Ember Autosave

Ember Autosave periodically saves your models when their properties are set.

Installation

ember install ember-autosave

Compatibility

If you are using a version of Ember before 3.x you many need to use an older version of this library.

Ember Version Ember Autosave 1.8 through 1.13 0.3 2.0 1.x & 2.x 3.0 and beyond 3.x

Usage

The primary way to use this addon is with the computed property macro called 'autosave'. You can also use underlying AutosaveProxy object.

Using autosave

The ember-autosave package provides a computed property macro to wrap an object in an AutosaveProxy.

In this example, the proxy will call save() on the object stored in the component's model property one second after one of its properties is set .

import Ember from 'ember' ; import autosave from 'ember-autosave' ; export default Ember.Component.extend({ post : autosave( 'model' ) });

It might be the case that the model data you're working with is internal to a component and was not passed in as an attribute. In this case you don't have to pass a string representing a property to autosave . The library will store attributes on a blank object that will be passed to a provided save function.

import Ember from 'ember' ; import autosave from 'ember-autosave' ; const { inject } = Ember; export default Ember.Component.extend({ store : inject.service(); post: autosave({ save(attributes) { this .get( 'store' ).createRecord(attributes).save(); } }) });

Using AutosaveProxy

You may also use the AutosaveProxy object directly.

import Ember from 'ember' ; import { AutosaveProxy, flushPendingSave } from 'ember-autosave' ; export default Ember.Component.extend({ didReceiveAttrs() { this ._super(...arguments) this .post = AutosaveProxy.create( this .get( 'model' )); } });

Historically this project was used with Ember Data which keeps long-lived model objects. This side-steps some common timing issues where a pending save function is called after a model is destroyed. Depending on your situation, you may find it necessary or desirable to cancel or immeidately flush a pending save.

import Ember from 'ember' ; import { AutosaveProxy, flushPendingSave, cancelPendingSave } from 'ember-autosave' ; export default Ember.Component.extend({ didReceiveAttrs() { this ._super(...arguments); flushPendingSave( this .post); this .post = AutosaveProxy.create( this .get( 'model' )); } willDestroy() { this ._super(...arguments); cancelPendingSave( this .post); this .post = AutosaveProxy.create( this .get( 'model' )); } });

Advanced Configuration

By default, an AutosaveProxy object will call save() on its target once input stops for 1 second. You can configure this behavior globally or for each AutosaveProxy instance.

Global Configuration

You can configure AutosaveProxy from anywhere, but you should probably use an initializer.

import Ember from 'ember' ; import { AutosaveProxy } from 'ember-autosave' ; export function initialize ( ) { AutosaveProxy.config({ saveDelay : 3000 , save(model) { model.mySpecialSaveMethod() } }); } export default { name : 'setup-ember-autosave' , initialize : initialize };

Per Instance Configuration

With the autosave computed property:

import Ember from 'ember' ; import autosave from 'ember-autosave' ; export default Ember.Component.extend({ post : autosave( 'model' , { saveDelay : 3000 , save : 'specialSave' }) specialSave(model) { } });

With the AutosaveProxy object.

import Ember from 'ember' ; import { AutosaveProxy } from 'ember-autosave' ; export default Ember.Component.extend({ didReceiveAttrs() { this .post = AutosaveProxy.create( this .get( 'model' ), { saveDelay : 3000 , save : ( model ) => model.specialSave() } ); }, });

Demo

To see a demo of this addon you can clone this repository, run ember server , and visit http://localhost:4200 in your browser.

Upgrading to 1.0

There is one breaking change when migrating from an earlier version to 1.0. In earlier versions, configured save functions were invoked with the context of the proxy target.

import Ember from 'ember' ; import autosave from 'ember-autosave' ; export default Ember.Component.extend({ post : autosave( 'model' , { save() { this .save(); } }) });

In 1.0 the context of the save function is the instance of the object where the autosave property was defined (probably what you would expect). The save method receives the model as an argument.

import Ember from 'ember' ; import autosave from 'ember-autosave' ; export default Ember.Component.extend({ someProp : 'hi' , post : autosave( 'model' , { save(model) { this .get( 'someProp' ); model.save(); } }) });

Globally configured save functions will need to be updated.

Pre 1.0:

AutosaveProxy.config({ save() { this .mySpecialSaveMethod(); } });

1.0 and beyond:

AutosaveProxy.config({ save(model) { model.mySpecialSaveMethod(); } });

Upgrading to 2.0

Version 2.0 has one semantic change that better aligns it with typical Ember.set behavior. Before 2.0, setting a property to the same value would trigger a change (render) and enqueue a save . In 2.0, if the set property === the previous value, save will not be called and Ember will not be notified of a property change.

Upgrading to 3.0

Previously, the AutosaveProxy's model was set using the content property (mirroring the behavior of Ember.ObjectProxy). This caused issues for users that had a content property on their models. Now AutosaveProxy objects are created without specifying a key ( AutosaveProxy.create(model) ) and models can freely use the content key.

Pre 3.0:

AutosaveProxy.config({ content : model });

3.0 and beyond:

AutosaveProxy.create(model);

Additionally 3.0 is only guaranteed to be compatible with Ember 3.x because of a change in Ember's property change notification API.