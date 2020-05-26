Ember Burger Menu

An off-canvas sidebar component with a collection of animations and styles using CSS transitions

Features

Easy to use & setup off-canvas menu

Mix and match from many menu & menu item animations

Swipe gesture support with changeable thresholds

Easily create your own animations

Installation

ember install ember-burger-menu

Sass

Installing ember-burger-menu should also install ember-cli-sass and automatically create a scss file under app/styles/app.scss with

// app/styles/app.scss @import 'ember-burger-menu';

Overriding Variables

Using sass, you can override default variables and easily change the default behavior of ember-burger-menu. See variables.scss for a list of variables you can change.

// app/styles/app.scss // Burger Menu Overrides $bm-transition-duration: 0.3s; $bm-overlay-background: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.7); // Import all the styles! @import 'ember-burger-menu';

Import Only What You Need

Using sass, you can import only the styles you need for the animations you use.

// Core Styles @import 'ember-burger-menu/variables'; @import 'ember-burger-menu/structure'; // Animations @import 'ember-burger-menu/animations/push'; @import 'ember-burger-menu/animations/menu-item/stack';

Looking for help?

If it is a bug please open an issue on GitHub.

Animations

Menu Animations

slide

reveal

push

fall-down

open-door

push-rotate

rotate-out

scale-up

scale-down

scale-rotate

slide-reverse

squeeze

Menu Item Animations

push

stack

Usage

This addon utilizes contextual components to be able to correctly control and animate necessary elements.

{{# burger -menu as |burger|}} {{# burger .menu itemTagName="li" as |menu|}} < button {{ action burger.state.actions.close}} >Close </ button > < ul > {{# menu .item}} {{link-to 'Features' 'features'}} {{/ menu .item}} {{# menu .item}} {{link-to 'About' 'about'}} {{/ menu .item}} {{# menu .item}} {{link-to 'Contact Us' 'contact'}} {{/ menu .item}} </ ul > {{/ burger .menu}} {{# burger .outlet}} < button {{ action burger.state.actions.toggle}} >Menu </ button > {{ outlet }} {{/ burger .outlet}} {{/ burger -menu}}

Components

Options

open The current open state of the menu. Default: false

animation The menu animation. See Animations for the list of available animations. Default: slide

itemAnimation The menu item animation. See Item Animations for the list of available item animations. Default: null

position The menu's open position. Can either be left or right Default: left

width The menu's width (in px). Default: 300

locked Lock the menu in its current open / closed state. Default: false

customAnimation Override of the menu's styles with your own implementation. See Custom Animations for more details.

translucentOverlay Whether the outlet has a translucent overlay over it once the menu is opened. Default: true

dismissOnClick Whether the menu can be dismissed when clicking outside of it. Default: true

dismissOnEsc Whether the menu can be closed when pressing the ESC key. Default: true

gesturesEnabled Whether the menu can be open / closed using gestures. The only available gesture currently is swipe. Default: true

minSwipeDistance The minimum distance (in px) the user must swipe to register as valid. Default: 150

maxSwipeTime The maximum amount of time (in ms) it must take the user to swipe to be registered as valid . Default: 300

This component is where all your content should be placed.

Everything rendered here will be inside the menu.

Options

itemTagName The default tagName that will be used by the {{menu.item}} component. Default: div

dismissOnItemClick Close the menu on click of a {{menu.item}} . Default: false

Actions

onOpen Triggered when the menu is opening

onClose Triggered when the menu is closing

The individual menu item. This is required if you have specified an itemAnimation.

Options

dismissOnClick Close the menu on click. Default: false

The Menu State

The {{burger-menu}} component exposes multiple contextual components, but it also exposes a state object.

You can use the menu state object to modify pretty much any property.

open

width

position

animation

itemAnimation

customAnimation

The state object also exposes some actions:

open < button {{ action burger.state.actions.open}} >Open </ button >

close < button {{ action burger.state.actions.close}} >Close </ button >

toggle < button {{ action burger.state.actions.toggle}} >Toggle </ button >

Custom Animations

If you're not impressed with the in-house animations and want to create your own, all you have to do is pass the following class to the customAnimation property in the {{burger-menu}} component. If you think your animation would be a good addition to the existing collection, feel free to open a PR with it!

import Animation from 'ember-burger-menu/animations/base' ; export default Animation.extend({ animation : 'my-custom-animation' , itemAnimation : 'my-custom-item-animation' , container(open, width, right) { return {}; }, outlet(open, width, right) { return { transform : open ? right ? `translate3d(- ${width} px, 0, 0)` : `translate3d( ${width} px, 0, 0)` : '' }; }, menu(open, width, right) { return {}; }, menuItem(open, width, right, index) { return { transform : open ? '' : `translate3d(0, ${(index + 1 ) * 500 } px, 0)` }; } });

Note: You don't need to worry about prefixing your CSS attributes as it will be done for you.

If you need to add some base CSS to your animation, you can target the menu as such:

.ember-burger-menu.bm--my-custom-animation { #{$bm-menu} {} > .bm-outlet {} &.is-open { #{$bm-menu} {} > .bm-outlet {} } }

And the menu items as such:

.ember-burger-menu.bm-item--my-custom-item-animation { #{$bm-menu} { .bm-menu-item {} } &.is-open { #{$bm-menu} { .bm-menu-item {} } } }

To use our new custom animation, all we have to do is pass the class to the customAnimation option in the {{burger-menu}} component.

import MyCustomAnimation from 'path/to/my-custom-animation' ; export default Ember.Component.extend({ MyCustomAnimation });