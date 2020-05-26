An off-canvas sidebar component with a collection of animations and styles using CSS transitions
ember install ember-burger-menu
Installing ember-burger-menu should also install ember-cli-sass and automatically create a scss file under
app/styles/app.scss with
// app/styles/app.scss
@import 'ember-burger-menu';
Using sass, you can override default variables and easily change the default behavior of ember-burger-menu. See variables.scss for a list of variables you can change.
// app/styles/app.scss
// Burger Menu Overrides
$bm-transition-duration: 0.3s;
$bm-overlay-background: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.7);
// Import all the styles!
@import 'ember-burger-menu';
Using sass, you can import only the styles you need for the animations you use.
// Core Styles
@import 'ember-burger-menu/variables';
@import 'ember-burger-menu/structure';
// Animations
@import 'ember-burger-menu/animations/push';
@import 'ember-burger-menu/animations/menu-item/stack';
This addon utilizes contextual components to be able to correctly control and animate necessary elements.
{{#burger-menu as |burger|}}
{{#burger.menu itemTagName="li" as |menu|}}
<button {{action burger.state.actions.close}}>Close</button>
<ul>
{{#menu.item}}
{{link-to 'Features' 'features'}}
{{/menu.item}}
{{#menu.item}}
{{link-to 'About' 'about'}}
{{/menu.item}}
{{#menu.item}}
{{link-to 'Contact Us' 'contact'}}
{{/menu.item}}
</ul>
{{/burger.menu}}
{{#burger.outlet}}
<button {{action burger.state.actions.toggle}}>Menu</button>
{{outlet}}
{{/burger.outlet}}
{{/burger-menu}}
{{burger-menu}}
open
The current open state of the menu.
Default: false
animation
The menu animation. See Animations for the list of available animations.
Default: slide
itemAnimation
The menu item animation. See Item Animations for the list of available item animations.
Default: null
position
The menu's open position. Can either be left or right
Default: left
width
The menu's width (in px).
Default: 300
locked
Lock the menu in its current open / closed state.
Default: false
customAnimation
Override of the menu's styles with your own implementation. See Custom Animations for more details.
translucentOverlay
Whether the outlet has a translucent overlay over it once the menu is opened.
Default: true
dismissOnClick
Whether the menu can be dismissed when clicking outside of it.
Default: true
dismissOnEsc
Whether the menu can be closed when pressing the ESC key.
Default: true
gesturesEnabled
Whether the menu can be open / closed using gestures. The only available gesture currently is swipe.
Default: true
minSwipeDistance
The minimum distance (in px) the user must swipe to register as valid.
Default: 150
maxSwipeTime
The maximum amount of time (in ms) it must take the user to swipe to be registered as valid .
Default: 300
{{burger.outlet}}
This component is where all your content should be placed.
{{burger.menu}}
Everything rendered here will be inside the menu.
itemTagName
The default tagName that will be used by the
{{menu.item}} component.
Default: div
dismissOnItemClick
Close the menu on click of a
{{menu.item}}.
Default: false
onOpen
Triggered when the menu is opening
onClose
Triggered when the menu is closing
{{menu.item}}
The individual menu item. This is required if you have specified an itemAnimation.
dismissOnClick
Close the menu on click.
Default: false
The
{{burger-menu}} component exposes multiple contextual components, but it also exposes a state object.
You can use the menu state object to modify pretty much any property.
open
width
position
animation
itemAnimation
customAnimation
The state object also exposes some actions:
open
<button {{action burger.state.actions.open}}>Open</button>
close
<button {{action burger.state.actions.close}}>Close</button>
toggle
<button {{action burger.state.actions.toggle}}>Toggle</button>
If you're not impressed with the in-house animations and want to create your own, all you have to do is pass the following class to the
customAnimation property in the
{{burger-menu}} component. If you think your animation would be a good addition to the existing collection, feel free to open a PR with it!
import Animation from 'ember-burger-menu/animations/base';
export default Animation.extend({
// CSS class names to be able to target our menu
animation: 'my-custom-animation',
itemAnimation: 'my-custom-item-animation',
container(open, width, right) {
return {};
},
outlet(open, width, right) {
return {
transform: open ? right ? `translate3d(-${width}px, 0, 0)` : `translate3d(${width}px, 0, 0)` : ''
};
},
menu(open, width, right) {
return {};
},
menuItem(open, width, right, index) {
return {
transform: open ? '' : `translate3d(0, ${(index + 1) * 500}px, 0)`
};
}
});
Note: You don't need to worry about prefixing your CSS attributes as it will be done for you.
If you need to add some base CSS to your animation, you can target the menu as such:
.ember-burger-menu.bm--my-custom-animation {
#{$bm-menu} {}
> .bm-outlet {}
&.is-open {
#{$bm-menu} {}
> .bm-outlet {}
}
}
And the menu items as such:
.ember-burger-menu.bm-item--my-custom-item-animation {
#{$bm-menu} {
.bm-menu-item {}
}
&.is-open {
#{$bm-menu} {
.bm-menu-item {}
}
}
}
To use our new custom animation, all we have to do is pass the class to
the
customAnimation option in the
{{burger-menu}} component.
import MyCustomAnimation from 'path/to/my-custom-animation';
export default Ember.Component.extend({
MyCustomAnimation
});
{{#burger-menu customAnimation=MyCustomAnimation}}
...
{{/burger-menu}}