Ember Changeset CP Validations

Ember CP Validations support for Ember Changeset

Requirements

Installation

ember install ember-changeset-cp-validations

Looking for help?

If it is a bug please open an issue on GitHub.

Usage

The Template Helper

This addon updates the changeset helper by creating a changeset instance via the createChangeset .

{{dummy-form changeset=(changeset user) submit=(action "submit") rollback=(action "rollback") }}

Passing a custom action as a second argument to the changeset helper is supported but make sure to call the passed validate method to run the necessary validations.

{{dummy-form changeset=(changeset user (action "customValidate")) submit=(action "submit") rollback=(action "rollback") }}

import Ember from 'ember' ; const { Component } = Ember; export default Component.extend({ actions : { customValidate({ key, newValue, oldValue, changes }, validate) { return validate(...arguments); } } });

Creating a Changeset

There are 2 ways to create a changset programmatically.

Using createChangeset

createChangeset is a no fuss way of quickly creating a new changeset instance. It will return a new changeset instance that is setup for the passed model and its validations.

import Ember from 'ember' ; import createChangeset from 'ember-changeset-cp-validations' ; const { Component } = Ember; export default Component.extend({ init() { this ._super(...arguments); let model = get (this, 'model'); this.changeset = createChangeset(model); } });

Using buildChangeset

buildChangeset allows you more freedom with creating the changeset instance. It will return a hash that includes the validateFn and validationMap required to support the validations for the passed model.

import Ember from 'ember' ; import { buildChangeset } from 'ember-changeset-cp-validations' ; const { Component } = Ember; export default Component.extend({ init() { this ._super(...arguments); let model = get (this, 'model'); let { validateFn, validationMap } = buildChangeset(model); this .changeset = new Changeset(model, validateFn, validationMap); } });

Disable CP Validations Dependents

When changes get applied to the actual model, validations will be re-triggered since the dependents of the CPs have changed. As of ember-cp-validations v3.1.0, to disable this, you may put all or selective attribute CPs in a volatile state via the volatile option.