Your ember component has just been rendered. Have you ever wanted to focus an element in the DOM right after that? Like focusing this lonely input on your page? Or like focusing a full-screen modal's close button?
This package wraps a modifier to autofocus an element in the DOM. It works for inputs and for other elements.
As an alternative to installing this package, you might want to consider using this snippet.
By default, it will search for the first non-disabled input in the dom node that it has been attached to.
You can specify a custom selector to target other element as the first positional parameter.
If no child is found, then it will try to focus the element itself.
<MyComponent {{autofocus}} />
<input {{autofocus}} />
Here,
#input-2 will be focused as
input-1 is disabled:
<form {{autofocus}}>
<input id="input-1" disabled="disabled" />
<input id="input-2" />
<button type="submit" />
</form>
Here, the autofocus will be applied to the button
<form {{autofocus "button"}}>
<input />
<input />
<button type="submit" />
</form>
Here, the autofocus will be applied to the button
<form>
<input {{autofocus}} />
<input {{autofocus}} />
<button {{autofocus}} type="submit" />
</form>
yarn add -D ember-autofocus-modifier
or
npm install --save-dev ember-autofocus-modifier
See the Contributing guide for details.
This project is licensed under the MIT License.