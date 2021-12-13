This add-on enables simple integration of Rails Action Cable into Ember apps.
run the following command from inside your ember-cli project:
ember install @algonauti/ember-cable
Once the addon is installed, the cable service can be injected wherever needed in the application.
// tests/dummy/app/components/notification-messages/component.js
import Component from '@glimmer/component';
import { inject as service } from '@ember/service';
import { debug, inspect } from '@ember/debug';
import EmberObject from '@ember/object';
import { getOwner } from '@ember/application';
export default class NotificationMessagesComponent extends Component {
@service cable;
@service notification;
constructor() {
super(...arguments);
this._setupConsumer();
}
_setupConsumer() {
let consumer = this.cable.createConsumer('ws://localhost:4200/cable');
consumer.createSubscription('BroadcastChannel', {
connected() {
debug('BroadcastChannel#connected');
this.perform('ping');
},
received(data) {
debug( "received(data) -> " + inspect(data) );
},
disconnected() {
debug("BroadcastChannel#disconnected");
}
});
// Passing Parameters to Channel
let subscription = consumer.createSubscription({ channel: 'BroadcastChannel', room: 'BestRoom' }, {
connected() {
this.perform('ping', { foo: 'bar' });
},
received: (data) => {
this._updateRecord(data);
},
disconnected: () => {
this.notification.notify("BroadcastChannel#disconnected");
}
});
// Using mixin and inject your services:
let subscriptionHandler = EmberObject.extend({
notification2: service('notification'),
connected() {
this.notification2.notify("subscriptionHandler#connected");
},
}).create(getOwner(this).ownerInjection());
consumer.createSubscription({ channel: 'BroadcastChannel' }, subscriptionHandler);
setTimeout(() => {
subscription.perform('ping', { foo: 'bar' });
}, 3000);
setTimeout(() => {
this.cable.destroy();
}, 9000);
}
_updateRecord(data) {
debug( "updateRecord(data) -> " + inspect(data) );
}
}
See the Contributing guide for details.
ember-cable is released under the MIT License.