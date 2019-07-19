This addon provides a
bind helper to bind a function to a context.
If you are running Ember 3.4+, just
ember install ember-bind-helper.
If you are running a version older than 3.4, do
ember install ember-bind-helper@0.3.2 instead.
bind
Let's say we want to call a method of an object when we click a function. We might think of doing the following:
<button onclick={{action myObject.myMethod}}>
My Button
</button>
Sadly, this might not work as expected, given that the context would be the
controller
(twiddle).
To solve this, you can use the
bind helper:
<button onclick={{bind myObject.myMethod}}>
My Button
</button>
This automagically sets the context to
myObject. If the method were
myObject.mySubobject.myMethod it would
bind it to
myObject.mySubobject and so on. The only exception to this rule is that if the last part of the chain
before the method name is
actions, it gets removed too:
<button onclick={{bind myObject.actions.myMethod}}>
My Button
</button>
This sets the context to
myObject. Normally it would have been
myObject.actions but, given the last part is
actions,
ember-bind-helper removes that too leaving only
myObject.
You can explicitly set the target by adding a named argument
target:
<button onclick={{bind myObject.mySubobject.myMethod target=myObject}}>
My Button
</button>
bind also passes any extra parameters to the binding function. Thus, when we click this button:
<button onclick={{bind myMethod 1 2 3 "caramba"}}>
My Button
</button>
myMethod will receive
1,
2,
3 and
"caramba" as arguments.
This project is licensed under the MIT License.