An awesome Ember calendar, designed with composability and reusability in mind.
ember install ember-calendar
Following the principle "Data down, Actions up", the calendar sends these actions up:
onAddOccurrence
onUpdateOccurrence
onRemoveOccurrence
In addition, you need to provide an
occurrences Ember Array to the component.
Each occurrence should have these properties:
title
startsAt
endsAt
The component never mutates your data, but merely decorates them and uses these
proxies to display the occurrences in the calendar. In the case you need to access
the original object in the template, it is available as
occurrence.content.
{{! app/templates/index.hbs }}
{{as-calendar
title="Ember Calendar"
occurrences=occurrences
defaultTimeZoneQuery="New York|London|Dubai|Hong Kong"
dayStartingTime="9:00"
dayEndingTime="18:00"
timeSlotDuration="00:30"
onAddOccurrence=(action "calendarAddOccurrence")
onUpdateOccurrence=(action "calendarUpdateOccurrence")
onRemoveOccurrence=(action "calendarRemoveOccurrence")}}
// app/controllers/index.js
import Ember from 'ember';
export default Ember.Controller.extend({
occurrences: Ember.A(),
actions: {
calendarAddOccurrence: function(occurrence) {
this.get('occurrences').pushObject(Ember.Object.create({
title: occurrence.get('title'),
startsAt: occurrence.get('startsAt'),
endsAt: occurrence.get('endsAt')
}));
},
calendarUpdateOccurrence: function(occurrence, properties, isPreview) {
occurrence.setProperties(properties);
if (!isPreview) {
occurrence.save();
}
},
calendarRemoveOccurrence: function(occurrence) {
this.get('occurrences').removeObject(occurrence);
}
}
});
All the components which are used in the calendar are highly reusable. For example, you can customize the appearance of the occurrences by passing a block:
{{#as-calendar
title="Schedule call"
occurrences=occurrences
dayStartingTime="7:00"
dayEndingTime="21:30"
timeSlotDuration="00:30"
timeZoneOptions=timeZoneOptions
showTimeZoneSearch=false
timeZone=timeZone
onNavigateWeek=(action "calendarNavigateWeek")
onAddOccurrence=(action "calendarAddOccurrence") as |occurrence timetable calendar|}}
{{#if occurrence.content.isEditable}}
{{as-calendar/timetable/occurrence
class="selection"
model=occurrence
timeSlotHeight=calendar.timeSlotHeight
timetable=timetable
timeSlotDuration=calendar.timeSlotDuration
isResizable=false
onUpdate=(action "calendarUpdateOccurrence")
onRemove=(action "calendarRemoveOccurrence")}}
{{else}}
{{as-calendar/occurrence
model=occurrence
timeSlotHeight=calendar.timeSlotHeight
timeSlotDuration=calendar.timeSlotDuration}}
{{/if}}
{{/as-calendar}}
In this example, we check if the original occurrence is editable and either show
an occurrence which can be interacted with (
as-calendar/timetable/occurrence)
or just a static occurrence (
as-calendar/occurrence). Furthermore, the nested
components try to assume as less as possible about their ancestors, so we pass
in most of their attributes manually.
You can customize the time slots by passing these options:
dayStartingTime
dayEndingTime
timeSlotDuration
timeSlotHeight
defaultOccurrenceTitle
defaultOccurrenceDuration
In addition, you can customize the timezone handling using these options:
timeZone
timeZoneOptions
defaultTimeZoneQuery
showTimeZoneSearch
You can specify the initial week displayed by the calendar using the
startingDate option. In addition, if you want the week to begin from that day, pass
startFromDate=true.
We do not add any vendor CSS to your app by default, but you can include it if you want by doing:
// app/styles/app.scss
@import 'bower_components/fontawesome/scss/variables';
@import 'bower_components/fontawesome/scss/path';
@import 'bower_components/fontawesome/scss/mixins';
@import 'bower_components/fontawesome/scss/icons';
@import 'addons/ember-calendar/paint-core';
@import 'addons/ember-calendar/main';
There are some basic resets applied by default on
.as-calendar, like
box-sizing: border-box and
list-style: none for all inner
ul > lis.
If you already have those resets in your app add an
$as-calendar-global-resets: false; before loading the
main stylesheet.
Font Aweseome assets are exported during a build by default which may conflict with assets already being exported by your project. To prevent this, add the following option to your ember-cli-build.js file:
// ember-cli-build.js
module.exports = function(defaults) {
var app = new EmberApp(defaults, {
// Add options here
emberCalendar: {
includeFontAwesomeAssets: false
}
});
return app.toTree();
};
git clone https://github.com/alphasights/ember-calendar.git
yarn && bower install
ember server
ember test --server