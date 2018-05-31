ember-browserify is deprecated in favor of https://github.com/ef4/ember-auto-import or https://github.com/rwjblue/ember-cli-cjs-transform
If you still depend on it and want to fix a bug, I will happily merge PRs.
This is an ember-cli addon for easily loading CommonJS modules from npm via browserify.
It works with ember-cli >= 0.1.3.
Add to your ember app:
npm install --save-dev ember-browserify
Then
npm install any modules you want to load into your Ember app:
npm install --save-dev my-cool-module
Then within your app, you can import the module:
import MyCoolModule from "npm:my-cool-module";
We're careful to only re-invoke browserify when necessary. If your set of imported modules remains stable and you aren't editing them, everything is served out of cache.
If you import a new npm module or edit an already-imported one, you get automatic rebuilds.
You can put a
browserify key in your app's
config/environment.js
to customize the behavior:
browserify: {
extensions: ['.coffee'],
transform: [
['caching-coffeeify', { global: true }]
]
}
Ember-browserify cannot be used with named imports e.g.
import { foo } from 'bar'; as we have no way of knowing at the time of browserifying what portions of the import are being used.
Wrapping generic npm libraries is a pretty common use case for ember addons. Unfortunately, ember-browserify installed on an addon cannot simply consume an npm dependency for the host app. This is a limitation of ember-cli. More info in this issue and this issue. Try it, and you'll probably get this error:
Path or pattern "browserify/browserify.js" did not match any files
Error: Path or pattern "browserify/browserify.js" did not match any files
Or you might get an error like:
Could not find module `npm:my-module` imported from `my-project/my-file`
To have the host app consume the npm dependency, ember-browserify and the npm dependency must be installed in the host app as well AND the module must be imported from within the
app/ directory of the addon. So in your app, simply npm install ember-browserify and whatever npm dependencies you need consumed by ember-browserify. Then in your addon, make sure that you're importing the modules from a file in the
app/ folder. You can also import from the
addon/ directory IF you've also imported the same module in the
app/ directory. This is because ember-browserify running under the host application can't detect imports in the
addon/ directory, since the
app/ directory is the only directory merged with the application tree at build.
Eventually, ember-cli will be able to directly pull in npm depedencies to an ember app without the need for ember-browserify. Progress on this ember-cli feature can be tracked in this issue ticket.