This Ember addon adds support for validations based on ember-changeset to ember-bootstrap forms. This way your forms are only submitted when the underlying data is valid, otherwise the appropriate bootstrap error markup will be applied. See the FormElement documentation for further details.

Compatibility

Ember Bootstrap v4.5 or above

Ember Changeset and Ember Changeset Validations v3

Ember.js v3.16 or above

Ember CLI v2.13 or above

Node.js v10 or above

Installation

ember install ember-bootstrap-changeset-validations

You should have installed the ember-bootstrap and ember-changeset addons already. If not install them:

ember install ember-bootstrap ember install ember-changeset

You probably also want to install ember-changeset-validations if you do not have a custom validation implementation:

ember install ember-changeset-validations

Usage

Define your model and its validations as described in ember-changeset-validations. Then assign the changeset based on that to your form:

< BsForm @ model = {{changeset this.user this.userValidations}} as | form |> < form.element @ label = "Username" @ controlType = "text" @ property = "username" /> < form.element @ label = "Email" @ controlType = "email" @ property = "email" /> < form.element @ label = "Password" @ controlType = "password" @ property = "password" /> < form.submitButton > Submit </ form.submitButton > </ BsForm >

See the Contributing guide for details.

