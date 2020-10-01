A collection of Ember computed macros. All the macros are composable, meaning you can nest them to your heart's content, like so:

result: conditional(and(not( 'value1' ), 'value2' ), sum( 'value3' , 1 ), collect( 'value4' , toUpper( 'value5' )))

Arguments to macros can be:

A string, in which case it references the name of a property whose value is used for the calculation

A non-string value, in which case it is used as such

A raw macro, which lets you use a string as the value without referencing a property

Another macro

Examples of these different usages:

source1: 'my value' , source2 : 2 value1 : equal( 'source1' , 'source2' ), value2 : equal( 'source2' , 2 ), value3 : equal( 'source1' , raw( 'my value' )) value4 : equal( 'source2' , sum( 1 , 1 ))

Three essential primitive macros are re-exported from a different addon: ember-macro-helpers

computed makes composing macros easier

raw allows you to escape string literals to be used in macros

writable makes setting macros possible

import computed from 'ember-awesome-macros/computed' ; import raw from 'ember-awesome-macros/raw' ; import writable from 'ember-awesome-macros/writable' ; import { computed, raw, writable } from 'ember-awesome-macros' ;

If you have any opinions or want a new macro added, just ask! Or feel free to submit a pull request.

Introduction Video

Compatibility

Ember.js v3.8 or above

Ember CLI v2.13 or above

Node.js v8 or above

Installation

ember install ember-awesome-macros

Usage

import nameOfMacro from 'ember-awesome-macros/name-of-macro' ; import { nameOfMacro } from 'ember-awesome-macros' ;

Macro list

Array

Boolean

Comparison

Number

Object

Math

Promise

String

Custom macros

See [https://github.com/kellyselden/ember-macro-helpers#custom-macros].

Details

add

alias for sum

and

same as Ember.computed.and , but allows composing

source1: false , source2 : true , source3 : false , value1 : and( 'source1' , 'source2' , 'source3' ), value2 : and(not( 'source1' ), 'source2' , not( 'source3' ))

wraps Ember.Array.any , allows composing

array: Ember.A([ 1 , 2 ]), value1 : array.any( 'array' , val => val === 2 ), value2 : array.any( 'array' , val => val === 3 )

wraps Ember.Array.compact , allows composing

array: Ember.A([ 1 , 2 , null ]), value : array.compact( 'array' )

wraps Array.prototype.concat() , allows composing

array1: Ember.A([ 1 , 2 ]), array2 : Ember.A([ 3 , 4 ]), string : '3,4' , example : array.concat( 'array1' , 'array2' ), composingExample : array.concat( 'array1' , split( 'string' , raw( ',' )))

wraps Ember.Array.every , allows composing

array: Ember.A([ 1 , 1 ]), value1 : array.every( 'array' , val => val === 1 ), value2 : array.every( 'array' , val => val === 2 )

wraps Ember.Array.filterBy , allows composing

array: Ember.A([{ test : 1 }, { test : 2 }]), key : 'test' , referenceValue : 1 , value1 : array.filterBy( 'array' , 'key' , 2 ), value2 : array.filterBy( 'array' , raw( 'test' ), 'referenceValue' )

wraps Ember.Array.filter , allows composing

array: Ember.A([{ test : 1 }, { test : 2 }]), value : array.filter( 'array' , item => item.test === 2 )

wraps Ember.Array.findBy , allows composing

array: Ember.A([{ test : 1 }, { test : 2 }]), key : 'test' , referenceValue : 1 , value1 : array.findBy( 'array' , 'key' , 2 ), value2 : array.findBy( 'array' , raw( 'test' ), 'referenceValue' )

wraps Ember.Array.find , allows composing

array: Ember.A([{ test : 1 }, { test : 2 }]), value : array.find( 'array' , item => item.test === 2 )

get the first item of an array

array: [ '1' , '2' ], string : '1, 2' , example : array.first( 'array' ), composingExample : array.first(split( 'string' , raw( ', ' )))

allows to group an array of objects by key with an optional comparator

array: Ember.A([{ test : 1 , name : 'foo' }, { test : 2 , name : 'foo' }, { test : 1 , name : 'bar' }]), key : 'test' , value : array.groupBy( 'array' , 'key' )

