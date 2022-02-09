ember-changeset-validations is a companion validation library to ember-changeset . It's really simple to use and understand, and there are no CPs or observers anywhere – it's mostly just functions.

Since ember-changeset is required to use this addon, please see documentation there on how to install and use changesets.

To install if your app is on ember-source >= 3.13:

ember install ember-changeset-validations

To install if your app is on ember-source < 3.13:

ember install ember-changeset-validations @ v2 . 2 . 1

Starting with v4 this addon does not install ember-changeset so make sure to list it in your devDependencies (for apps) or dependencies (for addons).

Usage

This addon updates the changeset helper by taking in a validation map as a 2nd argument (instead of a validator function). This means that you can very easily compose validations and decouple the validation from the underlying model.

< DummyForm @ changeset = {{changeset user EmployeeValidations}} @ submit = {{ action "submit"}} @ rollback = {{ action "rollback"}} /> < DummyForm @ changeset = {{changeset user AdminValidations}} @ submit = {{ action "submit"}} @ rollback = {{ action "rollback"}} />

A validation map is just a POJO (Plain Old JavaScript Object). Use the bundled validators from ember-changeset-validations to compose validations or write your own. For example:

import { validatePresence, validateLength, validateConfirmation, validateFormat } from 'ember-changeset-validations/validators' ; import validateCustom from '../validators/custom' ; import validatePasswordStrength from '../validators/password-strength' ; export default { firstName : [ validatePresence( true ), validateLength({ min : 4 }) ], lastName : validatePresence( true ), age : validateCustom({ foo : 'bar' }), email : validateFormat({ type : 'email' }), password : [ validateLength({ min : 8 }), validatePasswordStrength({ minScore : 80 }) ], passwordConfirmation : validateConfirmation({ on : 'password' }) };

Then, you can use the POJO as a property on your Component or Controller and use it in the template:

import Component from '@glimmer/component' ; import EmployeeValidations from '../validations/employee' ; import AdminValidations from '../validations/admin' ; export default class EmployeeComponent extends Component { EmployeeValidations = EmployeeValidations; AdminValidations = AdminValidations; }

< DummyForm @ changeset = {{changeset user this.EmployeeValidations}} @ submit = {{ action "submit"}} @ rollback = {{ action "rollback"}} />

Moreover, as of 3.8.0, a validator can be an Object or Class with a validate function.

import fetch from 'fetch' ; export default class PersonalNoValidator { async validate(key, newValue, oldValue, changes, content) { try { await fetch( '/api/personal-no/validation' , { method : 'POST' , headers : { 'Content-Type' : 'application/json' }, body : JSON .stringify({ data : newValue }) } ); return true ; } catch (_) { return 'Personal No is invalid' ; } } }

When creating the Changeset programmatically instead of using the changeset helper, you will have to apply the lookupValidator function to convert the POJO to a validator function as expected by Changeset :

import Component from '@glimmer/component' ; import EmployeeValidations from '../validations/employee' ; import lookupValidator from 'ember-changeset-validations' ; import Changeset from 'ember-changeset' ; export default class ChangesetComponent extends Component { constructor () { super (...arguments); this .changeset = new Changeset( this .model, lookupValidator(EmployeeValidations), EmployeeValidations); } }

< DummyForm @ changeset = {{this.changeset}} @ submit = {{ action "submit"}} @ rollback = {{ action "rollback"}} />

ember-changeset and ember-changeset-validations both also support creating changesets from promises. However, because that will also return a promise, to render in your template you will need to use a helper like await from ember-promise-helpers .

Validator API

ember-changeset-validations utilizes ember-validators as a core set of validators.

All validators take a custom message option.

presence

Validates presence/absence of a value.

