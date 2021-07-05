openbase logo
ebc

ember-bootstrap-cp-validations

by Offir Golan
2.1.0 (see all)

ember-cp-validations support for ember-bootstrap

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.2K

GitHub Stars

12

Maintenance

Last Commit

8mos ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Tree-Shakeable

Categories

Readme

ember-bootstrap-cp-validations

npm version

This Ember addon adds support for validations based on Ember CP Validations to ember-bootstrap forms. This way your forms are only submitted when the underlying data is valid, otherwise the appropriate bootstrap error markup will be applied. See the FormElement documentation for further details.

Compatibility

  • Ember Bootstrap v4
  • Ember CP Validations v4
  • Ember.js v3.16 or above
  • Ember CLI v3.15 or above
  • Node.js v10 or above

Installation

ember install ember-bootstrap-cp-validations

You should have installed the ember-bootstrap and ember-cp-validations addons already. If not install them:

ember install ember-bootstrap
ember install ember-cp-validations

Usage

Define your model and its validations as described in Ember CP Validations:

import Ember from 'ember';
import { validator, buildValidations } from 'ember-cp-validations';

const Validations = buildValidations({
  username: validator('presence', true),
  email: validator('format', { type: 'email' }),
  password: validator('length', { min: 10 }),
});

export default Ember.Component.extend(Validations, {
  username: null,
  email: null,
  password: null,
});

Then assign the model to your form:

<BsForm @model={{this}} as |form|>
  <form.element @label="Username" @controlType="text" @property="username" />
  <form.element @label="Email" @controlType="email" @property="email" />
  <form.element @label="Password" @controlType="password" @property="password" />
  <form.submitButton>Submit</form.submitButton>
</BsForm>

Contributing

See the Contributing guide for details.

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License.