The comparator is required if grouping by a key representing a complex object like Date

array : Ember.A([ { test : 1 , date : today1 }, { test : 2 , date : today2 }, { test : 1 , date : randomDate } ]), key : 'date' value1 : array.groupBy( 'array' , 'key' ), value2 : array.groupBy( 'array' , 'key' , (groupValue, currentValue) => { return groupValue.getTime() === currentValue.getTime(); })

implements Array.prototype.includes() , allows composing

array: Ember.A([ 'my value 1' , 'my value 2' ]), source1 : 'my value 2' , source2 : 'my value 3' , value1 : array.includes( 'array' , 'source1' ), value2 : array.includes( 'array' , 'source2' ), value3 : array.includes(collect(raw( 'my value 1' ), raw( 'my value 2' )), raw( 'my value 1' ))

wraps Array.prototype.indexOf() , allows composing

array: [ 2 , 5 , 9 , 2 ], referenceValue : 9 , value1 : array.indexOf( 'array' , 2 ), value2 : array.indexOf( 'array' , 2 , 2 ), value3 : array.indexOf( 'array' , 'referenceValue' )

wraps Ember.Array.invoke() , allows composing

array: [{ foo(arg) { return 'bar-' + arg; } }], value1 : array.invoke( 'array' , 'foo' , raw( 'baz' )), value2 : array.invoke( 'array' , 'foo' , 'arg' ), value3 : array.invoke( 'array' , 'foo' ), arg : 'hello'

wraps Ember.Enumerable.isAny , allows composing

array: Ember.A([{ test : 1 }, { test : 2 }]), key : 'test' , value1 : 2 , value2 : 3 , result1 : array.isAny( 'array' , 'key' , 'value1' ), result2 : array.isAny( 'array' , 'key' , 'value2' )

wraps Ember.Enumerable.isEvery , allows composing

array1: Ember.A([{ test : 1 }, { test : 1 }]), key : 'test' , value1 : 1 , value2 : 2 , result1 : array.isEvery( 'array' , 'key' , 'value1' ), result2 : array.isEvery( 'array' , 'key' , 'value2' )

wraps Array.prototype.join() , allows composing

array: Ember.A([ '1' , '2' ]), separator : ', ' , value1 : array.join( 'values' , 'separator' ), value2 : array.join(collect(raw( '1' ), raw( '2' )), raw( ', ' ))

wraps Array.prototype.lastIndexOf() , allows composing

array: [ 2 , 5 , 9 , 2 ], referenceValue : 9 , value1 : array.lastIndexOf( 'array' , 2 ), value2 : array.lastIndexOf( 'array' , 2 , 2 ), value3 : array.lastIndexOf( 'array' , 'referenceValue' )

get the last item of an array

array: [ '1' , '2' ], string : '1, 2' , example : array.last( 'array' ), composingExample : array.last(split( 'string' , raw( ', ' )))

wraps Array.prototype.length , allows composing

array: Ember.A([ 1 , 2 ]), string : '1,2' , example : array.length( 'array' ), composingExample : array.length(split( 'string' , raw( ',' )))

wraps Ember.Array.mapBy , allows composing

array: Ember.A([{ test : 1 }, { test : 2 }]), key : 'test' , value : array.mapBy( 'array' , 'key' )

wraps Ember.Array.map , allows composing

array: Ember.A([{ test : 1 }, { test : 2 }]), value : array.map( 'array' , item => item.test)

wraps Ember.Array.objectAt , allows composing

array: Ember.A([ 'my value' ]), source1 : 0 , source2 : 1 , value1 : array.objectAt( 'array' , 'source1' ), value2 : array.objectAt( 'array' , 'source2' ), value3 : array.objectAt(collect(raw( 'my value 1' )), raw( 0 ))

wraps Array.prototype.reduce() , allows composing

Your initial value must be a factory function if you plan to mutate it in the reduce, otherwise it would continually mutate the same object every recalculation. You can still pass an object, just be careful not to mutate it.