👉 All Options

{ propertyName : validatePresence( true ), propertyName : validatePresence( false ) propertyName : validatePresence({ presence : true }) propertyName : validatePresence({ presence : true , ignoreBlank : true }) }

on option for presence

Only validates for presence if any of the other values are present

{ password : validatePresence({ presence : true , on : 'ssn' }) password : validatePresence({ presence : true , on : [ 'ssn' , 'email' , 'address' ] }) password : validatePresence({ presence : false , on : 'alternative-login' }) }

length

Validates the length of a String or an Array .

👉 All Options

{ propertyName : validateLength({ min : 1 }), propertyName : validateLength({ max : 8 }), propertyName : validateLength({ min : 1 , max : 8 }), propertyName : validateLength({ is : 16 }), propertyName : validateLength({ allowBlank : true }) }

This API accepts valid Date objects or a Date in milliseconds since Jan 1 1970, or a functiom that returns a Date. Strings are currently not supported. It is recommended you use use native JavaScript or you library of choice to generate a date from your data.

{ propertyName : validateDate({ before : new Date ( '3000-01-01' ) }), propertyName : validateDate({ onOrBefore : Date .parse( new Date ( '3000-01-01' )) }), propertyName : validateDate({ after : new Date ( '3000-01-01' ) }), propertyName : validateDate({ onOrAfter : new Date ( '3000-01-01' ) }), propertyName : validateDate({ onOrAfter : () => new Date () }), propertyName : validateDate({ onOrAfter : '3000-01-01' }), }

number

Validates various properties of a number.

👉 All Options

{ propertyName : validateNumber({ is : 16 }), propertyName : validateNumber({ allowBlank : true }), propertyName : validateNumber({ integer : true }), propertyName : validateNumber({ lt : 10 }), propertyName : validateNumber({ lte : 10 }), propertyName : validateNumber({ gt : 5 }), propertyName : validateNumber({ gte : 10 }), propertyName : validateNumber({ positive : true }), propertyName : validateNumber({ odd : true }), propertyName : validateNumber({ even : true }), propertyName : validateNumber({ multipleOf : 7 }) }

inclusion

Validates that a value is a member of some list or range.

👉 All Options

{ propertyName : validateInclusion({ list : [ 'Foo' , 'Bar' ] }), propertyName : validateInclusion({ range : [ 18 , 60 ] }), propertyName : validateInclusion({ allowBlank : true }), }

exclusion

Validates that a value is a not member of some list or range.

👉 All Options

{ propertyName : validateExclusion({ list : [ 'Foo' , 'Bar' ] }), propertyName : validateExclusion({ range : [ 18 , 60 ] }), propertyName : validateExclusion({ allowBlank : true }), }

format

Validates a String based on a regular expression.

👉 All Options

{ propertyName : validateFormat({ allowBlank : true }), propertyName : validateFormat({ type : 'email' }), propertyName : validateFormat({ type : 'phone' }), propertyName : validateFormat({ type : 'url' }), propertyName : validateFormat({ regex : /\w{6,30}/ }) propertyName : validateFormat({ type : 'email' , inverse : true }) }

confirmation

Validates that a field has the same value as another.

👉 All Options

{ propertyName : validateConfirmation({ on : 'password' }), propertyName : validateConfirmation({ allowBlank : true }), }

Writing your own validators

Adding your own validator is super simple – there are no Base classes to extend! Validators are just functions. All you need to do is to create a function with the correct signature.

Create a new validator using the blueprint:

ember generate validator < name >

ember-changeset-validations expects a higher order function that returns the validator function. The validator (or inner function) accepts a key , newValue , oldValue , changes , and content . The outer function accepts options for the validator.

Synchronous validators

For example:

export default function validateCustom ( { min, max } = {} ) { return ( key, newValue, oldValue, changes, content ) => { } }

Asynchronous validators

In addition to conforming to the function signature above, your validator function should return a Promise that resolves with true (if valid), or an error message string if invalid.

