Adapter add on for making Batch Requests in Ember Applications.

Customizable Adapter

Returns Success and Failure responses

Ability to skip store update in bulk scenario

Create or Update or Delete N records in 1 XHR call

Getting Started

As any other ember-cli add on, run:

ember install ember-batch-request

Setup

Since the Rails middleware depends on the url /api/v1/batch_sequential or /api/v1/batch_sequential , please add the following config to environment.js

ENV.apiNamespace = 'api/v1' ENV.apiBatchUrl = 'batch_parallel'

Usage

BatchCreate

this .store.batchCreate(arrayOfObjects).then( ( response ) => { });

BatchUpdate

this .store.batchUpdate(arrayOfObjects).then( ( response ) => { });

BatchDelete

this .store.batchDelete(arrayOfObjects).then( ( response ) => { });

Just pass the option { skipStoreUpdate: true } in batchCreate or batchUpdate

this .get( 'store' ).batchCreate(arrayOfObjects, { skipStoreUpdate : true })

Response

{ completedResponses : [], errorResponses : [] }

ToDo

Update the store on creates

Contributing

If you would like to contribute, you can fork the project, edit, and make a pull request.

Tests

Please make sure that the test pass by running ember test. If you had a new functionality, add tests for it.

Note

Currently works with JSON API spec