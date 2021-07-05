This Ember addon adds support for validations based on Ember CP Validations to ember-bootstrap forms. This way your forms are only submitted when the underlying data is valid, otherwise the appropriate bootstrap error markup will be applied. See the FormElement documentation for further details.
ember install ember-bootstrap-cp-validations
You should have installed the ember-bootstrap and ember-cp-validations addons already. If not install them:
ember install ember-bootstrap
ember install ember-cp-validations
Define your model and its validations as described in Ember CP Validations:
import Ember from 'ember';
import { validator, buildValidations } from 'ember-cp-validations';
const Validations = buildValidations({
username: validator('presence', true),
email: validator('format', { type: 'email' }),
password: validator('length', { min: 10 }),
});
export default Ember.Component.extend(Validations, {
username: null,
email: null,
password: null,
});
Then assign the model to your form:
<BsForm @model={{this}} as |form|>
<form.element @label="Username" @controlType="text" @property="username" />
<form.element @label="Email" @controlType="email" @property="email" />
<form.element @label="Password" @controlType="password" @property="password" />
<form.submitButton>Submit</form.submitButton>
</BsForm>
See the Contributing guide for details.
This project is licensed under the MIT License.