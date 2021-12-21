openbase logo
ember-auto-focus

by zestia
2.0.4

👓 An autofocus solution for Ember apps

Deprecated!
repo moved to @zestia/ember-auto-focus

Readme

@zestia/ember-auto-focus

HTML's autofocus attribute focuses an element on the first occurrence of the attribute. But, does nothing on subsequent renders of the same element.

This addon provides an element modifier, which auto focuses the element when it is inserted into the DOM.

Installation

ember install @zestia/ember-auto-focus

Demo

https://zestia.github.io/ember-auto-focus/

Example

{{#if this.showField}}
  <input {{auto-focus}} />
{{/if}}

Alternatively, you can pass in a selector:

<div {{auto-focus ".my-child"}}>
  <div class='my-child' tabindex="0"></div>
</div>

You can set disabled to true to prevent autofocusing:

<div {{auto-focus disabled=this.shouldAutoFocus}} tabindex='0'>
  ...
</div>

Notes

This modifier has certain benefits over other implementations:

  1. It waits until after render, so that in your actions you can be sure document.activeElement is as you'd expect (Example).

  2. It compensates for the fact that child modifiers run their installation before parents in the DOM tree. So nesting {{auto-focus}} will work as you would expect. (Example).

  3. It allows you to differentiate between an element that was focused by a user interacting with it, and an element that was focused programmatically. Through element.dataset.programmaticallyFocused. (Example)

