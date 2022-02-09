An ember-cli addon for using Bootstrap 4 und 5 in Ember applications.

The addon includes the Bootstrap CSS (or Sass, Less) in your project (can be disabled). On top of that, it provides a set of native Ember components (no use of Bootstrap JavaScript!).

See www.ember-bootstrap.com for full documentation.

Installation

In your application's directory:

ember install ember-bootstrap

This will install Bootstrap 4 and will use the currently installed preprocessor or none if one is not installed. To switch Bootstrap version or preprocessor, see the setup documentation.

Compatibility

Ember Bootstrap works and is fully tested with

Ember.js 3.24+ (including all optional features)

Ember CLI 3.24+

Bootstrap 4 and 5

all modern evergreen browsers (Chrome, Firefox, Safari, Edge)

node.js 12+

FastBoot 1.0+

Embroider: we strive (and test) for maximum compatibility with Embroider, including the most aggressive setting ( staticComponents ) for tree shaking and code splitting. However as Embroider itself is still considered beta software, we won't be able to guarantee that for the time being.

This project follows Semantic Versioning.

See CHANGELOG for the list of all changes.

Author and collaborators

Contributing

See the Contributing guide for details.

Credits

Cross-browser testing provided by:

Copyright and license

Code and documentation copyright 2020 kaliber5 and contributors. Code released under the MIT license.