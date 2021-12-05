Easily add CSS classes on the <body> , including route names as well as loading and error states.

Compatibility

Ember.js v3.16 or above

Ember CLI v2.13 or above

Node.js v10 or above

Installation

ember install ember-body-class

Usage

Route name classes

By default, all of your routes will include CSS class names. This works for the whole hierarchy, so if you have a route nested at application/dashboard/stats , then you'll end up with application , dashboard , stats , application-dashboard and application-dashboard-stats classes.

To disable this, see options below.

Loading & Error classes

Adding the loading and error classes requires you to include a mixin in your application route. Include it like this:

import Ember from 'ember' ; import BodyClassMixin from 'ember-body-class/mixins/body-class' ; export default Ember.Route.extend(BodyClassMixin, { });

Custom classes

All routes have a classNames attribute of type Array. If you wanted to add a class strawberry-jam to your route, it would look like this:

export default Ember.Route.extend({ classNames : [ "strawberry-jam" ] })

Options

You can disable route name classes being added in your environment.js like this.

ENV[ 'ember-body-class' ] = { includeRouteName : false }

Contributing

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License.