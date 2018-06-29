An awesome Ember calendar, designed with composability and reusability in mind.

Check out the demo

Features

Click to add occurrences

Resize occurrences

Drag and drop occurrences

Timezone aware

Search and change timezones

Installation

ember install ember-calendar

Philosophy

Following the principle "Data down, Actions up", the calendar sends these actions up:

onAddOccurrence

onUpdateOccurrence

onRemoveOccurrence

In addition, you need to provide an occurrences Ember Array to the component. Each occurrence should have these properties:

title

startsAt

endsAt

The component never mutates your data, but merely decorates them and uses these proxies to display the occurrences in the calendar. In the case you need to access the original object in the template, it is available as occurrence.content .

Basic Usage

{{ as -calendar title= "Ember Calendar" occurrences=occurrences defaultTimeZoneQuery= "New York|London|Dubai|Hong Kong" dayStartingTime= "9:00" dayEndingTime= "18:00" timeSlotDuration= "00:30" onAddOccurrence=( action "calendarAddOccurrence" ) onUpdateOccurrence=( action "calendarUpdateOccurrence" ) onRemoveOccurrence=( action "calendarRemoveOccurrence" )}}

import Ember from 'ember' ; export default Ember.Controller.extend({ occurrences : Ember.A(), actions : { calendarAddOccurrence : function ( occurrence ) { this .get( 'occurrences' ).pushObject(Ember.Object.create({ title : occurrence.get( 'title' ), startsAt : occurrence.get( 'startsAt' ), endsAt : occurrence.get( 'endsAt' ) })); }, calendarUpdateOccurrence : function ( occurrence, properties, isPreview ) { occurrence.setProperties(properties); if (!isPreview) { occurrence.save(); } }, calendarRemoveOccurrence : function ( occurrence ) { this .get( 'occurrences' ).removeObject(occurrence); } } });

Advanced Usage

All the components which are used in the calendar are highly reusable. For example, you can customize the appearance of the occurrences by passing a block:

{{# as-calendar title = "Schedule call" occurrences =occurrences dayStartingTime = "7:00" dayEndingTime = "21:30" timeSlotDuration = "00:30" timeZoneOptions =timeZoneOptions showTimeZoneSearch =false timeZone =timeZone onNavigateWeek =( action "calendarNavigateWeek" ) onAddOccurrence =( action "calendarAddOccurrence" ) as |occurrence timetable calendar|}} {{# if occurrence.content.isEditable}} {{ as -calendar/timetable/occurrence class= "selection" model=occurrence timeSlotHeight=calendar.timeSlotHeight timetable=timetable timeSlotDuration=calendar.timeSlotDuration isResizable=false onUpdate=( action "calendarUpdateOccurrence" ) onRemove=( action "calendarRemoveOccurrence" )}} {{ else }} {{ as -calendar/occurrence model=occurrence timeSlotHeight=calendar.timeSlotHeight timeSlotDuration=calendar.timeSlotDuration}} {{/ if }} {{/ as-calendar }}

In this example, we check if the original occurrence is editable and either show an occurrence which can be interacted with ( as-calendar/timetable/occurrence ) or just a static occurrence ( as-calendar/occurrence ). Furthermore, the nested components try to assume as less as possible about their ancestors, so we pass in most of their attributes manually.

You can customize the time slots by passing these options:

dayStartingTime

dayEndingTime

timeSlotDuration

timeSlotHeight

defaultOccurrenceTitle

defaultOccurrenceDuration

In addition, you can customize the timezone handling using these options:

timeZone

timeZoneOptions

defaultTimeZoneQuery

showTimeZoneSearch

You can specify the initial week displayed by the calendar using the startingDate option. In addition, if you want the week to begin from that day, pass startFromDate=true .

Styles

We do not add any vendor CSS to your app by default, but you can include it if you want by doing:

@ import 'bower_components/fontawesome/scss/variables' ; @ import 'bower_components/fontawesome/scss/path' ; @ import 'bower_components/fontawesome/scss/mixins' ; @ import 'bower_components/fontawesome/scss/icons' ; @ import 'addons/ember-calendar/paint-core' ; @ import 'addons/ember-calendar/main' ;

There are some basic resets applied by default on .as-calendar , like box-sizing: border-box and list-style: none for all inner ul > li s.

If you already have those resets in your app add an $as-calendar-global-resets: false; before loading the main stylesheet.

Build Options

Font Aweseome assets are exported during a build by default which may conflict with assets already being exported by your project. To prevent this, add the following option to your ember-cli-build.js file:

module .exports = function ( defaults ) { var app = new EmberApp(defaults, { emberCalendar : { includeFontAwesomeAssets : false } }); return app.toTree(); };

Developing

Setup

git clone https://github.com/alphasights/ember-calendar.git

yarn && bower install

Running

ember server

Running Tests

ember test --server

Credits