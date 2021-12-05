Easily add CSS classes on the
<body>, including route names as well as loading and error states.
ember install ember-body-class
By default, all of your routes will include CSS class names. This works for the
whole hierarchy, so if you have a route nested at
application/dashboard/stats,
then you'll end up with
application,
dashboard,
stats,
application-dashboard and
application-dashboard-stats classes.
To disable this, see options below.
Adding the
loading and
error classes requires you to include a mixin in your
application route. Include it like this:
import Ember from 'ember';
import BodyClassMixin from 'ember-body-class/mixins/body-class';
export default Ember.Route.extend(BodyClassMixin, { });
All routes have a
classNames attribute of type Array. If you wanted to add a
class
strawberry-jam to your route, it would look like this:
export default Ember.Route.extend({
classNames: ["strawberry-jam"]
})
You can disable route name classes being added in your environment.js like this.
ENV['ember-body-class'] = {
includeRouteName: false
}
