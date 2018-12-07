Ember Bulma is a collection of Ember components and services for Bulma, a modern CSS framework by Jeremy Thomas

Ember Bulma is still very much in Beta. When you come across anything that needs addressing, please open an issue. Thanks!

Installation

ember install ember-bulma

This will automatically install the ember-cli-sass NPM dependency and create a SCSS file in your App called styles/app.scss with the following import statement:

@ import "bulma" ;

Optional :

ember install ember-font-awesome

Deploy

Deploy the demo app:

ember deploy production git push upstream gh-pages

Documentation

Source