For example:

export default function validateUniqueness ( opts ) { return ( key, newValue, oldValue, changes, content ) => { return new Promise ( ( resolve ) => { resolve( true ); }); }; }

Using custom validators

That's it! Then, you can use your custom validator like so:

import { validateLength } from 'ember-changeset-validations/validators' ; import validateUniqueness from '../validators/unique' ; import validateCustom from '../validators/custom' ; export default { firstName : validateCustom({ min : 4 , max : 8 }), lastName : validateCustom({ min : 1 }), email : [ validateFormat({ type : 'email' }), validateUniqueness() ] };

Testing

Since validators are higher order functions that return functions, testing is straightforward and requires no additional setup:

import validateUniqueness from 'path/to/validators/uniqueness' ; import { module , test } from 'qunit' ; module ( 'Unit | Validator | uniqueness' ); test( 'it does something' , function ( assert ) { let key = 'email' ; let options = { }; let validator = validateUniqueness(options); assert.equal(validator(key, undefined ), ); assert.equal(validator(key, null ), ); assert.equal(validator(key, '' ), ); assert.equal(validator(key, 'foo@bar.com' ), ); });

Validation composition

Because validation maps are POJOs, composing them couldn't be simpler:

import { validatePresence, validateLength } from 'ember-changeset-validations/validators' ; export default { firstName : validatePresence( true ), lastName : validatePresence( true ) };

You can easily import other validations and combine them using Object.assign .

import UserValidations from './user' ; import { validateNumber } from 'ember-changeset-validations/validators' ; export const AdultValidations = { age : validateNumber({ gt : 18 }) }; export default Object .assign({}, UserValidations, AdultValidations);

Custom validation messages

Each validator that is a part of this library can utilize a message property on the options object passed to the validator. That message property can either be a string or a function.

If message is a string, you can put particular placeholders into it that will be automatically replaced. For example:

{ propertyName : validatePresence({ presence : true , message : '{description} should be present' }) }

{description} is a hardcoded placeholder that will be replaced with a normalized version of the property name being validated. Any other placeholder will map to properties of the options object you pass to the validator.

Message can also accept a function with the signature (key, type, value, context) . Key is the property name being validated. Type is the type of validation being performed (in the case of validators such as number or length , there can be a couple of different ones.) Value is the actual value being validated. Context maps to the options object you passed to the validator.

If message is a function, it must return the error message as a string.

Overriding validation messages

If you need to be able to override the entire validation message object, simply create a module at app/validations/messages.js , exporting a POJO with the following keys:

export default { inclusion : exclusion: invalid: confirmation: accepted: empty: blank: present: collection: singular: tooLong: tooShort: between: before: onOrBefore: after: onOrAfter: wrongDateFormat: wrongLength: notANumber: notAnInteger: greaterThan: greaterThanOrEqualTo: equalTo: lessThan: lessThanOrEqualTo: otherThan: odd: even: positive: multipleOf: date: email: phone: url: }

In the message body, any text wrapped in single braces will be replaced with their appropriate values that were passed in as options to the validator. For example:

import buildMessage from 'ember-changeset-validations/utils/validation-errors' ; export default function validateIsOne ( options ) { return ( key, newValue, oldValue, changes, content ) => { return newValue === 1 || buildMessage(key, { type : 'isOne' , value : newValue, context : options }); } }

export default { mySpecialNumber : validateIsOne({ foo : 'foo' }}) };

The above will look for a key isOne in your custom validation map, and use keys defined on the options object (in this case, foo ) to replace tokens. With the custom validator above, we can add:

export default { isOne : '{description} must equal one, and also {foo}' }

Will render: My special number must equal one, and also foo .

Raw error output

By default, ember-changeset-validations returns the errors as plain strings. In some situations, it may be preferable for the developer that the library returns a description of the errors; internationalisation (i18n) for example, or finer-grained error output.

To have ember-changeset-validations return such data structure, add the following to you config/environment.js

let ENV = { ... 'changeset-validations': { rawOutput: true } ... }

This will return an object with the following structure, that you can then pass to your applications's error processing:

{ value, type , message, context: { description } }

