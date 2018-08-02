openbase logo
ember-autoresize

by adopted-ember-addons
1.3.2 (see all)

Autoresize for Ember Components

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

6.1K

GitHub Stars

89

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

22

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Ember AutoResize Ember Observer Score Code Climate

Greenkeeper badge

Note: if you're using a version of Ember less than 1.12.0, then please use 0.4.1 of this addon.

Ember AutoResize is an Ember-CLI addon for providing autoresize functionality to Ember. This package currently provides the necessary bootstrapping for {{input}} and {{textarea}} components.

To play with the addon, look at our demo. (Note: The demo is a bit out of date, check the documentation below for proper usage.)

Usage

To enable autoresizing on an input, add the following to your handlebars:

{{input autoresize=true}}

Refresh your page, and you should see that when you type in your text field, it automatically resizes to fit the text.

Textareas work exactly the same way:

{{textarea autoresize=true}}

Options

max-width

Set the maximum width of the resizeable element. If no unit is provided, it assumes that it's in pixels.

{{input autoresize=true max-width=200}}

max-height

Set the maximum width of the element. If no unit is provided, it assumes that it's in pixels.

{{input autoresize=true max-height=300}}

rows

Set the minimum number of rows for the element. Recommended for textareas.

{{textarea autoresize=true rows=2}}

max-rows

Set the maximum number of rows for the element. Recommended for textareas.

{{textarea autoresize=true max-rows=10}}

If you are making custom inputs using raw DOM elements, you can still use autoresize by specifying a custom autoresizeElement when you mixin the autoresize to your component.

import Ember from 'ember';

export default Ember.Component.extend({
  autoresizeElementDidChange: on('didInsertElement', function () {
    set(this, 'autoresizeElement', this.$('input')[0]);
  })
});

Installation

ember install ember-autoresize

Roadmap

  • Optimize style lookups
  • Font fitting
  • Clearer ways to enable autoresizing on templates

Contributing

Contributors are welcome! Please provide a reproducible test case. Details will be worked out on a case-per-case basis. Maintainers will get in touch when they can, so delays are possible. For contribution guidelines, see the code of conduct.

Publishing Documentation

To publish documentation (under the tests/dummy directory) run the following command:

npm run-script publish-docs

