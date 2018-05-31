DEPRECATION WARNING

ember-browserify is deprecated in favor of https://github.com/ef4/ember-auto-import or https://github.com/rwjblue/ember-cli-cjs-transform

If you still depend on it and want to fix a bug, I will happily merge PRs.

This is an ember-cli addon for easily loading CommonJS modules from npm via browserify.

It works with ember-cli >= 0.1.3.

Synopsis

Add to your ember app:

npm install --save-dev ember-browserify

Then npm install any modules you want to load into your Ember app:

npm install --save-dev my-cool-module

Then within your app, you can import the module:

import MyCoolModule from "npm:my-cool-module" ;

Rebuilds & Caching

We're careful to only re-invoke browserify when necessary. If your set of imported modules remains stable and you aren't editing them, everything is served out of cache.

If you import a new npm module or edit an already-imported one, you get automatic rebuilds.

Configuring Browserify

You can put a browserify key in your app's config/environment.js to customize the behavior:

browserify: { extensions : [ '.coffee' ], transform : [ [ 'caching-coffeeify' , { global : true }] ] }

Known Caveats

Ember-browserify cannot be used with named imports e.g. import { foo } from 'bar'; as we have no way of knowing at the time of browserifying what portions of the import are being used.

Using ember-browserify in addons

Wrapping generic npm libraries is a pretty common use case for ember addons. Unfortunately, ember-browserify installed on an addon cannot simply consume an npm dependency for the host app. This is a limitation of ember-cli. More info in this issue and this issue. Try it, and you'll probably get this error:

Path or pattern "browserify/browserify.js" did not match any files Error: Path or pattern "browserify/browserify.js" did not match any files

Or you might get an error like:

Could not find module `npm:my-module` imported from `my-project/my-file`

The workaround

To have the host app consume the npm dependency, ember-browserify and the npm dependency must be installed in the host app as well AND the module must be imported from within the app/ directory of the addon. So in your app, simply npm install ember-browserify and whatever npm dependencies you need consumed by ember-browserify. Then in your addon, make sure that you're importing the modules from a file in the app/ folder. You can also import from the addon/ directory IF you've also imported the same module in the app/ directory. This is because ember-browserify running under the host application can't detect imports in the addon/ directory, since the app/ directory is the only directory merged with the application tree at build.

Eventually, ember-cli will be able to directly pull in npm depedencies to an ember app without the need for ember-browserify. Progress on this ember-cli feature can be tracked in this issue ticket.