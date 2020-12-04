This Ember addon adds support for validations based on ember-changeset to ember-bootstrap forms. This way your forms are only submitted when the underlying data is valid, otherwise the appropriate bootstrap error markup will be applied. See the FormElement documentation for further details.
ember install ember-bootstrap-changeset-validations
You should have installed the ember-bootstrap and ember-changeset addons already. If not install them:
ember install ember-bootstrap
ember install ember-changeset
You probably also want to install ember-changeset-validations if you do not have a custom validation implementation:
ember install ember-changeset-validations
Define your model and its validations as described in ember-changeset-validations. Then assign the changeset based on that to your form:
<BsForm @model={{changeset this.user this.userValidations}} as |form|>
<form.element @label="Username" @controlType="text" @property="username" />
<form.element @label="Email" @controlType="email" @property="email" />
<form.element @label="Password" @controlType="password" @property="password" />
<form.submitButton>Submit</form.submitButton>
</BsForm>
See the Contributing guide for details.
Code and documentation copyright 2017 kaliber5 GmbH and contributors. Code released under the MIT license.