Ember component library for C3, a D3-based reusable chart library.
Ember 2.18 and above
ember install ember-c3
Component usage and properties are below. The code for these example charts and more is in the dummy app source code.
The dummy app has been rewritten using native classes, decorators and Ember features available in Ember 3.12. If you want to see the same examples using the Ember object model and classic syntax look at the dummy app in an earlier version.
Where
this.model is your C3 data and chart options:
<C3Chart @data={{this.model}} />
Note: Angle brackets were available in Ember 3.4 but a bug prevented the use of numbers in component names until Ember 3.8. Ember-C3 can use angle brackets only with Ember 3.8 and later . Reference PR #17552.
Using classic invocation:
{{c3-chart data=model}}
See http://c3js.org/examples.html for examples of how to use C3.
The properties match the corresponding C3 options found in the C3 Documentation. As documented, most C3 settings (i.e. bar, axis, size, etc) can be included in the data object.
The component properties break out the settings to simplify chart configuration. Note: The chart type must be assigned in the chart data object.
Properties marked with an asterisk (*) will update the chart when the property changes. See examples in the dummy app.
|Property
|Description
|Example
|c3chart
|Points to the generated C3 chart. Any C3 API method can be used with this property
|chart.hide("data1")
|data*
|C3 data object.
data is mutable after the charge is created
|axis*
|C3 axis object. See C3 examples for combining with data object. Chart axis are mutable after the chart is created
|bar
|Used to assign bar chart properties
|pie
|Used to assign pie chart properties
|donut
|Used to assign donut chart properties
|gauge
|Used to assign gauge chart properties
|line
|Used to assign line chart properties
|area
|Used to assign area chart properties
|point
|Used to assign data point properties
|grid
|Used to show, hide and modify the graph grid. See docs
|legend
|Show, hide and modify the legend position. See docs
|tooltip
|Show, hide and modify the tooltip. See docs
|subchart
|Show, hide and modify C3 sub charts. See docs
|zoom
|Set C3 zoom features. See docs
|size
|Control chart size see docs
|size: {width: 640 }
|padding
|Set padding around graph. See docs
|padding: { top: 20}
|title
|Set chart title
|title: { text: "This is my chart" }
|interaction
|Enable or disable interactions
|interaction: { enabled: false }
|color*
|Used to assign color properties. Chart colors are mutable after chart creation
|dtitle
|Dynamically change the chart title. See details below
|transition
|Equivalent to transition.duration. Default duration is 350ms. Transition times less than 300ms may not render properly. Use chart.load() and .unload() if shorter times are required
|unloadDataBeforeChange
|When set to true the data will be unloaded before new data is loaded with didUpdateAttrs(). Useful for pie and donut chart data changes. Also do data changes with .load() and .unload()
The
dtitle property is used to dynamically change a chart's title. C3 doesn't natively support this without forcing a chart redraw which can cause side effects. This is especially true if the graph data is being dynamically changed using C3's API.
The title can be set using the
.c3-title class but that doesn't provide abstraction from C3's internals.
dtitle gives you some control over side effects using a parameter to control how the graph is refreshed. An object with the new title and a
refresh parameter is used to indicate whether all properties should be refreshed or only the chart title.
Setting
refresh to false will only refresh the title and ignore changes to the data, colors and axis properties. A short example is below. See the drill down example to see how
dttile is used and potential side effects.
The chart's initial title is set using the
title parameter.
<C3Chart @data={{this.graphData}} @title={{this.title}} @dtitle={{this.dtitle}} />
<button {{on "click" this.changeTitle}}>Change Title</button>
import Controller from "@ember/controller";
import { computed } from "@ember/object";
import { action } from "@ember/object";
export default class ApplicationController extends Controller {
title = { text: "Coffee Brewing" };
@computed
get graphData() {
return {
columns: [
["Cold Brewed", 12],
["Drip", 67],
["French Press", 14],
["Iced", 38],
["Percolated", 64]
],
type: "pie"
};
}
@action
changeTitle() {
this.set("dtitle", { text: "Making coffee!", refresh: false });
}
}
If you assign a controller property to the c3chart property, you can use most of C3's api methods. Not all the methods have been tested.
{{!-- templates/application.hbs --}}
<C3Chart @data={{this.baseData}} @c3chart={{this.chart}} />
<button {{on "click" this.loadUS}}>US Cars</button>
<button {{on "click" this.loadGerman}}>German Cars</button>
<button {{on "click" this.resetData}}>Reset</button>
// controllers/application.js
import { action } from "@ember/object";
import Controller from "@ember/controller";
export default class ApplicationController extends Controller {
chart = null;
baseData = {
columns: [
["US", 64],
["German", 36]
],
type: "donut"
};
modelsGerman = [
["Mercedes", 12],
["Volkswagon", 54],
["BMW", 34]
];
modelsUS = [
["Ford", 35],
["Chevy", 26],
["Tesla", 2],
["Buick", 10],
["Dodge", 27]
];
@action
resetData() {
this.chart.load(this.baseData);
this.chart.unload([
"Mercedes",
"Volkswagon",
"BMW",
"Ford",
"Chevy",
"Tesla",
"Buick",
"Dodge"
]);
}
@action
loadUS() {
this.chart.load({ columns: this.modelsUS });
this.chart.unload("US", "German");
}
@action
loadGerman() {
this.chart.load({ columns: this.modelsGerman });
this.chart.unload("US", "German");
}
}
C3 emits two types of events - chart and data events. Chart events properties are assigned a closure action. Data events must be assigned an action in the data object.
The following C3 chart events are supported by
ember-c3.
|Events
|Description
|Example
|oninit
|Triggered when chart is initialized
|@oninit={{action "init"}}
|onrendered
|Triggered when chart is rendered or redrawn
|@onrendered={{action "render"}}
|onmouseover
|Triggered when mouse enters the chart
|@onmouseover={{action "mouseover"}}
|onmouseout
|Triggered when mouse leaves the chart
|@onmouseout={{action "mouseout"}}
|onresize
|Triggered when screen is resized
|@onresize={{action "resize"}}
|onresized
|Triggered when resizing is completed
|@onresized={{action "resized"}}
For convenience, the chart object is passed to the trigger handler. The chart is not passed to oninit because it hasn't been created yet. An example chart with data events is shown below. Note that
bind is required for tying actions to data events. This example uses native classes. See the dummy app for more examples.
{{!-- templates/application.hbs --}}
<C3Chart
@data={{this.data}}
@oninit={{action this.setup}}
/>
// controllers/application.js
import Controller from "@ember/controller";
import { computed } from "@ember/object";
import { bind } from "@ember/runloop";
export default class ApplicationController extends Controller {
@computed
get data() {
// iris data from R
return {
columns: [
["data1", 30],
["data2", 120],
["data3", 10],
["data4", 45],
["data5", 90]
],
type: "pie",
// bind is required for data events
onclick: bind(this, this.onClick)
};
}
// oninit chart event
setup() {
console.log("chart inited")
}
// data event - triggered when data point clicked
onClick(d, i) {
alert(`Data ${d.name} has a value of ${d.value}`)
}
}
You can use the D3 library in your application by importing it where needed
import d3 from "d3";
See the D3 example in the dummy app.
See the Contributing guide for details.
This project is licensed under the MIT License.