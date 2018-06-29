openbase logo
ember-calendar

by alphasights
0.5.0 (see all)

An awesome Ember calendar, designed with composability and reusability in mind.

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

79

GitHub Stars

158

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

3.0/51
Readme

Ember Calendar

Npm Version Ember Observer Score Code Climate Build Status

An awesome Ember calendar, designed with composability and reusability in mind.

Calendar in action

Check out the demo

Features

  • Click to add occurrences
  • Resize occurrences
  • Drag and drop occurrences
  • Timezone aware
  • Search and change timezones

Installation

ember install ember-calendar

Philosophy

Following the principle "Data down, Actions up", the calendar sends these actions up:

  • onAddOccurrence
  • onUpdateOccurrence
  • onRemoveOccurrence

In addition, you need to provide an occurrences Ember Array to the component. Each occurrence should have these properties:

  • title
  • startsAt
  • endsAt

The component never mutates your data, but merely decorates them and uses these proxies to display the occurrences in the calendar. In the case you need to access the original object in the template, it is available as occurrence.content.

Basic Usage

{{! app/templates/index.hbs }}
{{as-calendar
  title="Ember Calendar"
  occurrences=occurrences
  defaultTimeZoneQuery="New York|London|Dubai|Hong Kong"
  dayStartingTime="9:00"
  dayEndingTime="18:00"
  timeSlotDuration="00:30"
  onAddOccurrence=(action "calendarAddOccurrence")
  onUpdateOccurrence=(action "calendarUpdateOccurrence")
  onRemoveOccurrence=(action "calendarRemoveOccurrence")}}

// app/controllers/index.js
import Ember from 'ember';

export default Ember.Controller.extend({
  occurrences: Ember.A(),

  actions: {
    calendarAddOccurrence: function(occurrence) {
      this.get('occurrences').pushObject(Ember.Object.create({
        title: occurrence.get('title'),
        startsAt: occurrence.get('startsAt'),
        endsAt: occurrence.get('endsAt')
      }));
    },

    calendarUpdateOccurrence: function(occurrence, properties, isPreview) {
      occurrence.setProperties(properties);

      if (!isPreview) {
        occurrence.save();
      }
    },

    calendarRemoveOccurrence: function(occurrence) {
      this.get('occurrences').removeObject(occurrence);
    }
  }
});

Advanced Usage

All the components which are used in the calendar are highly reusable. For example, you can customize the appearance of the occurrences by passing a block:

{{#as-calendar
  title="Schedule call"
  occurrences=occurrences
  dayStartingTime="7:00"
  dayEndingTime="21:30"
  timeSlotDuration="00:30"
  timeZoneOptions=timeZoneOptions
  showTimeZoneSearch=false
  timeZone=timeZone
  onNavigateWeek=(action "calendarNavigateWeek")
  onAddOccurrence=(action "calendarAddOccurrence") as |occurrence timetable calendar|}}
  {{#if occurrence.content.isEditable}}
    {{as-calendar/timetable/occurrence
      class="selection"
      model=occurrence
      timeSlotHeight=calendar.timeSlotHeight
      timetable=timetable
      timeSlotDuration=calendar.timeSlotDuration
      isResizable=false
      onUpdate=(action "calendarUpdateOccurrence")
      onRemove=(action "calendarRemoveOccurrence")}}
  {{else}}
    {{as-calendar/occurrence
      model=occurrence
      timeSlotHeight=calendar.timeSlotHeight
      timeSlotDuration=calendar.timeSlotDuration}}
  {{/if}}
{{/as-calendar}}

In this example, we check if the original occurrence is editable and either show an occurrence which can be interacted with (as-calendar/timetable/occurrence) or just a static occurrence (as-calendar/occurrence). Furthermore, the nested components try to assume as less as possible about their ancestors, so we pass in most of their attributes manually.

You can customize the time slots by passing these options:

  • dayStartingTime
  • dayEndingTime
  • timeSlotDuration
  • timeSlotHeight
  • defaultOccurrenceTitle
  • defaultOccurrenceDuration

In addition, you can customize the timezone handling using these options:

  • timeZone
  • timeZoneOptions
  • defaultTimeZoneQuery
  • showTimeZoneSearch

You can specify the initial week displayed by the calendar using the startingDate option. In addition, if you want the week to begin from that day, pass startFromDate=true.

Styles

We do not add any vendor CSS to your app by default, but you can include it if you want by doing:

// app/styles/app.scss

@import 'bower_components/fontawesome/scss/variables';
@import 'bower_components/fontawesome/scss/path';
@import 'bower_components/fontawesome/scss/mixins';
@import 'bower_components/fontawesome/scss/icons';

@import 'addons/ember-calendar/paint-core';
@import 'addons/ember-calendar/main';

There are some basic resets applied by default on .as-calendar, like box-sizing: border-box and list-style: none for all inner ul > lis.

If you already have those resets in your app add an $as-calendar-global-resets: false; before loading the main stylesheet.

Build Options

Font Aweseome assets are exported during a build by default which may conflict with assets already being exported by your project. To prevent this, add the following option to your ember-cli-build.js file:

// ember-cli-build.js

module.exports = function(defaults) {
  var app = new EmberApp(defaults, {

    // Add options here
    emberCalendar: {
      includeFontAwesomeAssets: false
    }
  });

  return app.toTree();
};

Developing

Setup

  • git clone https://github.com/alphasights/ember-calendar.git
  • yarn && bower install

Running

  • ember server

Running Tests

  • ember test --server

Credits

