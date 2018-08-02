Note: if you're using a version of Ember less than
1.12.0, then please use
0.4.1 of this addon.
Ember AutoResize is an Ember-CLI addon for providing autoresize functionality to Ember. This package currently provides the necessary bootstrapping for
{{input}} and
{{textarea}} components.
To play with the addon, look at our demo. (Note: The demo is a bit out of date, check the documentation below for proper usage.)
To enable autoresizing on an input, add the following to your handlebars:
{{input autoresize=true}}
Refresh your page, and you should see that when you type in your text field, it automatically resizes to fit the text.
Textareas work exactly the same way:
{{textarea autoresize=true}}
Set the maximum width of the resizeable element. If no unit is provided, it assumes that it's in pixels.
{{input autoresize=true max-width=200}}
Set the maximum width of the element. If no unit is provided, it assumes that it's in pixels.
{{input autoresize=true max-height=300}}
Set the minimum number of rows for the element. Recommended for textareas.
{{textarea autoresize=true rows=2}}
Set the maximum number of rows for the element. Recommended for textareas.
{{textarea autoresize=true max-rows=10}}
If you are making custom inputs using raw DOM elements, you can still use autoresize
by specifying a custom
autoresizeElement when you mixin the autoresize to your component.
import Ember from 'ember';
export default Ember.Component.extend({
autoresizeElementDidChange: on('didInsertElement', function () {
set(this, 'autoresizeElement', this.$('input')[0]);
})
});
ember install ember-autoresize
Contributors are welcome! Please provide a reproducible test case. Details will be worked out on a case-per-case basis. Maintainers will get in touch when they can, so delays are possible. For contribution guidelines, see the code of conduct.
To publish documentation (under the tests/dummy directory) run the following command:
npm run-script publish-docs