array: [ 'one' , 'two' ], value1 : array.reduce( 'array' , (obj, cur, i) => { obj[cur] = i; return obj; }, () => ({}) ), string : 'one, two' , value2 : array.reduce( split( 'string' , raw( ', ' )), (arr, cur, i) => arr.concat(cur, i), [] )

wraps Ember.Array.rejectBy , allows composing

array: Ember.A([{ test : 1 }, { test : 2 }]), key : 'test' , value : array.rejectBy( 'array' , 'key' , 2 )

wraps Array.prototype.reverse() (calls slice() first as to not mutate), allows composing

array: [ 1 , 2 , 3 ], value1 : array.reverse( 'array' ), value2 : array.reverse(array.reverse( 'array' ))

wraps Array.prototype.slice() , allows composing

array: [ 1 , 2 , 3 ], value1 : array.slice( 'array' , 1 ), value2 : array.slice( 'array' , difference( 'array.length' , 1 ))

sorts the given array of objects by key

array1: Ember.A([{ key : 'abc' }, { key : 'xyz' }]), value1 : array.sortBy( 'array1' , 'key' ), value2 : array.sortBy( 'array1' , 'key:desc' ),

combines the functionality of both Array.prototype.sort() and Ember.computed.sort

array1: Ember.A([ 'xyz' , 'abc' ]), array2 : Ember.A([{ key : 'abc' }, { key : 'xyz' }]), value1 : array.sort( 'array1' ), value2 : array.sort( 'array2' , [ 'key:desc' ]), value3 : array.sort( 'array2' , (a, b) => a.key < b.key),

wraps Ember.Array.uniqBy , allows composing

array: Ember.A([{ test : 1 }, { test : 2 }, { test : 2 }]), key : 'test' , value : array.uniqBy( 'array' , 'key' )

wraps Ember.Array.uniq , allows composing

array: Ember.A([ 1 , 2 , 2 ]), value : array.uniq( 'array' )

wraps Ember.Enumerable.without , allows composing

array: Ember.A([ 1 , 2 , 3 ]), referenceValue : 3 , value1 : array.without( 'array' , 'referenceValue' ), value2 : array.without( 'array' , 2 ), value3 : array.without( 'array' , array.objectAt( 1 ))

bool

same as Ember.computed.bool , but allows composing

source1: null , source2 : 'my value 1' , source3 : { source : 'source3' }, value1 : bool( 'source1' ), value2 : bool( 'source2' ), value3 : bool( 'source3' ),

collect

same as Ember.computed.collect , but allows composing

source1: 'my value 1' , source2 : 'my value 2' , value : collect( 'source1' , collect( 'source2' ))

conditional

implements the ternary operator, allows composing

condition1: true , condition2 : false , expr1 : 'my value 1' , expr2 : 'my value 2' , value1 : conditional( 'condition1' , 'expr1' , 'expr2' ), value2 : conditional( 'condition2' , 'expr1' , 'expr2' ), value3 : conditional(or( 'condition1' , 'condition2' ), raw( 'my value 1' ), raw( 'my value 2' ))

defaultTrue

true if source is undefined

source1: undefined , source2 : false , source3 : 'my value' , value1 : defaultTrue( 'source1' ), value2 : defaultTrue( 'source2' ), value3 : defaultTrue( 'source3' )

difference

subtracts numbers

source1: 3 , source2 : 2 , source3 : 1 , value1 : difference( 'source1' , 'source2' , 'source3' ), value2 : difference( 'source1' , collect( 'source2' , 'source3' ))

divide

alias for quotient

eq

alias for equal

equal

like Ember.computed.equal , but uses dependent properties on both sides. allows N number of arguments.

source1: 'my value' , source2 : 'my other value' , source3 : 'my value' , value1 : equal( 'source1' , 'source2' ), value2 : equal( 'source1' , 'source3' ), value3 : equal( 'source1' , 'source2' , 'source3' )

getBy

get a variable property name from an object

key: 'modelProperty' , model : { modelProperty : 'my value' }, value1 : getBy( 'model' , 'key' ), value2 : getBy( 'model' , raw( 'modelProperty' ))

gt

like Ember.computed.gt , but uses dependent properties on both sides and allows composing

source1: 1 , source2 : 2 , source3 : 1 , value1 : gt( 'source1' , 'source2' ), value2 : gt( 'source1' , 'source3' ), value3 : gt( 'source2' , 'source3' )

gte

like Ember.computed.gte , but uses dependent properties on both sides and allows composing

source1: 1 , source2 : 2 , source3 : 1 , value1 : gte( 'source1' , 'source2' ), value2 : gte( 'source1' , 'source3' ), value3 : gte( 'source2' , 'source3' )

hash

build a hash out of computed properties, allows composing

source1: 'my value 1' , source2 : 'my value 2' , value1 : hash({ prop1 : 'source1' , prop2 : hash({ prop : 'source2' }) }), value2 : hash( 'source1' , 'source2' ), value3 : hash( 'source1' , { prop2 : 'source2' })

