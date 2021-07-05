This Ember addon adds support for validations based on Ember CP Validations to ember-bootstrap forms. This way your forms are only submitted when the underlying data is valid, otherwise the appropriate bootstrap error markup will be applied. See the FormElement documentation for further details.

Compatibility

Ember Bootstrap v4

Ember CP Validations v4

Ember.js v3.16 or above

Ember CLI v3.15 or above

Node.js v10 or above

Installation

ember install ember-bootstrap-cp-validations

You should have installed the ember-bootstrap and ember-cp-validations addons already. If not install them:

ember install ember-bootstrap ember install ember-cp-validations

Usage

Define your model and its validations as described in Ember CP Validations:

import Ember from 'ember' ; import { validator, buildValidations } from 'ember-cp-validations' ; const Validations = buildValidations({ username : validator( 'presence' , true ), email : validator( 'format' , { type : 'email' }), password : validator( 'length' , { min : 10 }), }); export default Ember.Component.extend(Validations, { username : null , email : null , password : null , });

Then assign the model to your form:

< BsForm @ model = {{this}} as | form |> < form.element @ label = "Username" @ controlType = "text" @ property = "username" /> < form.element @ label = "Email" @ controlType = "email" @ property = "email" /> < form.element @ label = "Password" @ controlType = "password" @ property = "password" /> < form.submitButton > Submit </ form.submitButton > </ BsForm >

