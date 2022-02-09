This is a very minimal dropdown. That means that it is agnostic about what it is going to contain.

It is intended to be a building block for more complex components but is perfectly usable. It is by example the addon on which ember-power-select or ember-paper 's menu component are built upon.

Compatibility

Version 2.0 requires Ember 3.13 or greater Versions 1.X require Ember 2.16 or greater

Installation

ember install ember-basic-dropdown

If you are using this addon in an application that uses ember-cli-sass, you need to import the styles explicitly.

Add to your app.scss this line:

@ import 'ember-basic-dropdown' ;

If you are using ember-power-select you don't need any of those steps because you already have this addon :D

Usage

This component leverages contextual components for its API:

< BasicDropdown as | dd |> < dd.Trigger > Click me </ dd.Trigger > < dd.Content > Content of the trigger </ dd.Content > </ BasicDropdown >

The yielded dropdown object is the public API of the component, and contains properties and actions that you can use to control the component.

{ uniqueId : <string>, isOpen: <boolean>, disabled: <boolean>, actions: { open: <action>, close: <action>, toggle: <action>, reposition: <action> } }

Check the full documentation with live examples in http://ember-basic-dropdown.com

Features

Renders on the body or in place

By default this component will render the dropdown in the body using #-in-element and absolutely position it to place it in the proper coordinates.

You can opt out to this behavior by passing renderInPlace=true . That will add the dropdown just below the trigger.

Close automatically when clicking outside the component

You don't need to care about adding or removing events, it does that for you.

You can make the dropdown content standout a little more by adding overlay=true to the content options, see example below. This will add a semi transparent overlay covering the whole screen. Also this will stop bubbling the click/touch event which closed the dropdown.

< BasicDropdown as | dd |> < dd.Trigger > Click me! </ dd.Trigger > < dd.Content @ overlay = {{true}} > content! </ dd.Content > </ BasicDropdown >

NOTE: If for some reason clicking outside a dropdown doesn't work, you might want to make sure the <body> spans the entire viewport. Adding a css rule like body {min-height: 100vh;} would do the trick. It ensures that wherever you click on the page, it will close the dropdown.

Close automatically when clicking inside the component

If you'd like the dropdown to close itself after a user clicks on it, you can use dd.actions.close from our public API.

< BasicDropdown as | dd |> < dd.Trigger > Click me! </ dd.Trigger > < dd.Content > < div {{ action dd.actions.close}} > {{ yield dd}} </ div > </ dd.Content > </ BasicDropdown >

Keyboard and touchscreen support

The trigger of the component is focusable by default, and when focused can be triggered using Enter or Space . It also listen to touch events so it works in mobile.

Easy to extend

The components provide hooks like onFocus , onBlur , onKeydown , onMouseEnter and more so you can do pretty much anything you want.

Easy to animate.

You can animate it, in an out, with just CSS3 animations. Check the example in the Ember Power Select documentation

Intelligent and customizable positioning

This component is smart about where to position the dropdown. It will detect the best place to render it based on the space around the trigger, and also will take care of reposition if if the screen is resized, scrolled, the device changes it orientation or the content of the dropdown changes.

You can force the component to be fixed in one position by passing verticalPosition = above | below and/or horizontalPosition = right | center | left .

If even that doesn't match your preferences and you feel brave enough, you can roll your own positioning logic if you pass a calculatePosition function. It's signature is:

calculatePosition (trigger, dropdown, { previousHorizontalPosition, horizontalPosition, previousVerticalPosition, verticalPosition, matchTriggerWidth })

The return value must be an object with this interface: { horizontalPosition, verticalPosition, style } where where horizontalPosition is a string ( "right" | "center" | "left" ), verticalPosition is also a string ( "above" | "below" ) and style is an object with CSS properties, typically top and left / right .

Test helpers

It has a handy collection of test helpers to make interaction with the component seamless in your test suite.

Providing an Ember Twiddle

If you want to provide an Ember Twiddle with an issue/reproduction you need to add the following to the end of your template: <div id="ember-basic-dropdown-wormhole"></div>

Since Ember Twiddle does not run EmberCLI's hooks this div won't be added to the application and it's required (There's an issue in Ember Twiddle tracking this).