isEmpty

wraps Ember.isEmpty

sourceString1: '' , sourceString2 : 'foobar' , sourceArray1 : [], sourceArray2 : [ 1 , 2 , 3 ], sourceObject1 : {}, sourceObject2 : { size : 0 }, valueString1 : isEmpty( 'sourceString1' ), valueString2 : isEmpty( 'sourceString2' ), valueArray1 : isEmpty( 'sourceArray1' ), valueArray2 : isEmpty( 'sourceArray2' ), valueObject1 : isEmpty( 'sourceObject1' ), valueObject2 : isEmpty( 'sourceObject2' ), valueObject1 : isEmpty(collect( 1 , 2 )), valueObject1 : isEmpty([]),

instanceOf

wraps instanceof operator

key1: {}, key2 : false , key3 : '' , value1 : instanceOf( 'key1' , Object ), value2 : instanceOf(or( 'key2' , 'key3' ), String )

lt

like Ember.computed.lt , but uses dependent properties on both sides and allows composing

source1: 1 , source2 : 2 , source3 : 1 , value1 : lt( 'source1' , 'source2' ), value2 : lt( 'source1' , 'source3' ), value3 : lt( 'source2' , 'source3' )

lte

like Ember.computed.lte , but uses dependent properties on both sides and allows composing

source1: 1 , source2 : 2 , source3 : 1 , value1 : lte( 'source1' , 'source2' ), value2 : lte( 'source1' , 'source3' ), value3 : lte( 'source2' , 'source3' )

math

exposes all Math functions

source1: 2.2 , source2 : 2.7 , value1 : math.ceil( 'source1' ), value2 : math.floor(sum( 'source1' , 'source2' ))

mod

the modulus operator

number1: 123 , number2 : 45 , example : mod( 'number1' , 'number2' ), composingExample : mod(sum( 'number1' , 'number2' ), 39 )

multiply

alias for product

nand

applies logical NAND operation

sourceTrue: true , sourceFalse : false , value1 : nand( 'sourceFalse' , 'sourceFalse' , 'sourceFalse' ), value2 : nand( 'sourceFalse' , 'sourceTrue' , 'sourceFalse' ), value3 : nand( 'sourceTrue' , 'sourceTrue' , 'sourceTrue' )

neq

alias for notEqual

nor

applies logical NOR operation

sourceTrue: true , sourceFalse : false , value1 : nor( 'sourceFalse' , 'sourceFalse' , 'sourceFalse' ), value2 : nor( 'sourceFalse' , 'sourceTrue' , 'sourceFalse' ), value3 : nor( 'sourceTrue' , 'sourceTrue' , 'sourceTrue' )

not

same as Ember.computed.not , but allows composing

source1: true , source2 : false , value1 : not( 'source1' ), value2 : not(and( 'source1' , 'source2' ))

notEmpty

negation of isEmpty

sourceString1: '' , sourceString2 : foobar, sourceArray1 : [], sourceArray2 : [ 1 , 2 , 3 ], sourceObject1 : {}, sourceObject2 : { size : 0 }, valueString1 : notEmpty( 'sourceString1' ), valueString2 : notEmpty( 'sourceString2' ), valueArray1 : notEmpty( 'sourceArray1' ), valueArray2 : notEmpty( 'sourceArray2' ), valueObject1 : notEmpty( 'sourceObject1' ), valueObject2 : notEmpty( 'sourceObject2' ), valueObject1 : notEmpty(collect( 1 , 2 )), valueObject1 : notEmpty([])

notEqual

the inverse of equal , allows composing

source1: 'my value' , source2 : 'my other value' , source3 : 'my value' , value1 : notEqual( 'source1' , 'source2' ), value2 : notEqual( 'source1' , 'source3' ), value3 : notEqual( 'source1' , 'source2' , 'source3' )

number

wraps Number , allows composing

prop: true , example : number( 'prop' ), composingExample : sum(collect( 8 , number( 'prop' )))

or

same as Ember.computed.or , but allows composing

source1: true , source2 : false , source3 : true , value1 : or( 'source1' , 'source2' , 'source3' ), value2 : or(not( 'source1' ), 'source2' , not( 'source3' ))

