ember-bootstrap-datetimepicker

by plusacht
1.1.0 (see all)

Ember CLI Bootstrap datetime picker

Readme

Ember-bootstrap-datetimepicker Build Status

Datetimepicker add-on for ember-cli

Installation

ember install ember-bootstrap-datetimepicker

Generate blueprints

ember generate ember-bootstrap-datetimepicker

BREAKING CHANGE for Ember 2

There are some breaking-changes when using this addon > v0.4.1

Two-way bindings are replaced by data down, actions up (DDAU). See: http://emberjs.com/blog/2015/06/12/ember-1-13-0-released.html#toc_ember-2-0-beta

Before:

{{bs-datetimepicker date=mydate format='YYYY-MM-DD'}}

After:

{{bs-datetimepicker date=mydate format='YYYY-MM-DD' updateDate=(action (mut model.date2))}}

Basic Usage

Template

{{bs-datetimepicker date=mydate format='YYYY-MM-DD'}}

Brocfile.js

The twitter bootstrap resources will not be imported to your resources by default. If you want the add-on to add it you have to specify it in the ember-cli-build.js. (This options will be deprecated)

var app = new EmberApp(defaults, {
  'ember-bootstrap-datetimepicker': {
  "importBootstrapCSS": true,
  "importBootstrapJS": true,
  "importBootstrapTheme": true
  }
});

Building yourself

Check out the demo on github pages. Alternatively you can clone this repo and run the app

sudo npm install -g ember-cli
git clone https://github.com/plusacht/ember-bootstrap-datetimepicker.git
cd ember-bootstrap-datetimepicker
npm install; bower install
ember serve
  • Visit your app at http://localhost:4200.

General Options

All options supported offered by bootstrap-datetimepicker are supported

Bound Options

date

Type: Date

This variable will be changed when the user changes the date and on the other side it will update the datetime picker when "date" is updated

minDate

Type: Date

When you change this variable the component trigger an update to the minDate on the jQuery plugin.

maxDate

Type: Date

When you change this variable the component trigger an update to the maxDate on the jQuery plugin.

disabledDates

Type: Date

When you change this variable the component trigger an update to the disabledDates on the jQuery plugin.

enabledDates

Type: Array Date

When you change this variable the component trigger an update to the enabledDates on the jQuery plugin.

forceDateOutput

Type: Boolean

Forces the parameter to updateDate to be a native javascript Date instead of a moment.js Date.

placeholder

Type: String

Placeholder support when input field is blank

Usage

Min / Maxdate example

Define your model

var App.DateExample = Ember.Object.create({
  date1: moment(),
  mindate: moment("2014-11-01"),
  maxdate: moment("2015-12-01"),
  disabled:true});
}

Add the component to your template and bind the model.mindate with the component's minDate.

{{bs-datetimepicker date=date1 minDate=mindate maxDate=maxdate}}

Change minDate so the jquery plugin will be updated with the minDate value

App.DateExample.set('maxdate', moment("2015-03-01"));

Ember Compatibility

0.4.0 - 0.4.1

  • 1.11.3
  • 1.12.1
  • 1.13.3

Credits

This add-on is based on bootstrap-datetimepicker

plus8 gmbh © 2014-2015

Licensed under the MIT license

