Polyfill for RFC 566 "@cached decorator".
ember install ember-cached-decorator-polyfill
For addons, pass the
-S flag.
Add a
@cached decorator for memoizing the result of a getter based on
autotracking. In the following example,
fullName would only recalculate if
firstName or
lastName is updated.
import { tracked, cached } from '@glimmer/tracking';
class Person {
@tracked firstName = 'Jen';
@tracked lastName = 'Weber';
@cached
get fullName() {
return `${this.firstName} ${this.lastName}`;
}
}
For detailed usage instructions, refer to the RFC 566 "@cached decorator".
TypeScript's normal type resolution for an import from
@glimmer/tracking
will not find the types provided by this package (since TypeScript
would attempt to resolve it as
node_modules/@glimmer/tracking or under
the Definitely Typed location for
@glimmer/tracking).
Once the addition to the
@glimmer/tracking API is a documented part of Ember's
API, the types will be available upstream, but in the meantime users will need
to modify their
tsconfig.json to tell TypeScript where these types are.
Add the following to your
tsconfig.json:
{
// ...snip...
"paths": {
// ...snip...
"@glimmer/tracking": [
"node_modules/ember-cached-decorator-polyfill",
"node_modules/@glimmer/tracking/dist/types"
],
}
}