An ember-cli addon for using Bootstrap 4 und 5 in Ember applications.
The addon includes the Bootstrap CSS (or Sass, Less) in your project (can be disabled). On top of that, it provides a set of native Ember components (no use of Bootstrap JavaScript!).
See www.ember-bootstrap.com for full documentation.
In your application's directory:
ember install ember-bootstrap
This will install Bootstrap 4 and will use the currently installed preprocessor or none if one is not installed. To switch Bootstrap version or preprocessor, see the setup documentation.
Ember Bootstrap works and is fully tested with
staticComponents) for tree shaking and code splitting. However as Embroider itself is still considered beta software,
we won't be able to guarantee that for the time being.
This project follows Semantic Versioning.
See CHANGELOG for the list of all changes.
If you want to keep up to date with ember-bootstrap, you may want to follow me on Twitter.
See the Contributing guide for details.
Cross-browser testing provided by:
Code and documentation copyright 2020 kaliber5 and contributors. Code released under the MIT license.