export default {
isOne: '{description} must equal one, and also {foo}'
}
Will render:
My special number must equal one, and also foo.
By default,
ember-changeset-validations returns the errors as plain strings.
In some situations, it may be preferable for the developer that the library returns a description of the errors;
internationalisation (i18n) for example, or finer-grained error output.
To have
ember-changeset-validations return such data structure, add the following to you
config/environment.js
let ENV = {
...
'changeset-validations': { rawOutput: true }
...
}
This will return an object with the following structure, that you can then pass to your applications's error processing:
{
value, // the value to validate
type, // the type of the error (`present`, `blank`...)
message, // the **unprocessed** error message
context: {
description // the description of the field
// ...and other options given to configure the validator
}
}
