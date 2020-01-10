An Ember.js component for adding breadcrumbs to your app.
Installation is accomplished by using
ember-cli addons. From within your
ember-cli app, do:
ember install:addon ember-breadcrumbs
If you have an older version of
ember-cli, this may not work. If you're sure that your version of
ember-cli supports addons, then you may be able to use this in lieu of upgrading:
npm install --save-dev ember-cli
But you should probably just upgrade.
To add the breadcrumbs to your app, simply throw the component into one of your
templates:
{{bread-crumbs}}.
Don't worry about which template. It will automatically update itself as your route changes. There are no options to provide to the component.
For an example, check out the sample app.
To display a bread crumb, you define properties on the controller associated with a route. When that route (or a route nested underneath it) is active, the bread crumb will be displayed.
The properties are:
"post.edit") that the crumb will link to.
This property is optional; the default will be the route's path.
{{link-to}} helper.
This property is optional.
If the
breadCrumb property is not specified, then no crumb will be displayed.
Note that this means, by default, no crumbs will be displayed.
If you find yourself needing to add some logic to change what text is displayed in a breadcrumb (or what path it links to, or the model it provides), there is no need to do any thing special.
Just define your
breadCrumb property (or any other properties) as a computed property that
depends on the other information you need. Your breadcrumbs will automatically update in
realtime, thanks to Ember.
breadCrumb: Ember.computed("model.name", {
get() {
let modelName = this.get("model.name");
return `Blog Post: ${modelName}`;
}
}),
breadCrumbModel: Ember.computed.alias("model")
Sometimes you might need to display multiple breadcrumbs from the same controller.
To accomplish this, you can define the
breadCrumbs property on your controller.
This property should be an array of objects (one object per crumb) that contain the following attributes:
{{link-to}}. Optional.
ember-breadcrumbs is styled, by default, for
Foundation's Breadcrumbs.
Thanks to
ember-cli's addon support, it's now quite easy to replace this with
your own markup. Simply add a template to your project at the path:
app/templates/components/bread-crumbs.hbs
Your template can reference
breadCrumbs, which is an array of objects containing
the following properties:
link-to.
link-to. May not be present.
Some things would be nice to have:
I'm also open to handing off the stewardship of this addon. I haven't been able to give the time that this project needs.
This project is licensed under the MIT License.