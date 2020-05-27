An extra validator for conditional validations with
ember-changeset-validations.
ember install ember-changeset-conditional-validations
Let's say you want to validate a user's settings. Only if the payment method is a credit card should the credit card number validations be applied.
import { validatePresence, validateLength } from 'ember-changeset-validations/validators';
import validateSometimes from 'ember-changeset-conditional-validations/validators/sometimes';
export default {
creditCardNumber: validateSometimes([
validatePresence(true),
validateLength({ is: 16 })
], function(changes, content) {
return this.get('paymentMethod.isCreditCard');
})
};
validateSometimes() takes 2 arguments. The first is a validator or an array of validators you want applied to the attribute. The second argument is a callback function which represents the condition. If the condition callback returns
true, the rules will be added. This callback function will be invoked with the changeset's changes and content. The callback will also be invoked with its
this value set to an object that has a
get() method for accessing a property.
this.get(property) first proxies to the changes and then the underlying content, and has the same semantics as
Ember.get().
import Changeset from 'ember-changeset';
import lookupValidator from 'ember-changeset-validations';
import Validations from './../validations/settings';
let settings = {};
let changeset = new Changeset(settings, lookupValidator(Validations), Validations);
console.log(changeset.get('isValid')); // true
changeset.set('paymentMethod', {
isCreditCard: true
});
changeset.validate();
console.log(changeset.get('isValid')); // false
console.log(changeset.get('errors')); // [{key: 'creditCardNumber', validation: ['Credit card number can't be blank', 'Credit card number must be a number']}]
changeset.set('creditCardNumber', '1234567890123456');
changeset.validate();
console.log(changeset.get('isValid')); // true
changeset.set('creditCardNumber', '1234');
changeset.validate();
console.log(changeset.get('isValid')); // false
console.log(changeset.get('errors')); // [{key: 'creditCardNumber', value: '1234', validation: ['Credit card number must be equal to 16']}]
changeset.set('paymentMethod', {
isCreditCard: false
});
changeset.validate();
console.log(changeset.get('isValid')); // true
You can also have a combination of validations that will always run and conditional validations. For example, say you wanted to validate that a property is a number, but conditionally validate that the number is greater than 5. You could do something like the following:
import { validateNumber } from 'ember-changeset-validations/validators';
import validateSometimes from 'ember-changeset-conditional-validations/validators/sometimes';
export default {
someProperty: [
validateNumber({ integer: true }),
validateSometimes(validateNumber({ gt: 5 }), function() {
// condition
})
]
};
Let's say in the previous example that you also wanted to conditionally validate that the number is less than 10. You could do something like the following:
import { validateNumber } from 'ember-changeset-validations/validators';
import validateSometimes from 'ember-changeset-conditional-validations/validators/sometimes';
export default {
someProperty: [
validateNumber({ integer: true }),
...validateSometimes([
validateNumber({ gt: 5 }),
validateNumber({ lt: 10 })
], function() {
// condition
})
]
};
git clone <repository-url> this repository
cd ember-changeset-conditional-validations
npm install
ember serve
npm test (Runs
ember try:each to test your addon against multiple Ember versions)
ember test
ember test --server
ember build
For more information on using ember-cli, visit https://ember-cli.com/.