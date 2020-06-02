

A FastBoot-enabled addon to detect the best language for your user.

Installation

ember install ember-best-language

How does it work?

ember-best-language uses a scoring system to determine the best language to use. The scoring system is based on the Accept-Language header on the FastBoot-side. On the client side, we use navigator.languages and give a score to each language based on its order in the array.

ember-best-language also split language code from country code to make sure that if the user reads fr-CA and your system supports fr , you will have a match.

This addon is inspired by the work of Rémi Prévost in plug_best , you should check it out!

Usage

ember-best-language provides a service with two methods:

bestLanguage

bestLanguageOrFirst

To find out which language is the best one to use among a list of supported languages:

import Route from '@ember/routing/route' ; import {inject as service} from '@ember/service' ; export default class extends Route { @service( 'best-language' ) bestLanguage; beforeModel() { const bestLanguage = this .bestLanguage.bestLanguage([ 'en' , 'fr' ]); } });

If none of the user’s languages are supported, ember-best-language will return null . However, you can use the bestLanguageOrFirst method to make it return the first supported language in those cases.

import Route from '@ember/routing/route' ; import {inject as service} from '@ember/service' ; export default class extends Route { @service( 'best-language' ) bestLanguage; beforeModel() { const bestLanguage = this .bestLanguage.bestLanguage([ 'fr' , 'de' , 'en-US' ]); const bestLanguageOrFirst = this .bestLanguage.bestLanguageOrFirst([ 'fr' , 'de' , 'en-US' ]); } });

Contributing

git clone https://github.com/mirego/ember-best-language cd ember-best-language yarn install

Running tests

yarn test ember test ember test --server

Building

ember build

For more information on using ember-cli, visit https://ember-cli.com.

License

ember-best-language is © 2017-2019 Mirego and may be freely distributed under the New BSD license. See the LICENSE.md file.

The flag logo is based on this lovely icon by Prasanta Kr Dutta, from The Noun Project. Used under a Creative Commons BY 3.0 license.

About Mirego

Mirego is a team of passionate people who believe that work is a place where you can innovate and have fun. We're a team of talented people who imagine and build beautiful Web and mobile applications. We come together to share ideas and change the world.

We also love open-source software and we try to give back to the community as much as we can.