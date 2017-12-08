Datetimepicker add-on for ember-cli

Installation

ember install ember-bootstrap-datetimepicker

Generate blueprints

ember generate ember-bootstrap-datetimepicker

BREAKING CHANGE for Ember 2

There are some breaking-changes when using this addon > v0.4.1

Two-way bindings are replaced by data down, actions up (DDAU). See: http://emberjs.com/blog/2015/06/12/ember-1-13-0-released.html#toc_ember-2-0-beta

Before:

{{bs-datetimepicker date=mydate format='YYYY-MM-DD'}}

After:

{{bs-datetimepicker date=mydate format='YYYY-MM-DD' updateDate=(action (mut model.date2))}}

Basic Usage

Template

{{bs-datetimepicker date=mydate format='YYYY-MM-DD'}}

The twitter bootstrap resources will not be imported to your resources by default. If you want the add-on to add it you have to specify it in the ember-cli-build.js . (This options will be deprecated)

var app = new EmberApp(defaults, { 'ember-bootstrap-datetimepicker' : { "importBootstrapCSS" : true , "importBootstrapJS" : true , "importBootstrapTheme" : true } });

Building yourself

Check out the demo on github pages. Alternatively you can clone this repo and run the app

sudo npm install -g ember-cli git clone https://github.com/plusacht/ember-bootstrap-datetimepicker.git cd ember-bootstrap-datetimepicker npm install; bower install ember serve

Visit your app at http://localhost:4200.

General Options

All options supported offered by bootstrap-datetimepicker are supported

Bound Options

Type: Date

This variable will be changed when the user changes the date and on the other side it will update the datetime picker when "date" is updated

Type: Date

When you change this variable the component trigger an update to the minDate on the jQuery plugin.

Type: Date

When you change this variable the component trigger an update to the maxDate on the jQuery plugin.

Type: Date

When you change this variable the component trigger an update to the disabledDates on the jQuery plugin.

Type: Array Date

When you change this variable the component trigger an update to the enabledDates on the jQuery plugin.

Type: Boolean

Forces the parameter to updateDate to be a native javascript Date instead of a moment.js Date.

placeholder

Type: String

Placeholder support when input field is blank

Usage

Define your model

var App.DateExample = Ember.Object.create({ date1 : moment(), mindate : moment( "2014-11-01" ), maxdate : moment( "2015-12-01" ), disabled : true }); }

Add the component to your template and bind the model.mindate with the component's minDate.

{{bs-datetimepicker date=date1 minDate=mindate maxDate=maxdate}}

Change minDate so the jquery plugin will be updated with the minDate value

App.DateExample.set( 'maxdate' , moment( "2015-03-01" ));

Ember Compatibility

0.4.0 - 0.4.1

1.11.3

1.12.1

1.13.3

Credits

This add-on is based on bootstrap-datetimepicker

Legal

plus8 gmbh © 2014-2015

Licensed under the MIT license