parseFloat

wraps parseFloat , allows composing

string1: '12.34' , string2 : '12' , string3 : '34' , example : parseFloat ( 'string1' ), composingExample : parseFloat (tag ` ${ 'string2' } . ${ 'string3' } ` )

parseInt

wraps parseInt , allows composing

string: '123' , example : parseInt ( 'string' ), composingExample : parseInt (substr( 'string' , 1 ), 8 )

product

multiplies numbers

source1: 1 , source2 : 2 , source3 : 3 , value1 : product( 'source1' , 'source2' , 'source3' ), value2 : product( 'source1' , collect( 'source2' , 'source3' ))

combines promises using RSVP.all

promise1: computed( function ( ) { return RSVP.resolve( 'value1' ); }), promise2 : computed( function ( ) { return RSVP.resolve( 'value2' ); }), promise : promise.all( 'promise1' , 'promise2' )

wraps a promise in the equivalent of DS.PromiseArray ( ArrayProxy and PromiseProxyMixin )

productsPromise: computed( function ( ) { return this .store.findAll( 'product' ); }), products : promise.array( 'productsPromise' )

can also wrap a computed property

products: promise.array(computed( function ( ) { return this .store.findAll( 'product' ); }))

combines promises using RSVP.hash

promise1: computed( function ( ) { return RSVP.resolve( 'value1' ); }), promise2 : computed( function ( ) { return RSVP.resolve( 'value2' ); }), promise : promise.hash( 'promise1' , 'promise2' )

wraps a promise in the equivalent of DS.PromiseObject ( ObjectProxy and PromiseProxyMixin )

productPromise: computed( function ( ) { return this .store.findRecord( 'product' , 1 ); }), product : promise.object( 'productPromise' )

can also wrap a computed property

product: promise.object(computed( function ( ) { return this .store.findRecord( 'product' , 1 ); }))

wraps a value in an RSVP.resolve

key1: 'my value' , promise1 : promise.resolve( 'key1' ), key2 : computed( function ( ) { return this .store.findRecord( 'user' ); }), promise2 : promise.resolve(conditional( 'someBool' , 'key1' , 'key2' ))

calls .then() on a promise and then .get on the result

key: 'firstName' , userPromise : computed( function ( ) { return this .store.findRecord( 'user' ); }), firstName : promise.then( 'userPromise' , 'key' )

quotient

divides numbers

source1: 3 , source2 : 2 , source3 : 1 , value1 : quotient( 'source1' , 'source2' , 'source3' ), value2 : quotient( 'source1' , collect( 'source2' , 'source3' ))

wraps Ember.String.camelize , allows composing

originalValue: 'test-string' , newValue : string.camelize( 'originalValue' )

wraps Ember.String.capitalize , allows composing

originalValue: 'test string' , newValue : string.capitalize( 'originalValue' )

wraps Ember.String.classify , allows composing

originalValue: 'test string' , newValue : string.classify( 'originalValue' )

wraps Ember.String.dasherize , allows composing

originalValue: 'TestString' , newValue : string.dasherize( 'originalValue' )

wraps Ember.String.decamelize , allows composing

originalValue: 'TestString' , newValue : string.decamelize( 'originalValue' )

wraps Ember.Handlebars.Utils.escapeExpression , allows composing

originalValue: '<input>' , newValue : string.escapeExpression( 'originalValue' )

wraps Ember.String.htmlSafe , allows composing

originalValue: '<input>' , newValue : string.htmlSafe( 'originalValue' )

wraps String.prototype.indexOf() , allows composing

string: '121' , value : '1' , example : string.indexOf( 'string' , 'value' ), composingExample : string.indexOf(substr( 'string' , 1 ), raw( '1' ))

wraps Ember.String.isHTMLSafe , allows composing

source1: '<input>' , source2 : string.htmlSafe( '<input>' ), value1 : string.isHtmlSafe( 'source1' ), value2 : string.isHtmlSafe( 'source2' )

wraps String.prototype.lastIndexOf() , allows composing

string: '121' , value : '1' , example : string.lastIndexOf( 'string' , 'value' ), composingExample : string.lastIndexOf(substr( 'string' , 0 , 2 ), raw( '1' ))

wraps String.prototype.length , allows composing

string1: 'abc' , string2 : 'xyz' , example : string.length( 'string1' ), composingExample : string.length(tag ` ${ 'string1' } ${ 'string2' } ` )

