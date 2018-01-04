Simple exponential backoff strategy for Ember.js promises

import retryWithBackoff from 'ember-backoff/retry-with-backoff' ; export default Em.Route.extend({ model : function ( params ) { retryWithBackoff( function ( ) { return this .store.find( 'user' , 142857 ); }, 5 , 100 ); } });

Or using one of the supplied strategies

import retryWithBackoff from 'ember-backoff/retry-with-backoff' ; import constant from 'ember-backoff/strategy/constant' ; export default Em.Route.extend({ model : function ( params ) { retryWithBackoff( function ( ) { return this .store.find( 'completedJob' , 22 ); }, 10 , 1000 , constant); } });

Or you own custom strategy

import retryWithBackoff from 'ember-backoff/retry-with-backoff' ; import exponential from 'ember-backoff/strategy/exponential' ; function exponentialWithDither ( initialWait, retryCount ) { var ditherFrac = Math .random() * 10 ; return ( 1 + ditherFrac) * exponential(initialWait, retryCount); } export default Em.Route.extend({ model : function ( params ) { retryWithBackoff( function ( ) { return this .store.query( 'thunderindHerd' ); }, 10 , 1000 , exponentialWithDither); } });

Installation

npm install ember-backoff --save

Outstanding Tasks

Better tests using sinon

Better tests using sinon Other strategies: simply retry, fibonacci...

Other strategies: simply retry, fibonacci... High level support for Ember Data and Ember Model

Pull requests are very welcome, thanks.

