Integrate Ember Power Select into your Ember Bootstrap forms.
ember install ember-bootstrap-power-select
This will additionally install
ember-power-select into your app, and setup its
Bootstrap theme, either by importing the appropriate Less or Sass file (if you use one of these preprocessors), or by
editing your
ember-cli-build.js to include the static theme CSS (if you use plain CSS).
With this addon installed, you have a new
controlType of
power-select available. Use the
options property to
set the array of selectable options:
<BsForm @model={{yourModel}} as |form|>
<form.element @controlType="power-select" @property="foo" @label="Choose" @options={{options}} />
</BsForm>
If your options array consists of objects, use the
optionLabelPath to specify the property that should be used as the
options label:
<BsForm @model={{yourModel}} as |form|>
<form.element @controlType="power-select" @property="foo" @label="Choose" @options={{options}} @optionLabelPath="title" />
</BsForm>
If you need more control over how the options label are rendered (e.g. for formatting or internalization) you should use the yielded
<control> component in block mode:
<BsForm @model={{yourModel}} as |form|>
<form.element @controlType="power-select" @property="author" @label="Author" @options={{options}} as |el|>
<el.control as |option|>
{{option.name}} (b. {{format-date option.dayOfBirth}})
</el.control>
</form.element>
</BsForm>
The
power-select-multiple is also supported and works similarly to the
power-select implementation.
<BsForm @model={{yourModel}} as |form|>
<form.element @controlType="power-select-multiple" @property="foo" @label="Choose" @options={{options}} />
</BsForm>
If you need more control of the power-select configuration, use the yielded
control component to get direct access
to the power-select component. The power-select's
selected,
disabled properties and the
onChange
action are already wired up to the controlling
form.element for you. Set any other options as you need:
<BsForm @model={{yourModel}} as |form|>
<form.element @controlType="power-select" @property="foo" @label="Choose" @options={{options}} as |el|>
<el.control @searchPlaceholder="Type your name" />
</form.element>
</BsForm>
Please consult the Ember Power Select documentation for all available options.
See the Contributing guide for details.
This project is licensed under the MIT License.