wraps String.prototype.match , allows composing

string1: 'abc' , string2 : 'xyz' , regex1 : /abc/ , regex2 : /xyz/ , example : string.match( 'string1' , 'regex1' ), example : string.match( 'string1' , 'regex2' ), composingExample : string.match(tag ` ${ 'string1' } ${ 'string2' } ` , 'regex2' )

wraps String.prototype.replace , allows composing

string: 'abc' , substr : 'bc' , newSubstr : 'cb' , value1 : string.replace( 'string' , 'substr' , 'newSubstr' ), value2 : string.replace( 'string' , 'substr' , string.toUpper( 'newSubstr' ))

wraps String.prototype.split , allows composing

source: 'val1,val2' , key : ',' , value1 : string.split( 'source' , 'key' ), value2 : string.split( 'source' , raw( ',' ))

wraps String.prototype.substr() , allows composing

string1: 'abcxyz' , string2 : 'abc' , string3 : 'xyz' , example : string.substr( 'string1' , 2 , 2 ), composingExample : string.substr(tag ` ${ 'string2' } ${ 'string3' } ` , 2 , 2 )

wraps String.prototype.substring() , allows composing

string1: 'abcxyz' , string2 : 'abc' , string3 : 'xyz' , example : string.substring( 'string1' , 2 , 4 ), composingExample : string.substring(tag ` ${ 'string2' } ${ 'string3' } ` , 2 , 4 )

capitalizes words, allows composing

originalValue: 'james mcAvoy' , newValue : string.titleize( 'originalValue' )

wraps String.prototype.toLowerCase() , allows composing

originalValue: 'TestString' , newValue : string.toLower( 'originalValue' )

wraps String.prototype.toUpperCase() , allows composing

originalValue: 'TestString' , newValue : string.toUpper( 'originalValue' )

wraps String.prototype.trim() , allows composing

originalValue: ' TestString ' , newValue : string.trim( 'originalValue' )

wraps Ember.String.underscore , allows composing

originalValue: 'TestString' , newValue : string.underscore( 'originalValue' )

subtract

alias for difference

sum

adds numbers

source1: 1 , source2 : 2 , source3 : 3 , value1 : sum( 'source1' , 'source2' , 'source3' ), value2 : sum( 'source1' , collect( 'source2' , 'source3' ))

tag

use a tagged template literal as a computed macro, allows composing

source: 'two' , value1 : tag `one ${ 'source' } three` , value2 : tag `one ${toUpper( 'source' )} three`

toStr

calls toString with args on whatever you provide

key1: {}, key2 : 253 , key3 : 254 , value1 : toStr( 'key1' ), value2 : toStr(math.max( 'key2' , 'key3' ), 16 )

toString

alias for toStr

The toString name conflicts with window.toString and breaks Babel, which means you need to do something like this:

import { toString as toStr } from 'ember-awesome-macros' ;

That's why we provide the toStr alias.

typeOf

wraps typeOf operator

key1: {}, key2 : false , key3 : '' , value1 : typeOf( 'key1' ), value2 : typeOf(or( 'key2' , 'key3' ))

unless

macro version of {{unless}} and the inverse of conditional , allows composing

condition1: false , condition2 : true , expr1 : 'my value 1' , expr2 : 'my value 2' , value1 : unless( 'condition1' , 'expr1' , 'expr2' ), value2 : unless( 'condition2' , 'expr1' , 'expr2' ), value3 : unless(and( 'condition1' , 'condition2' ), raw( 'my value 1' ), raw( 'my value 2' ))

xnor

applies logical XNOR operation

sourceTrue: true , sourceFalse : false , value1 : xnor( 'sourceFalse' , 'sourceFalse' , 'sourceFalse' ), value2 : xnor( 'sourceFalse' , 'sourceTrue' , 'sourceFalse' ), value3 : xnor( 'sourceTrue' , 'sourceTrue' , 'sourceTrue' )

xor

applies logical XOR operation

sourceTrue: true , sourceFalse : false , value1 : xor( 'sourceFalse' , 'sourceFalse' , 'sourceFalse' ), value2 : xor( 'sourceFalse' , 'sourceTrue' , 'sourceFalse' ), value3 : xor( 'sourceTrue' , 'sourceTrue' , 'sourceTrue' )

Contributing

See the Contributing guide for details.

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License.