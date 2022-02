Easiest way to get paulirish's memory-stats.js memory stats and mrdoobs stats.js running in an ember-app. Please refer to the memory-stats.js repo or stats.js repo for further documentation.

Installation

ember install:addon ember-browsery-stats

To conditionally enable this addon only while in development:

var EmberApp = require ( 'ember-cli/lib/broccoli/ember-app' ); var app = new EmberApp({ browseryStats : EmberApp.env() === 'development' }); module .exports = app;

Running

Start Chrome with --enable-precise-memory-info Otherwise the results from performance.memory are bucketed and less useful.

ember server

Visit your app at http://localhost:4200.

Running Tests

ember test

ember test --server

Building

ember build

For more information on using ember-cli, visit http://www.ember-cli.com/.