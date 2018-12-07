Ember Bulma is a collection of Ember components and services for Bulma, a modern CSS framework by Jeremy Thomas
Ember Bulma is still very much in Beta. When you come across anything that needs addressing, please open an issue. Thanks!
ember install ember-bulma
This will automatically install the
ember-cli-sass NPM dependency and create a SCSS file in your App called
styles/app.scss with the following import statement:
@import "bulma";
Optional :
ember install ember-font-awesome
Deploy the demo app:
ember deploy production
git push upstream gh-pages