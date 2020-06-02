$ ember install ember-best-language
ember-best-language uses a scoring system to determine the best language to use. The scoring system is based on the
Accept-Language header on the FastBoot-side. On the client side, we use
navigator.languages and give a score to each language based on its order in the array.
ember-best-language also split language code from country code to make sure that if the user reads
fr-CA and your system supports
fr, you will have a match.
This addon is inspired by the work of Rémi Prévost in
plug_best, you should check it out!
ember-best-language provides a service with two methods:
To find out which language is the best one to use among a list of supported languages:
import Route from '@ember/routing/route';
import {inject as service} from '@ember/service';
export default class extends Route {
@service('best-language') bestLanguage;
beforeModel() {
const bestLanguage = this.bestLanguage.bestLanguage(['en', 'fr']);
// => {language: 'en-US', baseLanguage: 'en', score: 1}
}
});
If none of the user’s languages are supported,
ember-best-language will return
null. However, you can use the
bestLanguageOrFirst method to make it return the first supported language in those cases.
import Route from '@ember/routing/route';
import {inject as service} from '@ember/service';
export default class extends Route {
@service('best-language') bestLanguage;
beforeModel() {
const bestLanguage = this.bestLanguage.bestLanguage(['fr', 'de', 'en-US']);
// => null
const bestLanguageOrFirst = this.bestLanguage.bestLanguageOrFirst(['fr', 'de', 'en-US']);
// => {language: 'fr', baseLanguage: 'fr', score: 0}
}
});
$ git clone https://github.com/mirego/ember-best-language
$ cd ember-best-language
$ yarn install
$ yarn test # Runs `ember try:each` to test the addon against multiple Ember versions
$ ember test
$ ember test --server
$ ember build
For more information on using ember-cli, visit https://ember-cli.com.
ember-best-language is © 2017-2019 Mirego and may be freely distributed under the New BSD license. See the
LICENSE.md file.
The flag logo is based on this lovely icon by Prasanta Kr Dutta, from The Noun Project. Used under a Creative Commons BY 3.0 license.
