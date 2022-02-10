ember-browser-services is a collection of Ember Services that allow for
consistent interaction with browser APIs.
When all browser APIs are accessed via services, browser behavior is now stubbable in unit tests!
This addon is written in TypeScript so that your editor will provide intellisense hints to guide you through usage so that you don't have to spend as much time looking at the documentation.
yarn add ember-browser-services
# or
npm install ember-browser-services
# or
ember install ember-browser-services
Whenever you would reach for
window, or any other browser API, inject the
service instead.
export default class MyComponent extends Component {
@service('browser/window') window;
@action
externalRedirect() {
this.window.location.href = 'https://crowdstrike.com';
}
}
for fuller examples, see the tests directory
There are two types of stubbing you may be interested in when working with browser services
service overriding
As with any service, if the default implementation is not suitable for testing, it may be swapped out during the test.
import Service from '@ember/service';
module('Scenario Name', function (hooks) {
test('rare browser API', function (assert) {
let called = false;
this.owner.register(
'service:browser/window',
class TestWindow extends Service {
rareBrowserApi() {
called = true;
}
},
);
this.owner.lookup('service:browser/window').rareBrowserApi();
assert.ok(called, 'the browser api was called');
});
});
direct assignment
This approach may be useful for deep-objects are complex interactions that otherwise would be hard to reproduce via normal UI interaction.
module('Scenario Name', function (hooks) {
test('rare browser API', function (assert) {
let service = this.owner.lookup('service:browser/window');
let called = false;
service.rareBrowserApi = () => (called = true);
service.rareBrowserApi();
assert.ok(called, 'the browser api was called');
});
});
There is also a shorthand for grouped "modules" in your tests:
import { setupBrowserFakes } from 'ember-browser-services/test-support';
module('Scenario Name', function (hooks) {
setupBrowserFakes(hooks, { window: true });
test('is at crowdstrike.com', function (assert) {
let service = this.owner.lookup('service:browser/window');
// somewhere in a component or route or service
// windowService.location = '/';
assert.equal(service.location.href, '/'); // => succeeds
});
});
Alternatively, specific APIs of the
window can be stubbed with an object
import { setupBrowserFakes } from 'ember-browser-services/test-support';
module('Scenario Name', function (hooks) {
setupBrowserFakes(hooks, {
window: { location: { href: 'https://crowdstrike.com' } },
});
test('is at crowdstrike.com', function (assert) {
let service = this.owner.lookup('service:browser/window');
assert.equal(service.location.href, 'https://crowdstrike.com'); // => succeeds
});
});
import { setupBrowserFakes } from 'ember-browser-services/test-support';
module('Scenario Name', function (hooks) {
setupBrowserFakes(hooks, { localStorage: true });
test('local storage service works', function (assert) {
let service = this.owner.lookup('service:browser/local-storage');
assert.equal(service.getItem('foo'), null);
service.setItem('foo', 'bar');
assert.equal(service.getItem('foo'), 'bar');
assert.equal(localStorage.getItem('foo'), null);
});
});
import { setupBrowserFakes } from 'ember-browser-services/test-support';
module('Scenario Name', function (hooks) {
setupBrowserFakes(hooks, { sessionStorage: true });
test('session storage service works', function (assert) {
let service = this.owner.lookup('service:browser/session-storage');
assert.equal(service.getItem('foo'), null);
service.setItem('foo', 'bar');
assert.equal(service.getItem('foo'), 'bar');
assert.equal(sessionStorage.getItem('foo'), null);
});
});
// An example test from ember-jsqr's tests
module('Scenario Name', function (hooks) {
setupApplicationTest(hooks);
setupBrowserFakes(hooks, {
navigator: {
mediaDevices: {
getUserMedia: () => ({ getTracks: () => [] }),
},
},
});
test('the camera can be turned on and then off', async function (assert) {
let selector = '[data-test-single-camera-demo] button';
await visit('/docs/single-camera');
await click(selector);
assert.dom(selector).hasText('Stop Camera', 'the camera is now on');
await click(selector);
assert.dom(selector).hasText('Start Camera', 'the camera has been turned off');
});
});
import { setupBrowserFakes } from 'ember-browser-services/test-support';
module('Examples: How to use the browser/document service', function (hooks) {
setupBrowserFakes(hooks, {
document: {
title: 'Foo',
},
});
test('title interacts separately from the real document', function (assert) {
let service = this.owner.lookup('service:browser/document');
assert.equal(service.title, 'Foo');
assert.notEqual(service.title, document.title);
service.title = 'Bar';
assert.equal(service.title, 'Bar');
assert.notEqual(service.title, document.title);
});
});
ember-window-mock offers much of the same feature set as ember-browser-services.
ember-browser-services builds on top of ember-window-mock and the two libraries can be used together.
The main differences being:
ember-window-mock
smaller API surface
uses imports for
window instead of a service
all browser APIs must be accessed from the imported
window to be mocked / stubbed
adding additional behavior to the test version of an object requires something like:
import window from 'ember-window-mock';
// ....
window.location = new TestLocation();
window.parent.location = window.location;
ember-browser-services
uses services instead of imports
multiple top-level browser APIs, instead of just
window
setting behavior on services can be done by simply assigning, thanks to ember-window-mock
let service = this.owner.lookup('service:browser/navigator');
service.someApi = someValue;
or adding additional behavior to the test version of an object can be done via familiar service extension like:
this.owner.register(
'service:browser/window',
class extends Service {
location = new TestLocation();
parent = this;
},
);
because of the ability to register custom services during tests, if app authors want to customize their own implementation of test services, that can be done without a PR to the addon
there is an object short-hand notation for customizing browser APIs via
setupBrowserFakes
(demonstrated in the above examples)
Similarities / both addons:
location,
localStorage)
See the Contributing guide for details.
This project is licensed under the MIT License.