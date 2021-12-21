HTML's autofocus attribute focuses an element on the first occurrence of the attribute. But, does nothing on subsequent renders of the same element.

This addon provides an element modifier, which auto focuses the element when it is inserted into the DOM.

Installation

ember install @ zestia / ember - auto - focus

Demo

https://zestia.github.io/ember-auto-focus/

Example

{{# if this.showField}} < input {{auto-focus}} /> {{/ if }}

Alternatively, you can pass in a selector:

< div {{auto-focus ".my-child"}} > < div class = 'my-child' tabindex = "0" > </ div > </ div >

You can set disabled to true to prevent autofocusing:

< div {{auto-focus disabled=this.shouldAutoFocus}} tabindex = '0' > ... </ div >

Notes

This modifier has certain benefits over other implementations: