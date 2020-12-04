openbase logo
ember-bootstrap-changeset-validations

by kaliber5
4.0.0 (see all)

Add support for validations based on ember-changeset to ember-bootstrap forms

Documentation
Readme

Ember-bootstrap-changeset-validations

This Ember addon adds support for validations based on ember-changeset to ember-bootstrap forms. This way your forms are only submitted when the underlying data is valid, otherwise the appropriate bootstrap error markup will be applied. See the FormElement documentation for further details.

Compatibility

  • Ember Bootstrap v4.5 or above
  • Ember Changeset and Ember Changeset Validations v3
  • Ember.js v3.16 or above
  • Ember CLI v2.13 or above
  • Node.js v10 or above

Installation

ember install ember-bootstrap-changeset-validations

You should have installed the ember-bootstrap and ember-changeset addons already. If not install them:

ember install ember-bootstrap
ember install ember-changeset

You probably also want to install ember-changeset-validations if you do not have a custom validation implementation:

ember install ember-changeset-validations

Usage

Define your model and its validations as described in ember-changeset-validations. Then assign the changeset based on that to your form:

<BsForm @model={{changeset this.user this.userValidations}} as |form|>
  <form.element @label="Username" @controlType="text" @property="username" />
  <form.element @label="Email" @controlType="email" @property="email" />
  <form.element @label="Password" @controlType="password" @property="password" />
  <form.submitButton>Submit</form.submitButton>
</BsForm>

Contributing

See the Contributing guide for details.

Code and documentation copyright 2017 kaliber5 GmbH and contributors. Code released under the MIT license.

