openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ecc

ember-changeset-cp-validations

by Offir Golan
0.2.0 (see all)

Ember CP Validations support for Ember Changeset

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

482

GitHub Stars

17

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Ember Changeset CP Validations

Build Status npm version Code Climate Test Coverage Dependency Status

Ember CP Validations support for Ember Changeset

Requirements

Installation

ember install ember-changeset-cp-validations

Looking for help?

If it is a bug please open an issue on GitHub.

Usage

The Template Helper

This addon updates the changeset helper by creating a changeset instance via the createChangeset.

{{dummy-form
    changeset=(changeset user)
    submit=(action "submit")
    rollback=(action "rollback")
}}

Passing a custom action as a second argument to the changeset helper is supported but make sure to call the passed validate method to run the necessary validations.

{{dummy-form
    changeset=(changeset user (action "customValidate"))
    submit=(action "submit")
    rollback=(action "rollback")
}}

import Ember from 'ember';

const { Component } = Ember;

export default Component.extend({
  actions: {
    customValidate({ key, newValue, oldValue, changes }, validate) {
      // do some custom stuff

      return validate(...arguments);
    }
  }
});

Creating a Changeset

There are 2 ways to create a changset programmatically.

Using createChangeset

createChangeset is a no fuss way of quickly creating a new changeset instance. It will return a new changeset instance that is setup for the passed model and its validations.

import Ember from 'ember';
import createChangeset from 'ember-changeset-cp-validations';

const { Component } = Ember;

export default Component.extend({
  init() {
    this._super(...arguments);

    let model = get(this, 'model');
    this.changeset = createChangeset(model);
  }
});

Using buildChangeset

buildChangeset allows you more freedom with creating the changeset instance. It will return a hash that includes the validateFn and validationMap required to support the validations for the passed model.

import Ember from 'ember';
import { buildChangeset } from 'ember-changeset-cp-validations';

const { Component } = Ember;

export default Component.extend({
  init() {
    this._super(...arguments);

    let model = get(this, 'model');
    let { validateFn, validationMap } = buildChangeset(model);
    this.changeset = new Changeset(model, validateFn, validationMap);
  }
});

Disable CP Validations Dependents

When changes get applied to the actual model, validations will be re-triggered since the dependents of the CPs have changed. As of ember-cp-validations v3.1.0, to disable this, you may put all or selective attribute CPs in a volatile state via the volatile option.

const Validations = buildValidations({
  username: {
    description: 'Username',
    validators: [
      validator('presence', true),
      validator('length', {
        min: 5,
        max: 15
      })
    ]
  },

  password: {
    description: 'Password',
    validators: [
      validator('presence', true),
      validator('length', {
        min: 4,
        max: 10,
        volatile: false
      })
    ]
  }
}, {
  volatile: true
});

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial