ember-bulma

by open-tux
0.4.3 (see all)

Ember-Bulma is a collection of Ember components leveraging Bulma CSS framework

Popularity

Downloads/wk

7

GitHub Stars

57

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

ember-bulma

Ember Bulma is a collection of Ember components and services for Bulma, a modern CSS framework by Jeremy Thomas

Ember Bulma is still very much in Beta. When you come across anything that needs addressing, please open an issue. Thanks!

Installation

ember install ember-bulma

This will automatically install the ember-cli-sass NPM dependency and create a SCSS file in your App called styles/app.scss with the following import statement:

@import "bulma";

Optional :

ember install ember-font-awesome

Deploy

Deploy the demo app:

ember deploy production
git push upstream gh-pages

Documentation

Source

